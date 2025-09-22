German Minister Warns of Jew Hatred ‘Like in the 1930s’

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer compared today’s level of anti-Semitism with 1933, when the Nazis began persecuting Jews, leading to the Holocaust. Weimer believes this attack is coming from both sides of the political aisle. His comments “mark a turning point for postwar Germany,” Bild wrote on September 10.

Germany is headed toward a dangerous repetition of history.

“We are dealing with a situation in which Jews in Germany—especially those who are somehow visible in public, and that includes the cultural sector—are afraid,” Weimer said. The fear is “a very immediate reaction to a completely changed climate, to a latent aggressiveness” toward Jews, he added. “Whether you’re a violinist, a singer, a DJ … they’re not getting any gigs anymore. They’re not allowed on stage anymore.”

He warned that this is becoming “the norm in Europe”: “And that’s a bit like in the 1930s: Jews are not allowed to perform here; Jews are not allowed in here.”

Concerning the broader spectrum of hatred toward Jews, he said: “They came from the right-wing corners; they came from the left-wing corners; they come from Islamist corners. And I am really shocked at how quickly, under the guise of ‘Yes, we will still be allowed to criticize Israel,’ blatant hatred of Jews is breaking through.”

He noted that when Israel is attacked, many people respond with a “heart of stone,” yet when Israel defends itself, outrage erupts.

Tragically, Weimer’s own government is fueling this double standard.

On September 8, two Palestinian gunmen from the West Bank opened fire at a bus stop in northern Jerusalem, murdering six people and wounding 12 others. Instead of condemning this brutal attack, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Israel, denouncing its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza and its settlement policy in the West Bank.

When Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar on September 9, a government spokesman said Merz phoned the emir of Qatar and condemned Israel’s attack as unacceptable.

When civilian Jews are slaughtered by order of Hamas leaders, politicians rarely draw attention to it. But whenever Israel aims at the root of the problem, it is accused of being the problem.

No wonder so many people condemn Israel’s war on terror. No wonder they blame not just the Israeli government, but all Jews.

When asked about Merz’s recent partial arms embargo against Israel, Weimer defended the move, citing Israel’s controversial offensive in Gaza and the pressure exerted by other European nations. With rising anti-Semitism influencing European governments, meaningful support for Israel is declining.

Weimer, however, remains one of Germany’s most outspoken advocates for the Jewish state and the Jewish people. While he and Merz criticize the Israeli government, they are still regarded as Israel’s most reliable allies in Germany. As Weimer put it, the German government remains one of the few that still enjoys an open channel with Israeli counterparts.

The worse the international pressure on Israel becomes, the more Germany will rise as its only ally—despite its criticisms.

But as Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explained in “Hope Amid the Darkness of Terrorist Attacks,” Israel’s trust in Germany is misplaced.

Hosea 5:13 is one of many end-time prophecies that refer to the Jewish people’s relationship with Germany. Based on this prophecy, the Trumpet has foretold for decades that the Jewish people, biblical Judah, would turn to Germany—despite the history of the 1930s and ’40s.

Mr. Flurry warned: “The friendship between Germany and Israel will lead to one of the biggest double crosses in man’s history!”

The rising level of Jew hatred in Germany, as well as the hostility toward the State of Israel, is a warning sign that this friendship is a fraud. Yet through this prophesied betrayal, the Jewish people and all mankind will see why only God can bring true peace, as explained in “Hope Amid the Darkness of Terrorist Attacks.”