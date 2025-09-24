Germany’s Renewed Quest to Control the Baltic Sea

History is repeating itself in the Baltics. Once again, the world is heading toward war, and Germany recognizes the Baltic Sea as key to its security and ambition. For Berlin, control of these waters is not merely strategic—it is existential.

From August 29 to September 12, the German military held a 14-nation military exercise in the Baltic Sea. This comes after it established its first permanent military base since World War ii in Lithuania earlier this year. It also deployed military personnel and Eurofighter jets to Poland, a mission that was quickly expanded after Russian drone incursions into Polish air space on September 10.

Germany recognizes control of the Baltic Sea as key to its survival, just as it did in the lead-up to World War ii. In his book series The Second World War, Winston Churchill wrote:

The command of the Baltic was vital to the enemy. Scandinavian supplies, Swedish ore and, above all, protection against Russian descents on the long undefended northern coastline of Germany—in one place little more than a hundred miles from Berlin—made it imperative for the German Navy to dominate the Baltic. I was therefore sure that in this opening phase Germany would not compromise her command of that sea.

Churchill thought Britain should take control: “The command of the Baltic was the obvious supreme prize, not only for the Royal Navy but for Britain.” Today, that sea has been left to Germany.

Strategic Importance

The Baltic Sea was historically “a virtual German sea,” the late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in 1939. As early as the 14th century, German merchants established dominance over Baltic trade. To this day, the Baltic Sea remains a vital artery linking Germany to northeastern Europe and Russia. Accounting for more than 10 percent of the foreign trade of the Baltic Sea region, Germany is “by far the most important foreign trader in the region,” according to Centrum Balticum. It also serves as the route for the controversial Nord Stream pipelines, which once symbolized economic cooperation between Moscow and Berlin.

The official website of the German military also highlighted the important sea routes that Denmark, Finland, Poland, Sweden and Germany rely on:

Blockades or armed conflicts in the Baltic Sea may have the effect of interrupting these trade flows between the riparians. The delivery of even everyday products and resources such as supermarket items or fuel would then [be] affected. The same applies from a military point of view. For the most important supply routes for nato to Finland and the Baltic States—and thus to the Enhanced Forward Presence troops stationed there—run over sea. There is a land connection between Poland and Lithuania, but the corridor between Russia’s Kaliningrad and Belarus is only 65 kilometers [40 miles] wide. A railway line and two motorways run through this so-called Suwalki Gap, which can only handle a small transport volume compared to sea routes. They may also be quickly interrupted in case of conflict. A third, but again civilian, aspect is the maritime critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. As in the North Sea, there are wind farms, data and power cables as well as natural gas pipelines here. These facilities are gaining in importance, or rather are increasing in number, especially because the Baltic states are linking up with Scandinavia’s power grids.

Germany Takes Control

Since 2007, the German Navy has organized and led annual naval exercises in the Baltic Sea with nato partners.

Last year, the German Navy inaugurated a Maritime Command Headquarters in Rostock, on the shores of the Baltic Sea. The naval center is not a nato headquarters, as some erroneously presumed, but a German naval tactical headquarters with multinational participation.

From this headquarters, Germany led 13 other nations, including all the nato allies that connect to the Baltic Sea, plus the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada, in a military exercise from August 29 to September 12. The participating 8,000 soldiers, 40 vessels, 30 aircraft and 1,800 vehicles focused on securing sea lanes and transporting troops to Lithuania.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry drew attention to Germany’s military ambitions regarding its troop deployment to Lithuania in our August Trumpet issue. He wrote:

Many people know nothing about Lithuania; they couldn’t even identify it on a map. Almost no one is paying attention, but some crucial, consequential history is repeating itself before our eyes in this little East European country. For the first time since World War ii, Germany has established a permanent foreign military base—and it did so in Lithuania. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended the official inauguration ceremony on May 22. Merz and Germany’s 45th Armored Brigade were warmly celebrated by Lithuanians. President Gitanas Nausėda said he welcomed the German forces “with an open heart and sincere gratitude.” The Lithuanians love having German troops back in their country. To them it means protection from the Russian threat. … As notable as this is for Lithuania, it is also a big moment for Germany.

Mr. Flurry pointed out that the big celebrations were reminiscent of when Lithuania invited in the Nazi regime during World War ii to drive out the Soviet occupants. But this so-called deliverance was followed by the brutal regime of the Reichskommissariat Ostland. “The German occupation brought severe repression, including the persecution and murder of Jews, with significant collaboration from local Lithuanians,” Mr. Flurry wrote.

Germany has now taken on the responsibility of securing the Baltic Sea. While nations that fear Russia are certain to be thankful for it, Germany will once again expand its rule over these nations. Mr. Flurry wrote:

The Bible prophesies repeatedly that Europe will have 10 kings united within a single empire (e.g. Daniel 7:24; Revelation 17:12). Other prophecies, which we will look at, show that this European superstate will be ruled by Germany. Do we believe God? Do we even know God—or have we forsaken God? We have to examine ourselves. You can expect Germany’s 45th Armored Brigade to stay in Lithuania permanently. Germany has ambitions to colonize other countries, and prophecy shows it will succeed. Soon, believe it or not, it will be even stronger than America.

Read Mr. Flurry’s article “Lithuania in Prophecy” to see how Germany is building up its military and sphere of influence. While its military capability is still limited, its ambitions and strategic planning are grand. Germany is preparing for large-scale war.