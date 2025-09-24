When Mark Carney was elected prime minister of Canada on April 29, he had been a politician for less than four months. Canadians had only a few weeks to understand the man and his policies before making a decision. Yet the election narrative was not about understanding Mark Carney: It was about hating Donald Trump.

Running on a “Canada Strong” platform that revolved around opposing Trump and relieving economic pressure, he repackaged Justin Trudeau’s liberal agenda in a veil of pragmatism. Carney promised an “elbows up” strategy with Trump, adopting hockey jargon that means protecting yourself and keeping your guard up at all times. He promised to fight Trump’s tariffs to the bitter end. In an atmosphere of Trump hatred, this was a winning message. Carney came to power on the tsunami of Trump derangement syndrome engineered by the Canadian media and the Liberal Party.

Carney is completely unvetted. He is the least-known prime minister in Canadian history, presiding at a pivotal moment of worldwide change. Bible prophecy is being fulfilled at an astounding rate, and Carney’s unchecked power is guiding Canada in a dangerous direction.

Yet his first few months in office have seen several unexpected decisions and policy flips, confusing his supporters. The truth is, Mark Carney is a fraud, and his pattern of unethical behavior is hiding his real agenda.

Plagiarism at Oxford

Behind the banker’s suit and tough talk, who is Mark Carney? Before the election, a scandal emerged that began exposing his true character.

One month before the election, the National Post uncovered accusations that Carney plagiarized his 1995 Oxford doctoral thesis on economics titled “The Dynamic Advantage of Competition.” Margaret Meyer, Carney’s doctoral supervisor at Oxford, noted in a cbc interview that Carney’s thesis is over 300 pages—twice as long as her own—and he completed it in less than two years, an astonishing speed. She believes plagiarism is a “mischaracterization.”

The National Post cited 10 main allegations of plagiarism of two main authors: Michael E. Porter’s “The Competitive Advantage of Nations” and various articles by Jeremy C. Stein. Entire sentences were quoted without attribution, and sentences were slightly changed but not cited. Plagiarism is throughout the thesis.

Five instances of Carney’s plagiarism are below. (You can read the full list here.) Read them and judge for yourself:

“Domestic profitability is not a good indication of true international competitive advantage for three important reasons.”

—Michael Porter, “The Competitive Advantage of Nations,” 1990, page 797

—Michael Porter, “The Competitive Advantage of Nations,” 1990, page 797 “There are three reasons why domestic profitability is not a good indicator of true international competitive advantage.”

—Mark Carney, 1995, page 206

“First, government intervention can impede international competition and artificially support domestic profits.”

—Porter, 1990, page 797

—Porter, 1990, page 797 “First, government intervention can impede international competition and artificially support domestic profits.”

—Carney, 1995, page 206

“Social norms and values affect the nature of home demand ….”

—Porter, 1990, page 129

—Porter, 1990, page 129 “Second, social norms and values affect the nature of home demand.”

—Carney, 1995, page 90

“Maximizing the present value of their income will be equivalent to maximizing the following utility at each time ….”

—Jeremy Stein, “Efficient Capital Markets, Inefficient Firms: A Model of Myopic Corporate Behavior,” Quarterly Journal of Economics, 1989, page 658

—Jeremy Stein, “Efficient Capital Markets, Inefficient Firms: A Model of Myopic Corporate Behavior,” Quarterly Journal of Economics, 1989, page 658 “Maximizing the present value of their income will be the same as maximizing the following utility function at each time ….”

—Carney, 1995, page 224

“The setting for the game is a pure exchange economy with a finite number of states.”

—H.S. Shin, “News Management and the Value of Firms,” rand Journal of Economics, 1994, page 60

—H.S. Shin, “News Management and the Value of Firms,” Journal of Economics, 1994, page 60 “The setting for the game is a pure exchange economy with a continuous number of states.”

—Carney, 1995, page 211

Carney’s career was built on a lie. Plagiarism has chased many powerful people from office, like former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, former Harvard President Claudine Gay and former Hungarian President Pal Schmitt. Yet the Canadian media buried the story, and Carney dismissed the allegations without explanation.

This lack of integrity has been evident as Carney breaks policy promises to keep his hidden agenda viable.

What Is Carney’s Agenda?

In the past five months, Carney has done the exact opposite of what he promised. He offended environmentalists by doing away with iconic climate change initiatives like the carbon tax. He scrapped all reciprocal tariffs on America, while Trump made no concessions.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre penned a scathing op-ed: “Mark Carney Promised Strength. He Delivered Surrender.” He wrote:

No promise was more central to his pitch than claiming he would stand up for our national interest. He would “put elbows up,” “drop the gloves,” “handle Trump” and “win.” Where are Mark Carney’s elbows now? When [United States] President Donald Trump repeatedly raised tariffs, Carney folded. He backed down on counter-tariffs. He abandoned his digital services tax. He retreated on commitments he made just months ago. There are merits to these decisions had they not happened as forced capitulations, flip-flops and broken promises that project weakness toward Trump and dishonesty toward voters.

While repealing some of these policies is welcome to many, Carney’s actions undermine the reason he was elected.

It is not just policy. Carney has been caught in many scandals, with facts contradicting public statements about his stock portfolio and relationship with his former employer, Brookfield Consulting. Poilievre concluded:

He promised transparency. He delivered a deception. Canadians can now see the pattern. Carney promises discipline, but gives us debt. He promises strength, but delivers weakness. He promises integrity, but hides his own interests. The verdict is clear: Mark Carney is not the prime minister he promised to be.

Even many of Carney’s supporters are wondering who he is and what is his agenda. The Toronto Star ran the headlines “Mark Carney Isn’t Who He Said He Was” and “The True Character of Mark Carney’s Government Is Yet to Be Revealed.” The Toronto Sun asked, “Who’s the Real Mark Carney on Climate Change?” The Ottawa Citizen wrote, “We Don’t Yet Know Who Mark Carney Really Is.”

Even the radical-left Walrus, subsidized by the Canadian government, had the feature story “Who Is Mark Carney, Really?” It wrote: “Why Carney won is clear. Who Carney is—less so. … Aside from being one of the luckiest politicians in Canada, he also came into the job as one of the most unvetted.”

While trying to lionize him, the paper did admit that “Carney is using power in ways few other prime ministers have dared.” He has quietly been reforming the civil service in his image, shifting policy to the center to garner Conservative support, and is using the amassed authority of the Prime Minister’s Office to steamroll his agenda over the cabinet and Liberal Party.

He has flouted several constitutional conventions, sidelining Parliament and making decisions without approval or debate. He has operated with almost no transparency or criticism.

While some are applauding and some are confused, many are unaware of how dangerous Carney’s first five months have been. With everyone focused on Carney’s domestic flip-flops, they have rarely commented on his foreign policy, which is the most consequential.

The Real Agenda

Carney is an elitist at his core: He has worked for Goldman Sachs and Brookfield, served as the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, and regularly attends the World Economic Forum in Davos. A lifelong bureaucrat, Carney’s approach to governance is regulation and interventionism. This is outlined in his 2021 book, Values: Building a Better World for All.

However, the foremost quality the 531-page book reveals about Carney is how the Catholic Church shaped his worldview. Carney praises the late Pope Francis and credits the pontiff for inspiring his book. Carney’s vision and ambition to build a better world are scripted from the Catholic mission.

Carney identifies seven core values and beliefs: dynamism, resilience, sustainability, fairness, responsibility, solidarity and humility. These overlap with many of the social doctrines outlined by the Vatican. This is not inconsequential. Catholic social doctrine has the mission to transform societies based on these values. It is not just about your beliefs; these values must be embraced by society.

According to the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, by Pope John Paul ii, these universal values govern individual relationships and foreign policy: “These are principles of a general and fundamental character, since they concern the reality of society in its entirety: from close and immediate relationships to those mediated by politics, economics and law; from relationships among communities and groups to relations between peoples and nations.” Carney is using Canadian foreign policy to promote the Catholic social agenda internationally. The core reason is to stop Donald Trump.

While many may be confused by Carney’s apparent opportunism and flip-flopping, his actions closely follow the goals of the social doctrine. Like Pope Francis, Carney believes Trump disrupts the Catholic vision of social doctrine being the foundation of a new and better world.

Carney’s first foreign visit as prime minister was to France on March 17; he said French values are the core of Canadian values. At the end of June, Canada officially joined the $1.25 trillion ReArm Europe plan. This is meant to help Canada’s nato commitments and provide Europe with a new defense manufacturing base. On August 26, Carney visited Germany, signing new defense and critical mineral deals.

This comes at a pivotal time when Canada is deciding whether its new submarine program will come from Germany or South Korea. While South Korea has fully operational submarines built and tested, Germany’s proposed submarines are only blueprints. Watch for Carney to award Germany the contract to cement this defense alliance, going against the wishes of the military, which is advocating for the Korean contract.

On September 18, Carney left for Mexico to sign a new strategic partnership on infrastructure, trade, emergency preparedness and security. This is to preempt trade negotiations with Trump.

Carney is building a Catholic, anti-Trump alliance as part of a new world order. That is his hidden agenda.

So why did Carney capitulate to Trump and remove reciprocal tariffs, the digital services tax and the carbon tax? It was not surrender but a strategic retreat. Carney is willing to be pragmatic on domestic policy, appeasing Trump, while building this alliance in the background. Europe, Mexico and Canada are not ready to fully confront a resurgent Trump yet. But while America enjoys a temporary resurgence, the anti-Trump alliance is forming.

This aligns with Bible prophecy. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in America Under Attack that 2 Kings 14:26-27 indicate that President Trump will lead a temporary resurgence in the U.S. Yet this resurgence occurs during “the times of the Gentiles” (Luke 21:24). Two main power blocs will dominate the world as America declines: an Asian alliance led by Russia and China, and a 10-nation United States of Europe led by the Catholic Church and Germany. The European superstate will ally with the South American Catholic nations. This Catholic power bloc will eventually overthrow the U.S. and Britain in a nuclear blitzkrieg, creating a new world order.

Carney is aligning Canada within this prophesied Catholic power bloc. If his agenda continues, it could lead to a treacherous and monstrous betrayal consistent with his pattern of fraud. God is warning us that our sins produce corrupt leadership, which produces national disaster (Isaiah 9:16).

This is why we need the sure word of prophecy (2 Peter 1:19). It reveals the true nature of our leaders, world events and ourselves. To learn more about this sure word and the future of our nations, request a free copy of Herbert W. Armstrong’s The United States and Britain in Prophecy.