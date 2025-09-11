Guttenberg: We Need to Rebel Against the ‘European Treaties’

Europe needs drastic, bold and potentially unpopular reforms, according to former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg. In a video from the European Forum Alpbach 2025, Guttenberg told Brutkasten that European leaders will “have to accept the risk of failure” to bring about necessary change in individual countries and in the European Union as a whole.

Guttenberg spoke of making Europe more independent and sustainable by breaking free from dependencies in the areas of energy, raw materials, capital and digital structures. While he advocated for cooperation between the 27 EU nations, he added:

On the other hand, I think we now have to get to a point where we can say that if it doesn’t work with 27, then it will work with 13 or 15 or 17—think of the euro as an example. So we need to be bolder here. In case of doubt, we also have to rebel against the European treaties as they exist in terms of content, form and structure. And if we succeed in pushing forward an issue where others then gradually join in, that can be a sign of strength.

The euro was launched as a common currency over 20 years ago, but only 20 member states have adopted it. Other projects such as common asylum procedures, trade alliances and military projects have been blocked by single nations; changing this means changing the treaties.

Even 80 years after World War ii, some politicians in Europe are alarmed by German dominance of the Continent. Our article “Poland Under Attack” highlights how Germany pressured political opponents out of government to make its version of the EU reality. Former Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło said, “Yes, the German authorities are currently focused on making a fast change in the European treaties to make the EU a federal state with member states reduced to the role of parts of the federation.”

Guttenberg believes countries that resist the radical changes should be excluded. He says politicians must have the will to reform, even if it means risking loss of public support. Referring to former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s reforms, Guttenberg said:

Yes, he was voted out of office. But at the same time, it was the necessary step from which Angela Merkel then benefited for 16 years without doing anything else. And that is basically the mentality we need. And that’s something that has to prevail in politics, because if that doesn’t happen, then the fringes will continue to gain strength.

Will Germany’s current government take this risk? Guttenberg thinks it has no choice. In a September 6 interview with Austria’s Die Presse, he noted:

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing very well in foreign policy. Germany is once again perceived as a formative force. Domestically, there is a danger that the coalition will fall back into old patterns of conflict and deadlock. I believe this coalition is doomed to reform, otherwise the AfD [Alternative für Deutschland] will continue to grow—and to an alarming extent. For me, this party stands on the unacceptable fringes of the political spectrum. Under no circumstances should the AfD be allowed to lead the governing parties around by the nose.

Germany’s far-right AfD is contesting for first place in the polls and growing in popularity as Germany’s problems increase. If the AfD continues to grow, it will be virtually impossible for other parties to form capable governments. That’s why Guttenberg believes the German government has to act now. Adding to the urgency is Russia’s war in Ukraine, fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East, and global trade wars. Following the election of United States President Donald Trump, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

There is a big leadership vacuum. Germans know something dramatic must be done, and quickly! You see this in recent election results with the rise of fringe parties like the Alternative für Deutschland. Voters are showing themselves willing to embrace out-of-the-ordinary politics. They are clamoring for a strong leader! … This is where Bible prophecy is so invaluable. Prophecy tells us that Germany is about to shock the world with its power.

What Bible prophecy describes is remarkably similar to what Guttenberg demands. Guttenberg is advocating for a smaller group of nations; prophecies in Daniel 2 and Revelation 17 refer to a European superpower ruled by 10 kings over 10 nations or groups of nations.

But the Bible also reveals that the real power of this group of nations will become evident when led by a strong leader (Revelation 17:12-13). For many years, the Trumpet has pointed to Guttenberg as the most likely leader of this rising empire, as Mr. Flurry explained in “After Trump’s Victory, Watch Germany.”