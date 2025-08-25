Russian youth ages 8 to 17 participated in military exercises held in the Rostov region last week. Eighty-three children ran and crawled through sand and shallow water, threw grenades, and fired dummy shots. Some wore camouflage uniforms and held real weapons.

“We threw hand grenades.”



Russian kids as young as 8 dabbled in military training at a summer camp that’s part of a wider trend in the country to prepare children for eventual military service. pic.twitter.com/NECNR6IzjK — DW News (@dwnews) August 22, 2025

Training youth: Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized training the next generation for war.

In 2014, to boost physical fitness, he relaunched the Soviet-era program “Ready for Labor and Defense.” Under Joseph Stalin, the program ensured Russians ages 6 and up could work, fight and die for their country. Over 90 years later, it hasn’t changed much.

In the 2024–2025 academic year, children across Russia participated in a module called “Military Training: Fundamentals of Military Knowledge” where they learned about the basics of warfare, including handling weapons.

Preparing for war: Based on Bible prophecy, the Trumpet has forecast that Putin will lead an army of unprecedented size. The Bible says this army will kill a third of mankind. Putin’s focus on military education shows his end goal is war, destruction and death.

For more information, read our free booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’