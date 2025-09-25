More Drones Over Danish Airports

Denmark closed two airports overnight following repeated drone incursions. Authorities noted that military installations were also affected. Denmark’s defense minister said, “There can be no doubt that everything points to this being the work of a professional actor when we are talking about such a systematic operation in so many locations at virtually the same time. This is what I would define as a hybrid attack using different types of drones.” Denmark reported a similar incident on Monday. Uncertainty and fear are causing Europe to unite.