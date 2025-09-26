Germany Races Into Space

Space warfare is intensifying, and Germany needs to meet the moment, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told a space conference in Berlin yesterday. He cited the need to counter Russian spy satellites that are chasing German military satellites and announced plans to invest $41 billion in space defense over the next five years.

“Russia and China have expanded their capabilities for warfare in space rapidly over the past years: They can disrupt satellite operations, blind satellites, manipulate or kinetically destroy them,” Pistorius warned.

Attacks on satellite networks “can paralyze entire states,” he said.

Russia might even conduct nuclear strikes in space, he added.

Bible prophecy shows that satellites and space warfare will play a major role in the next world war and that Germany will be a major combatant.

Since the 1990s, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has warned about nations heavily relying on computer technology, particularly the U.S. Prophecy reveals that one nation will indeed be paralyzed by a surprise attack: “They have blown the trumpet, even to make all ready; but none goeth to the battle: for my wrath is upon all the multitude thereof” (Ezekiel 7:14). In “America’s Achilles’ Heel—and Germany,” Mr. Flurry explained that this prophecy refers to Germany disabling U.S. military technology and launching a surprise attack.

Germany’s growing commitment to boosting its capabilities in space will surely play a role in fulfilling this forecast.