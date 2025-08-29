Iran has built weapons manufacturing facilities in a number of foreign countries, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said in an August 22 televised interview.

Rebuilding: The manufacturing facilities are the latest development in a series of Iranian military revamps:

On August 20, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed a plan with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko to help restore Iran’s damaged air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment. Belarus has more freedom from military sanctions than Russia, which makes it a likely partner of Iran, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

On August 21, Iran tested a range of cruise missiles during large-scale drills in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean.

It has also been selling and purchasing weapons from foreign partners, according to Nasirzadeh.

Defiant: Despite recent attacks by Israel and the United States, Iran’s motives and war-making abilities remain intact. Instead of backing down, it is poised for more conflict.

Prophesied role: The Bible reveals that Iran will lead an alliance of nations that will ignite the next world war. These developments show that Iran will soon fulfill its prophesied role in end-time events.

