Russia Holds Military Training for Children
Russian youth ages 8 to 17 participated in military exercises held in the Rostov region last week. Eighty-three children ran and crawled through sand and shallow water, threw grenades, and fired dummy shots. Some wore camouflage uniforms and held real weapons.
Training youth: Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized training the next generation for war.
- In 2014, to boost physical fitness, he relaunched the Soviet-era program “Ready for Labor and Defense.” Under Joseph Stalin, the program ensured Russians ages 6 and up could work, fight and die for their country. Over 90 years later, it hasn’t changed much.
- In the 2024–2025 academic year, children across Russia participated in a module called “Military Training: Fundamentals of Military Knowledge” where they learned about the basics of warfare, including handling weapons.
Preparing for war: Based on Bible prophecy, the Trumpet has forecast that Putin will lead an army of unprecedented size. The Bible says this army will kill a third of mankind. Putin’s focus on military education shows his end goal is war, destruction and death.
For more information, read our free booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’