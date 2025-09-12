German Air Force to Increase Presence in Poland

Germany will double its air force presence in Poland’s air space following this week’s Russian drone intrusion into the East European nation, German authorities announced Thursday. The news comes amid a dramatic increase in German military power in response to Russian aggression.

Why it matters: Russia launched 19 Iran-designed drones over Poland on Wednesday. German and European-made weapons shot them down.

Germany is strengthening the European Union’s eastern flank. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: “We are and will remain determined to significantly increase the defense readiness and defense capabilities of the European part of nato.”

Details: Germany’s policing mission, scheduled to end this month, will remain till the end of the year. Eurofighter jets stationed near Poland will be doubled from two to four.

Germany will conduct more patrols over Poland, and German troops will be permanently stationed in Lithuania.

Germany is also working to increase sanctions on Russia.

France plans to follow suit. French President Emmanuel Macron posted, “I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish air space and of nato’s eastern flank, together with our allies.”

This comes shortly after German Gen. Alfons Mais said the nation’s military must add 45,000 soldiers by 2029, signaling Germany is preparing for war.

Significance: Germany’s military rise is a trend the Trumpet has been watching for decades. Russia’s war against Ukraine and other acts of aggression are advancing this rise.

