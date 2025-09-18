Barack Obama Implies Donald Trump to Blame for Charlie Kirk Assassination

Even as Tyler Robinson is officially charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, former United States President Barack Obama is implying that Donald Trump is to blame for Kirk’s assassination.

In an interview with Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Obama recited a laundry list of Kirk’s more controversial statements before alleging that President Trump wanted to use Kirk’s assassination as “rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go.”

Obama also claimed that “those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views.”

Inciting violence: Despite Obama’s claims, however, Kirk was not an extremist. He was a traditional American Christian, explaining truths to college students that their grandparents took for granted.

He was murdered by a 22-year-old Antifa-style radical who thought Kirk was a fascist because people like Obama have falsely accused conservatives of extremist views for decades. Obama is concerned that Kirk’s martyrdom will cause more people to listen to his message, so he is doubling down on the rhetoric that got Kirk killed.

Obama routinely associated himself with radicals like Weatherman Underground terrorist Bill Ayers, anti-American polemicist Jeremiah Wright and racist anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. So he is guilty of promoting extremist views designed to destroy your grandparents’ nation and replace it with the dysfunction all around you.

Civil war: Americans today are not living in the nation of our Founding Fathers, nor even of our own fathers. The current administration is trying to slow down the radical left’s takeover, but Kirk’s assassination shows that some are willing to kill in their quest to fundamentally transform America.

Without divine intervention, the nation is careening toward civil war (Isaiah 1:7; 5:3-8; Ezekiel 5:12).

Learn more: Read “The Roots of America’s Dangerous Turn Left,” by Gerald Flurry.