Poll: Young Americans Want Socialism

Young Americans are falling in love with socialism. That’s one finding of a new Heartland–Rasmussen poll completed August 27.

After surveying 1,201 likely United States voters, this poll estimates that more than half of those under age 40 want a “democratic socialist” to win the presidency in 2028, and more than three quarters of those under age 40 want certain major industries nationalized.

Support for Kamala Harris (36 percent) remained higher than support for more radical candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (9 percent) and Zohran Mamdani (4 percent), but the political preferences of young people were decidedly leftist.

Demographic change: During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a majority of voters under age 40 voted for Kamala Harris, while a majority of voters over 50 voted for Donald Trump. This fact shows that the U.S. is headed for a socialist future unless something dramatic changes.

There has been limited evidence of a conservative revival among those in their 20s, but for the most part, those who have grown up since the 1980s have become steeped in the ideals of Charles Darwin, Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud. Donald Trump relied on the older generation for his victory.

False education: The late Herbert W. Armstrong warned of this state of affairs in his 1985 book Mystery of the Ages:

Higher education contemptuously ignores, without any consideration whatsoever, the biblical truths revealing man’s presence on the Earth and the causes of the present state of civilization. Education in the civilized world today has become entirely materialistic. Education has become a combination of the agnosticism of evolution, the politics and economics of Karl Marx, and the morals and social patterns of Sigmund Freud. Higher education remains in utter ignorance of the mystery of mankind and of human civilization.

This false education is now bearing its vile fruit.