It’s On: The Drone–Anti-Drone Arms Race

Drones are the hot new weapon. Anti-drone energy weapons might be the next.

Axios reported yesterday on one such system, the Leonidas, which brought down a formation of 49 quadcopters by emitting high-power microwaves that disabled their electronics. Raytheon and other firms worldwide are developing similar microwave-based or laser-based technologies.

Anti-drone weapons: The race is on to find cheap, portable systems that can disrupt control signals, destroy circuitry, or burn a hole through an incoming drone. Who has what?

United States: thor high-power microwave; p-hel high-power laser; helios high-power laser

high-power microwave; high-power laser; high-power laser Russia: stupor electromagnetic rifle; Alabuga high-altitude pulse weapon

electromagnetic rifle; Alabuga high-altitude pulse weapon Ukraine: edm 4 s electromagnetic rifle

4 electromagnetic rifle Israel: Iron Beam high-power laser

China: LW-30 high-power laser; Silent Hunter high-power laser

Germany: Rheinmetall high-power laser

South Korea: Block-I high-power laser

France: helma-p portable laser

On the battlefield: In the real world, handheld anti-drone energy weapons have been used in combat by Russia and Ukraine since 2022 and by Russia in Syria as early as 2016.

Yet drones might win out. Cheap, scalable, already in heavy use, and constantly improving, drones could be adapted to withstand or avoid microwaves and lasers. Some have already been adapted and are piloted in combat by miles-long, microwave-proof fiber-optic cables guiding them in for the kill.

