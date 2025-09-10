In March 2022, researchers gave an artificial intelligence system a simple command: Design safe drugs. Then they reversed the instruction to “find toxins.” In just six hours, the model generated 40,000 lethal compounds, some resembling history’s deadliest poisons.

AI can now design new drug molecules at a speed that outpaces regulators who take years to review safety. Machine models don’t understand toxicity, long-term neurological impacts or subtle genetic vulnerabilities—dangers that may not appear until years later. In practice, this means compounds can slip into labs, start-ups or gray markets before risks are understood (Communications Medicine).

Yet psychiatry has already done this for decades, rushing unproven chemicals into human bodies before the risks are known. Drugs are often approved after short trials and pushed to millions despite limited understanding of long-term effects.

The age at which these drugs are prescribed to children is indefensible. Today, nearly 77 million Americans take at least one psychiatric drug; in 2020, this number included over 3 million teenagers and about 3 million children under 12.

Perhaps most shocking is that over 85,000 infants under age 1 were prescribed mind-altering drugs in 2020. Such conduct defies any standard of medical responsibility, yet the mental health system barrels ahead, treating such acts as mere details.

Schools also play a central role: About 30 percent of public schools in the United States now mandate mental health screenings, often with minimal parental consent. Once tests label children, the trap closes. Ordinary behavior is rebranded as a disorder and drugged for profit through stimulants, antidepressants and antipsychotics.

But these psychiatric diagnoses rest on a calculated deception: the false belief that mental disorders are backed by hard evidence. Psychiatrists will say these people are mentally ill and need treatment. Yet a 2022 review in Molecular Psychiatry found no evidence that depression stems from a chemical imbalance in the brain. No objective medical test, scan, blood work or lab result verifies these labels. Diagnosis is purely opinion, not science.

Despite this, the federal government pours billions into this taxpayer-funded fraud. Backed by pharmaceutical manufacturers who openly acknowledge limited understanding of their drugs’ mechanisms, this harmful scheme injures the very children it is supposed to help.

The Cause of Violence

The Institute for Family Studies points to commonalities among mass shooters: broken homes, fatherless boys and psychiatric prescriptions. Such boys are twice as likely to become delinquent and consume pornography and violent content, and they are far more likely to struggle with self-control.

Why is there a market for violent movies, video games and blood-soaked entertainment? Can children grow up immersed in this type of content without being changed? Parents should be concerned with what children put into their minds.

Children are locked into a system that doles out chemicals with black-box warnings of unhealthy ideation, pretending they can cure minds already dulled by violent content. Yet selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (ssris) and stimulants only worsen the situation, raising suicidal thoughts and hostility by as much as 130 percent within weeks.

The result is predictable: Under-parented and chemically unbalanced young men turn violent in streets and schools. Mass murder, violent crime and suicide have soared. We need to face an uncomfortable truth: America may be fueling its own violence epidemic through psychiatric drugs pushed by Big Pharma.

The surge in mass shootings began only after ssris entered the market. A plos One study found 31 drugs disproportionately linked to violence, including five antidepressants commonly given to children. The fbi recorded 333 active-shooter incidents across the U.S. from 2000 to 2019. During the next four years, 229 more incidents occurred, representing an 89 percent increase.

The U.S. leads the world in mass shootings. The Rockefeller Institute of Government compared the U.S. to 35 other countries of comparable economic and political standing. Though the U.S. population made up 33 percent of the total population for the 36 nations, it had 76 percent of the recorded mass shootings and 70 percent of the deaths. The imbalance proves America’s system is undeniably broken.

Finding Real Truth

On August 27, a 23-year-old transgender man shot his way into a Catholic school in Minneapolis, killing two young students and wounding several others before committing suicide.

Commentators blame guns, but they miss the point. This man bore the hallmarks of a psychopath—from a broken home, steeped in Internet filth, identifying as transgender, consumed by hatred, and statistically likely on psychiatric drugs. His profile is not unique; it fits a tragic, recurring pattern.

On August 28, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that, for the first time, the federal government is studying whether America’s reliance on psychiatric drugs is directly linked to the nationwide surge of senseless shootings.

“I certainly consider mass shootings a health crisis. For the first time, we are doing real studies to find out what the ideology behind them is. We’re also looking, for the first time, at psychiatric drugs,” he said during a news conference in Texas.

While this is a step toward transparency, it doesn’t explain the root cause. The shooter wrote a letter to friends and family stating that he was unwell and haunted by thoughts that wouldn’t go away. He said he couldn’t stop himself from committing this horrific act.

There is a plain truth behind these words, hidden from commentators, journalists and experts.

In his article “The Motives for Mass Shootings,” Stephen Flurry wrote: “This is why mass shootings have been increasing for the past 35 years. Demons prey on the fatherless, the neglected and abandoned, the drugged and empty minds, and those who love violent entertainment.”

The brutality of modern psychiatry is laid bare. For decades, society has drugged its young people into despair, hiding the damage behind the false banner of “treatment.” Now, with AI accelerating the production of psychiatric compounds, the machinery of chemical control is becoming faster, more experimental and less accountable. What began as fraud has become a prescription for violence.

No man-made system will ever solve this crisis, because the crisis itself is born of human nature. Our young people don’t need to be controlled by pills; they need fathers, discipline, purpose and hope.

