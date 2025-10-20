Welcome to Canada-stan

September 21 will be remembered as a seismic shift in Canada. It’s the day Prime Minister Mark Carney officially recognized the “State of Palestine.”

In a scandalous statement that promotes the lie of a Jewish genocide in Gaza and blames Benjamin Netanyhau’s government as the roadblock to peace, the government declared: “It is in this context that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

The recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, France and Canada is a coordinated effort to save the two-state solution, which embodies the idea that a Palestinian and Jewish state can peacefully coexist. Since the original Oslo Accords in 1993, we have had over 30 years of escalating violence in which Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have worked to exterminate the Jewish state, culminating in the massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. Despite the evidence that the peace process only empowers terrorists to kill Jews, Canada has rewarded Hamas and the PA for their violence.

Since the end of World War ii, Canada has had many shameful moments in foreign policy: the Suez Canal crisis, the first nation to recognize Mao’s China, being a friend of Castro’s Cuba, and now recognizing Palestine. This is the natural progression of a radical-left foreign policy that empowers the enemies of the Western world, particularly against the United States.

More significantly, it signals a shift in the foundations of Canadian values and identity. Canada has been transformed from a Judeo-Christian nation into a mosaic of diasporas. Our laws, rights and culture established at Confederation in 1867 are based on the ideas found in the Bible’s Old and New Testaments. As a Western civilization, we believe that the biblical values provide the best means for national and personal life and should be defended at all costs.

This Western bedrock of philosophy is now officially gone, replaced by a fusion of radical-left progressivism and diaspora values. This foundational shift can be seen in three ways: immigration, government policy and Bible prophecy.

Immigration

Canada was founded as a Judeo-Christian nation in 1867, a branch of the Westminster democracy based on century-old freedoms and traditions that English philosophers and lawgivers believed were God-given, founded upon biblical truths. Yet Canada is unique in that our Constitution does not enshrine one way of life, one set of principles, as our own; it creates the precedent that there is no national culture, but all are equal.

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau built on this in 1971 with his multicultural policy. Now, not only are all cultures equal, but Judeo-Christian values are inherently racist and oppressive.

This set the stage for massive demographical changes through immigration.

Canada had record immigration levels in 2023 and 2024, with over 1 million people entering each year—1 percent in population growth! Generations of immigration have gradually changed the fabric of Canada. Even before this latest wave, the 2021 Canadian census provides some insight into how Canada is changing:

In 2021, over 19.3 million people reported a Christian religion, representing just over half of the Canadian population (53.3 percent). However, this proportion is down from 67.3 percent in 2011 and 77.1 percent in 2001. Approximately 12.6 million people, or more than one third of Canada’s population, reported having no religious affiliation. The proportion of this population has more than doubled in 20 years, going from 16.5 percent in 2001 to 34.6 percent in 2021.

By the next census in 2026, Canada’s Christian population will likely make up less than half the country.

While Christianity has decreased, three diasporas have grown aggressively. The census notes: “While small, the proportion of Canada’s population who reported being Muslim, Hindu or Sikh has more than doubled in 20 years. From 2001 to 2021, these shares rose from 2.0 percent to 4.9 percent for Muslims, from 1.0 percent to 2.3 percent for Hindus and from 0.9 percent to 2.1 percent for Sikhs.”

Canada’s recognition of the Palestinian state is a direct outcome of the growing political power of Muslim communities, which is the second-largest religious community in the country at 1.8 million people. Toronto is home to half of Canada’s Muslims, with other large concentrations in Montreal and Vancouver.

This past election in April was the first time the Muslim community was marshaled by over 100 organizations that mobilized several hundred thousand voters over one main issue: Canadian support for Gaza and the Palestinians. The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (cmpac), a powerful lobby group, created the MuslimsVote.ca, which had 70,000 voters participate. You can see some of the other organizations in the graphic below. During the election, they pressured over 300 candidates to sign a petition to end the Gaza war in Palestine’s favor.

“Muslim voters have the potential to influence anywhere between 60 to 80 federal ridings out of the 343 across Canada,” wrote the Middle East Forum before the election, “cmpac’s agenda is particularly worthy of scrutiny, given its leadership’s apparent links to the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s largest and most influential Islamist organization.”

Soon after the election, the Institute for the Study of Global Anti-Semitism and Policy published a report showing how the Muslim Brotherhood, the parent terror organization of Hamas, has an extensive network of charities and lobby groups in Canada that raise money and influence policy. These Muslim Brotherhood-associated groups include the Muslim Association of Canada, International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy, and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

While not all Muslims in Canada support the Muslim Brotherhood, the massive pro-Hamas rallies across Canada show that it is not a minority. The Liberal Party of Canada is currently allied with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

This is an example of how one diaspora population has changed the fabric of Canada and has imported their values.

The other two powerful political diasporas are Hindus and Sikhs, two warring religious groups in India. Many Sikhs support the Khalistan movement, the founding of their own independent state. Canada harbors many pro-Khalistani activists and terrorists, causing a rift with the Hindu-dominated Indian government. This religious war continues in Canada between these two diaspora groups.

The Hindu population is beginning to overtake the Greater Toronto Area. On August 3, a 51-foot statue of Ram (one of the major deities of Hinduism) was unveiled at the Hindu Heritage Center in Mississauga near Toronto. Ten thousand people attended the ceremony to celebrate the largest Hindu statue in North America, with over 30 percent of the crowd being non-Hindus. Kushagr Sharma, spokesman for the Hindu Heritage Center, said the statue is meant to inspire all Canadians, not just Hindus: “I think that brought the most joy to me seeing that it’s accepted by our community here. And you know, that reflects what Canada is, right? We’re all just different cultures coming together and celebrating the best of one another.” The statue will become one of the landmarks of Toronto.

Other powerful diasporas include Iranians: some trying to escape the oppressive regime and some retiring from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Some speculate that the Shiite regime would seek refuge in Canada if it collapsed.

Canada is also home to the second-largest diaspora of Ukrainians, numbering 1.4 million people spread throughout the western prairie provinces and Ontario. This is one reason Canada unflinchingly supports the war in Ukraine.

Most of the Chinese diaspora have immigrated to escape the Communist regime in China, but the Canadian government allows China to operate its extensive secret police and propaganda organizations with impunity because of economic and political arrangements.

Welcome to Canada-stan: Diversity is not our strength; it is our downfall.

Government Policy

While the nation has celebrated other cultures and religions, Judeo-Christians have been persecuted inside Canada.

According to the 2021 census, 335,000 people identify as being ethnically Jewish, one of the few diasporas to experience zero growth over the past 20 years. The Jewish community in Canada is also the most persecuted. Since Oct. 7, 2023, anti-Semetic attacks have increased 670 percent.

The little-known American Christian singer Sean Feucht planned a modest Canadian tour in August through several cities, but local governments revoked his permits to perform in public areas in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Moncton, New Brunswick; Quebec City and Gatineau, Quebec; and Vaughan, Ontario. At a private gathering in a Montreal, Quebec, church, police arrived to stop the event but allowed it to continue. The church was fined $2,500 for hosting a concert without a permit.

Why did the governments revoke Feucht’s permits and attempt to stop his performances? “The 41-year-old preacher and activist has raised the ire of people for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again, or maga, movement,” reported cbc, “and over comments he’s made about abortion, critical race theory, 2slgbtq+ rights and gender diversity.” This is the viewpoint taken by the governments of all the eastern provinces as well: Feucht’s message violates Canadian values. It is not Canadian to show dissent toward abortion, critical race theory or transgenderism.

Whether you agree with what Feucht says or not, this points to a larger trend of Canada becoming intolerant to Christianity. This trend was obvious when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did nothing to stop or investigate hundreds of Christian churches being burned down during the peak of the Residential Schools controversy. Trudeau also removed Christian symbols from Canada’s coat of arms.

This trend is also apparent in regulation. The government frequently investigates and revokes the licenses of Jewish nonprofit charities while supporting charities that operate as front groups for terrorism. The Liberal government has publicly announced its plan to revoke the licenses of charities that do not support abortion.

Unless there is a miraculous intervention, these trends will only continue and intensify.

Bible Prophecy

What will Canada look like in a generation? Will Canada survive another generation? It is only a matter of time until these competing cultures and religions inside Canada come into more forceful conflict with the remnants of Canada’s Judeo-Christianity and with each other.

What is most astounding is that the Bible prophesied that Canada would be in this very predicament! In Herbert W. Armstrong’s classic book The United States and Britain in Prophecy, the biblical identity of Canada and the British Commonwealth is revealed to be the tribe of Ephraim. Canada has a history with the God of the Bible, who blessed us with all the resources, prosperity and protections we have enjoyed. Yet what have we done with those blessings?

The book of Hosea has specific prophecies for Canada in the end time. In Hosea 7, God compares the hearts of the people of Ephraim to hot ovens, where we incubate and feast on sin. Instead of being zealous for God’s law, we work hard to commit evil and have rampant injustice. “Ephraim, he hath mixed himself among the people; Ephraim is a cake not turned” (verse 8).

Canada may look good on the surface, but one side of the cake is burned and the other soft. The nation has not been properly united and is liable to fall apart at any moment. We have allowed foreign religions and thinking to become mixed in with our own, and we have forgotten the biblical laws and ways of God.

We are living with the consequences of our own sins, individually and nationally. Yet God only corrects to bring true repentance: turning us to obedience to God’s law, which brings blessings individually and nationally!

“O Israel, return unto the Lord thy God; for thou hast fallen by thine iniquity. Take with you words, and turn to the Lord: say unto him, Take away all iniquity, and receive us graciously …” (Hosea 14:1-2). God will receive us graciously—He will forgive us—if we turn to Him and put away our iniquity. Despite the dysfunction in Canada, this is the hopeful message of your Bible to all Canadians and all people.

To read more about God’s solution to Canada’s ailing problems, read Hosea—Reaping the Whirlwind.