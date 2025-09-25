Former French President Sentenced to Prison
Today, a Paris court sentenced Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison for illegal campaign financing by Libya for his 2007 presidential campaign. The court found that he had close associates and political supporters approach the Libyan authorities. Sarkozy, who remains an influential conservative figure, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, but the situation is one more reason why the leading nation of Europe, as the Trumpet has written for decades, will not be France.