Is Amnesty International violating human rights?

Amnesty International, the London-based human rights group, intentionally covered up Hamas’s invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, according to an exposé by the Free Press published on September 21. Thus it is aiding and abetting Hamas’s propaganda war by covering its crimes, making it an accomplice to Hamas’s genocide.

It’s not hard to find evidence: To this day, Amnesty International has yet to publish a report on the October 7 massacre. Its report exists, but the organization refuses to publish it. According to “internal Amnesty e-mails and other documents,” this is at least in part deliberate; “a faction within Amnesty has waged a last-ditch effort to persuade the group’s senior leaders not to publish the report, arguing that even a belated acknowledgement of Hamas’s crimes might help Israel in the court of public opinion.”

Amnesty’s local director in Indonesia wrote in one of those documents that with Gaza being under attack from Israel, “there is a real risk the report could be used to divert attention from the current crisis or justify ongoing genocide.”

Amnesty’s “Who We Are” section on its webpage says, “We uncover the truth and hold the powerful to account. … We are independent of any political ideology, economic interest or religion. We stand with victims of human rights violations whoever they are, whatever they are. No government is beyond scrutiny. We uncover the truth. We hold human rights violators to account.”

Apparently, Hamas has an exemption.

Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide in Gaza last year. That claim is demonstrably false. October 7, by contrast, was genocide; the vast majority of victims were Jewish and were attacked and murdered because they were Jewish. October 7 was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Yet one of the world’s leading human rights organizations can’t even bother to publish its findings.

Amnesty International suspended its Israel chapter earlier this year. Most of its employees there agreed that the Israel Defense Forces was doing bad things in Gaza, but disagreed with an Amnesty report that claimed Israel was intent on destroying Palestinians, the legal definition of genocide. Because of this, Amnesty basically fired all of its Israel employees.

Yariv Mohar, the former codirector of Amnesty’s Israel division, told the Free Press: “This is what happens when you make human rights work more of a work about narrative.”

The modern field of international human rights was formed to ensure atrocities like the Holocaust never happened again. Two years ago, the world saw a literal repeat in miniature of the Holocaust, and one of the world’s leading human rights organizations refuses to publish its report on it because it is positive for the Jews.

This hypocrisy proves the point theTrumpet.com managing editor Richard Palmer made in our August 2024 Trumpet issue that international human rights work has been a failure. There are, however, deeper reasons for this than just corrupt people on the inside. Read his article “The Failure, and Ultimate Victory, of International Law” to learn more.