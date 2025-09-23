Gaza’s Terrorist Journalists

With the press of a button, many Americans are willingly letting terrorists into their homes. The culprit is one you may not expect.

Since Hamas’s appalling attack on Israel in 2023, the Qatar-based news source Al Jazeera has risen in popularity throughout the West. According to Similarweb, Al Jazeera’s website grew the fastest among major English-language news sources with a 66 percent increase in traffic from May to June of this year. From June 2024 to June 2025, its traffic rose 53 percent, the third-largest among English-language sources.

In August, Al Jazeera reported monstrous growth for the first half of 2025. During the first six months of last year, Al Jazeera’s interactive programs received 39 million views. In the same time period of this year, its programs received 97 million views—a 248.7 percent increase.

People in the West pay more visits to Al Jazeera’s sites than any other region. According to Similarweb, the top four nations visiting these domains—including its English, Arabic and Turkish-language sites—are the United States (18.4 percent), Canada (7.5 percent), India (6.5 percent) and the United Kingdom (6 percent).

Al Jazeera is considered a reliable news source in the West. Its 2024 segment on life in Gaza, “The Night Won’t End,” won the highly respected Peabody Award. In 2012, the Peabody Awards praised Al Jazeera for its coverage of the Arab Spring.

But is it reliable? Al Jazeera is funded by the Qatari government, historically led by members in Qatar’s ruling family, and aligns its reporting with the government’s ideologies.

Qatar is a staunch supporter of Hamas. Therefore, Al Jazeera supports this terrorist organization as well.

In addition, many Al Jazeera journalists double as Hamas terrorists. This is not difficult to prove. Looking into these terrorist journalists not only exposes evil in Gaza and Qatar, it highlights the deadly moral sickness that allows the world to trust such a news source.

You have to be affiliated with Hamas to work at Al Jazeera. Especially in Gaza, because most jobs go through Hamas. Hamas is the primary authority deciding who gets hired and who doesn’t. So the majority of Al Jazeera staff are an inseparable part of Hamas.

—Gazan journalist

Exposed

On Oct. 23, 2024, the Israel Defense Forces (idf) published captured documents that exposed six terrorists who worked for Al Jazeera. The next day, the idf released documents showing how Al Jazeera follows Hamas’s orders when covering news stories. These revelations came just a few months after the idf had released a document exposing another Al Jazeera correspondent working with Hamas.

One of the exposed journalists posted pictures and videos to social media on Oct. 7, 2023, that implied he participated in the attack. Al Jazeera published a piece detailing his experience entering Israeli territory. Another journalist was caught holding three Israeli hostages in his home.

The Free Press highlighted Al Jazeera’s participation in Hamas’s tyranny in a September 2 video. It specifically called out Mohammed Washah, the head of Al Jazeera’s work in Gaza. His affiliation with Hamas is obvious in pictures of him with Hamas leaders and holding advanced weapons.

Mohammed Washah … is a member of the al-Qassam Brigades [the military wing of Hamas] and works in Hamas’s internal security centers. He conducts investigations, incites and directs Hamas’s executive security to break people’s limbs, arrest journalists, terrorize them and slander their reputation.

—Gazan activist quoted by the Free Press

Al Jazeera refuses to film anti-Hamas protests in the Strip. It refuses to give a voice to any dissenters. In one instance, a reporter simply turned away from the man he was interviewing as soon as he started speaking against Hamas.

Because of this, many protests against Hamas are also directed against Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera has tried to buy loyalty from leading Gazans to stop protests.

The Free Press also revealed a major part of Al Jazeera’s job in supporting Hamas. The activist quoted above said:

These journalists … track the people who appear in videos opposing Hamas …. Al Jazeera, its correspondents and cameramen, are the ones who locate that person for Hamas ….

That activist noted how Hamas can’t find dissenters itself because of Israeli surveillance and air superiority. However, Al Jazeera journalists can carry out Hamas’s manhunts under the radar. Some Gazans even say the media tents set up by Al Jazeera also function as Hamas command centers.

How It Affects You

The most shameful part of all this is that essentially the entire world is turning a blind eye to this evil!

This is a despicable indictment against America and the West. The State of Israel was founded by the West and on the same principles the U.S. claims to hold dear. Yet many of its political and media heads are openly supporting the terrorists Israel is defending itself against.

When Israel killed Anas al-Sharif—an Al Jazeera journalist exposed as working for Hamas—on August 10, the outcry from Western media outlets completely ignored all evidence of his terrorism. The Washington Post lied, saying, “Israel shared no documentation or evidence indicating his involvement in military activities during the current conflict.” In reality, Sharif was one of the six journalists exposed in the documents Israel released on Oct. 23, 2024.

By engaging with Al Jazeera, many Americans are doing the same thing U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty of: compromising with Qatar and Hamas. While Trump is doing a lot of good for America, he is failing to turn the U.S. away from supporting terrorists.

