Denmark Summons U.S. Envoy After Reports of U.S. Influence Operation

Denmark’s foreign minister had summoned the top United States diplomat in Copenhagen for talks after Danish media reported on August 27 that three people linked to President Donald Trump were carrying out covert influence operations in Greenland.

Mark Stroh, the U.S. charge d’affaires in Copenhagen, has not yet met with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Still, the media is reporting that the goal of the influence operation was to “penetrate Greenlandic society to weaken relations with Denmark from within and make the Greenlanders submit to the United States.”

Influence operation: Danish public broadcaster DR did not publish the names of the three Americans who were supposedly carrying out this operation, but noted that one of them has been “seen in public with the U.S. president many times” and has “recently been appointed to a role that could give him influence over U.S. security policy.” The other two have “regularly traveled back and forth between Greenland and the United States in recent years” and have previously worked under Trump.

President Trump spent his first few months in office pushing to make Greenland a part of the U.S., and he refused to rule out using military force to acquire it. So Danish officials are extra sensitive to reports that people linked to Trump are trying to influence Greenland’s internal politics.

National security: Greenland has vast rare earth mineral reserves, is a naval choke point, and is strategically located between the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. Space Force base in Greenland (Pituffik Space Base) is also an integral part of America’s nuclear early warning system. For these reasons and more, influence over Greenland is an absolute necessity for U.S. national security.

The European Union also wants influence and control over Greenland for the same reasons, so this geopolitically significant island is shaping up to be a bone of contention between the U.S. and Europe.

