Germany Announces Biggest Military Spending Boost Since the End of the Cold War

A Tiger helicopter of the German Bundeswehr practices with the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force as part of the nato tank unit at the military training area in Munster, Germany, on May 20.
PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

The world wants more German leadership, and it is about to get it.

By Daniel Di Santo • May 24

Germany informed nato on May 17 that it will raise its military spending by €5 billion (us$5.6 billion) this year. This is the largest defense spending increase Germany has made since the end of the Cold War, and comes as Germany has been pressured to contribute more to nato and world security.

After raising its defense spending, Germany will be spending 1.35 percent of its gross domestic product on its military. This is still short of the 2 percent minimum required by nato; however, the defense alliance and its principal member, the United States, welcome it as a step in the right direction. Currently, only 7 of 29 nato countries meet their minimum defense spending requirement.

The 1.35 percent of gdp figure equates to about €47.2 billion ($52.8 billion) per year. This means that Germany will now spend more on its military than any time since it reunified after the Cold War.

Germany also announced that it intends to increase military spending next year, raising it to 1.38 percent of gdp. The last time Germany spent this percentage of its economy on its military was in 2009.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has called for more spending, saying that the military needs an increase of at least €12 billion ($13.4 billion) to prevent major German and joint-European defense projects from collapsing.

Germany’s low military spending compared to its strong economy—especially as world conditions grow more unstable—has motivated the United States and other nations to ask it to shoulder more of the global security burden. Bloomberg recently called for Germany to expand its influence into Africa, where it once had colonies, in order to counteract Chinese expansion.

So far, Germany’s leadership has been slow to deploy its military or even expand its military capability. However, that will soon change.

The Bible prophesied that the Holy Roman Empire would rise and fall seven successive times throughout history (Revelation 17:8). (Request a free copy of The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy to understand.) The Holy Roman Empire rose to its peak for the sixth time during World War ii.

We are now living through the final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire. It will soon return to power, led by an economically, politically and militarily dominant Germany. The Trumpet has watched this German resurgence since it began, as our predecessor, the Plain Truth, did for decades prior. In his 2014 article “Germany’s Urgent and Dangerous Military Decision,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

In 1957, when Germany was a pile of rubble, [Herbert W.] Armstrong said, “Germany is going to rise again with great power.” He said the same thing in 1970. In 1980, Mr. Armstrong wrote, “I have been forecasting this revived Roman Empire publicly since February 1934. Now, it may go together suddenly, rapidly.” It is doing just that today! In 1983, he said, “The Bible prophesies of this coming United States of Europe, a new united superpower, perhaps more powerful than either the Soviet Union or the United States.” He went on to say that we don’t realize the thoroughness of the Germans, and that they are going to carry through what they started in World Wars i and ii in another world war—World War iii.

The Holy Roman Empire will revive one last time (Revelation 17:10). It will be led by someone who is radically more aggressive and powerful than German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the current administration. Your Bible, which predicted Germany’s rise, also predicted that strong leader’s appearance. Mr. Flurry explained this in the same 2014 article:

Here is another prophecy we need to watch in light of what is happening in Germany and Europe today: “And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up” (Daniel 8:23). The book of Daniel is prophecy for the end time (Daniel 12:4, 9). This is talking about the fact that sometime soon, this European empire will be led by a strongman—as it has been so many times in the past.

This man is also described in Daniel 11:21: “And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honour of the kingdom: but he shall come in peaceably, and obtain the kingdom by flatteries”—in other words, it strongly indicates that this “vile person” will not be voted in. Watch Europe for this strongman! He is about to come on the scene.

Watch as these prophesied events move closer to fulfillment. When this is fulfilled, it will radically change the world you live in, bringing intense suffering and destruction to the world. But this devastating power will not last long; Jesus Christ will come back to put an end to the violence, forever (Daniel 2:44). To read more about the future of Germany and Europe, and how it will change the world around you, request our free book The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.

190430-Army helecipter-iStock-488391662.jpg

Former Defense Official: Military Revolution to Unseat U.S. Superpower

The U.S. military will soon be facing a defeat far worse than the French suffered at Agincourt.

By Andrew Miiller
Philippines Election Cements Duterte’s Power

Philippines’ senators-elect, and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, raise the Duterte fist.
TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Philippines Election Cements Duterte’s Power

Allies of President Duterte won the Senate, meaning additional support for his agenda, which includes closer relations with China.

By Nikoli Guillar • May 23

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has won almost unchallenged rule over the country after his allies dominated this month’s elections for seats in the Senate. The strongman leader now has more political support for advancing his policies, including his embrace of China.

Final results tallied on May 22 show that candidates who are considered pro-Duterte won nine out of 12 contested seats in the 24-member Senate, with the other three going to independent candidates. The other 12 seats were uncontested in this election, and only four of them are occupied by senators who are considered anti-Duterte. One of them is in jail and cannot vote. This gives Duterte and his allies a supermajority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Duterte now has more support for pushing through his plans, including reinstitution of the death penalty and making children as young as 12 eligible for prosecution.

When Duterte campaigned for the presidency in 2016, he promised to transform the nation’s centralized government structure into a more federalized system that gives greater power to state and local governments, similar to the system used by the United States. After winning the presidency, he delegated the task of drafting constitutional amendments to the legislature, but his reforms were opposed in the Senate. This opposition is now largely removed, so he may be able to proceed with his constitutional reforms.

Some analysts fear that Duterte will change the Constitution to transfer power from the central government not to state and local governments, but to himself. Philippines-based Asian geopolitical analyst Richard Heydarian wrote:

The proposals for constitutional amendments that have been put forward so far contain worrying provisions that could see the office of the vice president, long a bastion of opposition, eliminated and the office of the ombudsman and the commission on Human Rights downsized or abolished altogether. Although the current texts under consideration do not mention the lifting of presidential term limits, it could still be added by the new Congress. At the same time, the proposed introduction of a prime minister’s post without term limits and enhanced powers could serve as an alternative office Duterte could pursue.

Whether Duterte will seize dictator-like powers remains uncertain. What is clear is his pro-China stance.

In contrast with his predecessor, Benigno Aquino iii, whose policy favored a closer relationship with the United States, Duterte has worked to move the Philippines away from the U.S. and toward China. He has questioned the relevance of the Philippine-American alliance. He has refused to confront China regarding The Hague’s 2016 ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea and supported the Philippine claims.

China and the Philippines have agreed to conduct joint energy exploration in disputed areas of the South China Sea. Just months after Duterte took office, China pledged $24 billion in aid and investment for the Philippines. Just a month before elections, China and the Philippines signed deals to use $12.2 billion in funds from Chinese companies for energy, infrastructure and telecommunications.

With increased support in the Senate, Duterte now has the freedom to align the Philippines even more closely with China.

“Whatever he’s doing now, it will be with more confidence,” Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, told the Los Angeles Times on May 14, adding that Duterte will likely further increase the Philippines’ ties to China.

Jose Antonio Custodio, of the Manila-based think tank Institute for Policy, Strategy and Development Studies, said the new “rubber-stamp government” will “serve the purposes of the Duterte administration and China.”

This aligns with the forecasts of Bible prophecy.

Revelation 16:12 describes an Asian power bloc called “the kings of the east” that will emerge in the end time, the era we are living in now. Verse 16 shows that this power will be one of the major belligerents in a final world war. The April 1968 issue of the Plain Truth, the Trumpet magazine’s predecessor, explained:

Despite its many national, religious and political differences, Asia will ultimately be welded together into a common power bloc. It will ultimately send its military muscle into the Middle East at the return of Jesus Christ. This prophecy is recorded in Revelation 16:12 and 16.

Ezekiel 38 provides more details about the alliance, including the fact that this Asian bloc will be led primarily by Russia and secondarily by China. Revelation 9:16 says this kings of the east alliance will field an unprecedented force of 200 million men. In his booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia,’ Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes (emphasis added):

The Bible gives some important details about this largest army ever assembled on Earth. It tells us which nations will contribute soldiers to it. It shows it will include the combined forces from several Asian nations.

As Rodrigo Duterte consolidates his presidential powers and continues to pursue closer relations with China, we could see the Philippines join China and Russia in this massive alliance.

To understand the significance of the Philippines-China axis and where it is leading, please request your free copy of Russia and China in Prophecy.

190403-Kansas flood-GettyImages-1137670449.jpg

Midwest Floods: Worst Agricultural Disaster in Modern U.S. History

Catastrophic flooding swamped America’s breadbasket. The effects could last years.

By Joel Hilliker
China to Build ‘Panama Canal on Railway Tracks’ Across Latin America?

iStock.com/blackdovfx

China to Build ‘Panama Canal on Railway Tracks’ Across Latin America?

One more notable sign of China’s deepening influence in Latin America

By Jeremiah Jacques • May 23

China might join Peru and Bolivia in building an intercontinental railway across Latin America, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra told Reuters on May 17.

Peru and Bolivia “need a third partner to help turn it into reality,” Vizcarra said. Asked if China would be a good fit for the role, he said, “Yes, of course, because we need a partner that benefits from the project.” China would benefit, he said, because it is among the largest buyers of commodities that the railway would transport from Bolivia and other countries in the region to Peru’s Pacific coast.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Latin America in 2013 and discussed the idea of a coast-to-coast railway. The planned line, called the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway, would stretch some 2,330 miles from Peru’s Pacific coast through landlocked Bolivia across Brazil to the Atlantic Ocean. Proponents said it would overhaul Latin America’s trade and political landscape, and European nations have also expressed interest in helping build it. Because of the project’s scope and expected economic benefits, it was nicknamed “the Panama Canal on Railway Tracks.”

After studying the plan, Peruvian officials said the $60 billion price tag that China put on the project ($35 billion of which Peru would pay) was too high. “With that money,” Vizaccara said in September 2016, “we could build a lot of projects to benefit Peruvians.”

But last month, Peru signed onto the Belt and Road Initiative, a globe-girdling Chinese infrastructure project designed to better connect the world’s economy to China. Now Peru appears eager to get the railway project on track, likely within the Belt and Road framework.

This is only the latest indication of China’s deepening influence in Latin America. China is now the number one trade partner not just for Peru, but also for Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. China’s trade with Latin American nations has soared from just $10 billion in 2000 up to $306 billion last year. As more Latin American nations sign on to the Belt and Road Initiative, this volume is expected to significantly increase. And a survey by the cadem polling company last month showed that people in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela now have a more favorable view of China than of the United States.

China’s deepening influence in Latin America is particularly significant because of what Bible prophecy says its outcome will be. More than 2,500 years ago, God inspired the Prophet Isaiah to write about a mighty anti-American trade bloc that would emerge in our lifetime. In Isaiah 23:3, the prophet refers to it as a “mart of nations.”

Verse 1 names “Chittim” as one of the head countries in this conglomerate. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in his booklet Isaiah’s End-Time Vision that Chittim, or Kittim, is an ancient name for China: “Kittim is synonymous with the Chittim of Isaiah’s prophecy. … After their migration through Central Asia, the Kittim made their appearance in modern-day northeastern China and Mongolia under the name of Khitan in the fourth century a.d.

But the scriptures make clear that China will not be alone in this bloc.

Isaiah 23 states that “Tyre” will be another lead power in the “mart of nations.” Mr. Flurry explains that this city represents modern Europe’s “commercial center. He writes: “The spiritual center of the [modern European] Holy Roman Empire is called Babylon in your Bible (Revelation 17:5; 18:1-3). But here in Isaiah, the Bible refers to Tyre (and its allies Zidon, etc) as the commercial center of this European power. By understanding the spiritual and the commercial powers, you can understand what a colossus is rising in Europe.”

This passage and a companion passage in Ezekiel 27 also mention ancient names for modern Japan and Russia, showing that they too will be part of this enormous trade bloc.

The Scriptures show that ties between these Asian and European nations will continue to deepen in the years ahead and that they will soon turn more sharply against the U.S. and some of its allies. “China and the giants of Asia” will form a “brief alliance” with the German-led European bloc, Mr. Flurry writes. “All of them are going to besiege America, Britain and the Jewish nation.”

He explains that Latin America will play a key role in this besiegement, particularly as it grows closer to European powers. Drawing attention to prophecies by the late educator Herbert W. Armstrong, Mr. Flurry writes: “Herbert Armstrong long prophesied, and we expect, the alliance between Europe and South America to grow extremely strong.” The most powerful European nations already have established considerable influence in parts of Latin America. And after China forms this “brief alliance” with Europe, the influence that China is now building in Latin America, with such projects as the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway, will translate into even greater European sway over the region.

With this level of control in Latin America, the European and Asian powers will be geographically positioned to lay siege to the United States. “With a German-led Europe … possessing great maritime power, North America will be surrounded on the east by Europe and the south by Latin America” (ibid).

In the Trumpet’s March issue, Mr. Flurry further emphasized the pivotal role Latin America will play in this future besiegement: “Look at these prophecies in light of Latin America’s strategic position. America cannot truly be besieged unless Latin America is part of it.”

Deuteronomy 28:52 provides more details about the besiegement of the United States, United Kingdom and Israel by the mart of nations bloc: “And he shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down, wherein thou trustedst, throughout all thy land: and he shall besiege thee in all thy gates throughout all thy land, which the Lord thy God hath given thee.” When God was actively blessing America and Britain, He empowered them with control over numerous sea “gates,” including the Panama Canal (Genesis 22:17; 24:60). Now Panama, like numerous other sea gates around the world, is under China’s control or moving rapidly in that direction. The control the Asian and European nations have over these strategic locations will play a key role in allowing them to block the U.S. out of world trade.

In the near term, these trends show that America and some of its allies are headed toward unspeakable catastrophe. But the same Bible that prophesies of these developments also says that just beyond the siege and the fall of the U.S. and UK, the world will enjoy the most peaceful and prosperous era in human history. “[T]hat trading partnership won’t last long,” Mr. Flurry writes of the Asian and European bloc. “Soon they will clash, just before Jesus Christ returns and destroys both of them” (op cit). Christ will return to Earth, bring a decisive end to mankind’s competitive and self-destructive ways, and usher in an epoch of harmony and abundance for the peoples of Latin America, China and the entire world!

To understand the significance of China’s deepening inroads into Latin America in the context of Bible prophecy, order your free copy of Mr. Flurry’s booklet Isaiah’s End-Time Vision.

Exodus - iStock-117144931.jpg

Plagues of Egypt: Proved?

A document describing Egypt’s sudden downfall is suspiciously similar to the Exodus account.

By Christopher Eames
Saudi Oil Infrastructure Attacked, Allegedly by Iran

The Aramco Oil Refinery in Dahran, Saudi Arabia
Getty Images

Saudi Oil Infrastructure Attacked, Allegedly by Iran

Attacks target Saudi Arabia’s primary and backup methods for exporting oil.

By Richard Palmer and Warren Reinsch • May 23

Fuel prices rose worldwide after two attacks against Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure on May 12 and 14. Allegedly approved by Iran, the attacks are perhaps the most serious against Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in more than a decade. And they may be only the beginning.

On May 12, four oil tankers from Norway, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates nearly a third of the world’s maritime oil traffic. Little evidence has emerged, but United States intelligence indicates that Iran was behind the attack.

On May 14, seven Houthi drones attacked two oil facilities along the Saudi Aramco East-West pipeline. The Houthi movement is a group of rebels in Yemen that is supported by Iran. The attack caused minor damage, but temporarily halted oil flow through the important pipeline, which stretches from the Persian Gulf to the northern Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia holds the second-largest oil reserves in the world, the majority of which are located in its eastern region. The optimal method of exporting this oil is by tanker ship from the Persian Gulf around the Arabian Peninsula through the Strait of Hormuz and on to customers in Europe and elsewhere. Its secondary method is to use the East-West pipeline. Iran has frequently threatened to close the strait, and the May 12 attack emphasized that threat. The May 14 attack emphasized that the backup plan, the pipeline, can be targeted as well.

The Houthi drones were launched from up to 500 miles away and are estimated to have a range of 1,000 miles, demonstrating that important parts of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure may be in reach. The May 14 attack took place near the U.A.E.’s Port of Fujairah, which the U.A.E. uses to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, and demonstrates that it too can be threatened.

These attacks appear to be warning shots from Iran. If the attackers truly were Iranian proxies, the full force of the Iranian military, as well as the proxy groups and terrorists it supports, will be orders of magnitude more damaging to oil infrastructure.

Oilprice.com wrote that the Saudi oil tanker attack “needs to be seen as a possible first sign by proxies that no oil or gas infrastructure is out of reach.”

Europe’s Precious Commodity

“Global spare capacity is arguably as low today as it was during the great oil shocks of the last half century,” wrote the Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans-Pritchard on April 24. “We are skating on thin ice.” He cited Westbeck Capital’s Jean-Louis Le Mee warning that the spare oil capacity will fall to 1.2 million barrels per day by this autumn.

Brent crude hit a six-month high at the end of April, reaching more than $75 a barrel. Prices have increased by around 40 percent since January. Bank of America warned, “We see a risk of $100 Brent by year-end.” Few are prepared for such high oil prices.

These attacks and the corresponding rise in oil prices remind us that the global economy is heavily dependent on this single, vulnerable commodity.

And it is easier than ever to attack that commodity.

Roughly two thirds of the world’s oil travels by ocean at some point before it reaches its final destination. One third of that seaborne oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz, which is controlled by Iran. If Iran halts maritime traffic for weeks or even days, major delays, soaring oil prices and heavy damage to the global economy will result.

Bible prophecy indicates that this vulnerability could play a major role in world events very soon. Iran has the ability to close the Strait of Hormuz. Cutting off such a waterway is much cheaper and easier than keeping it open.

Daniel 11:40-43 state that an end-time “king of the south” will gain control over Egypt, Libya and Ethiopia. This will give it control of many of the world’s major oil choke points. Control of Egypt would mean control of the Suez Canal. Control of Ethiopia would probably include control of the Horn of Africa and the Bab el-Mandeb strait. Libya is an oil-producing nation and would add a strategic base on the Mediterranean. Iran already virtually controls Iraq, the world’s fourth-largest oil producer.

Daniel 11 describes this king of the south pushing against a German-led “king of the north.” In his booklet The King of the South, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry identifies radical Islam, led by Iran, as the king of the south.

As far back as December 1994, Mr. Flurry has speculated that an attack on global oil supplies by Iran will have huge ramifications. It “could help trigger a collapse of the Western world’s weak currencies,” he wrote in “Is Iraq About to Fall to Iran?” “This in turn could cause Europe to quickly unite into the most powerful economic bloc in the world. That very event is prophesied to occur in your own Bible!”

Daniel 11:40 says, “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.”

Trumpet Middle East correspondent Brent Nagtegaal wrote, “Controlling these sea gates means controlling the passage of the precious commodity [oil] into Europe.”

For more on this prophecy, and on this critical passage in Daniel 11, read Mr. Flurry’s free booklet The King of the South. This booklet will help you prove that Daniel 11 is about the Middle East today. It will show you that the Bible is a now book—packed with details that apply to the world around us. And it will show that the seemingly depressing news all around us is actually part of a glorious plan that God is working out here on Earth.

190430-Army helecipter-iStock-488391662.jpg

Former Defense Official: Military Revolution to Unseat U.S. Superpower

The U.S. military will soon be facing a defeat far worse than the French suffered at Agincourt.

By Andrew Miiller
Justice Dept. Investigating the Investigators

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Attorney General William Barr attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill on May 15 in Washington, D.C.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Dept. Investigating the Investigators

John Duram inquiry is reviewing department’s handling of Trump-Russia probe.

May 22

It emerged on May 13 that United States Attorney General William Barr has appointed a federal prosecutor to review the origin of the accusation that President Donald Trump’s election campaign coordinated with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election. The review is led by U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham.

Durham’s assignment comes less than a month after Barr and the Department of Justice released Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The report summarized his 22-month investigation into an accusation of “links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” and related matters. The report states, “Ultimately, the investigation did not establish that the campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.”

Durham is now authorized to review whether the investigation of the Trump campaign by the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was “lawful and appropriate.” The review includes how the investigation originated, the fbi’s use of a dossier produced by Christopher Steele for a firm tied to the Clinton campaign, its use of informants, and its application for four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court warrants that authorized it to spy on Carter Page and other members of the campaign. A December statement by Loretta Lynch, who was the attorney general at the time, was released on Monday and reveals that the fbi may have obtained more surveillance warrants against members of Trump’s campaign than was previously known. The fbi’s interactions with the surveillance court have also been under review by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz for more than a year.

Speaking of Durham’s appointment, Barr said, “Government power was used to spy on American citizens. I can’t imagine any world where we wouldn’t take a look and make sure that was done properly.”

This is not the first time Durham has been tasked to “investigate the investigators.” He has investigated law enforcement officers, the destruction of Central Intelligence Agency videotapes, and the fbi’s relationship with infamous Boston mobster Whitey Bulger. In the latter case, Durham discovered that the fbi had falsely charged four innocent men with murder to shield Bulger, who is suspected of involvement in 19 murders but who was working as an fbi informant.

Durham has said, “Nobody in this country is above the law, an fbi agent or otherwise, and ultimately the ends do not justify the means.”

Following the Bulger case, Boston criminal defense lawyer Anthony Cardinale said, “I think that [Durham] proved that he wasn’t there simply to whitewash the fbi misconduct. If it’s the right call, he’s going to make it no matter who it hurts or helps.” (The fbi is an agency of the Department of Justice.)

Connecticut’s two senators, who are Democrats, called Durham a “fierce, fair prosecutor.”

In his May-June 2018 Trumpet article “Saving America From the Radical Left—Temporarily,” editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote that Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation was a hoax that had found no evidence:

But what has been revealed is a tremendous amount of lawbreaking by bureaucrats in intelligence and law enforcement!

This is corruption on a deep level—so deep that most people won’t even believe it! …

We are getting a hard look at just what the radical left is willing to do in order to seize power and stay in power. They have no respect for the rule of law! They believe they are above the law. It is no exaggeration to say that such contempt for the nation’s founding principles is a threat to the republic!

But the true origin of this attack is not the radical left. They are just tools in the hands of a much greater power. Mr. Flurry went on to write:

God has blessed America like no other nation. And the devil wants to destroy America like no other nation! As I prove in my free booklet America Under Attack, Satan is marshaling every tool and weapon he can to wreck this nation, and he is having alarming success! …

Donald Trump is a man with serious problems. But the radical left is relentlessly waging war against the president and leading this country to its destruction! And it was only Mr. Trump’s election that prevented even worse troubles from bringing this nation down even more quickly. …

It is critical that we realize why this resurgence! God Himself is pushing back against the Satan-inspired forces that would have destroyed this nation! He is exposing those forces so we can see them clearly. And He is using a man to save the superpower of prophetic Israel, the United States—temporarily.

Please read Mr. Flurry’s article “Saving America From the Radical Left—Temporarily” to understand why God is using men like Donald Trump, William Barr and John Durham to reveal the satanic attack being waged against America, and where it is leading.

190403-Kansas flood-GettyImages-1137670449.jpg

Midwest Floods: Worst Agricultural Disaster in Modern U.S. History

Catastrophic flooding swamped America’s breadbasket. The effects could last years.

By Joel Hilliker
Kurz, Strache and the Break of a Coalition

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Kurz, Strache and the Break of a Coalition

Kurz seeks to use the scandals of his coalition partner to extend his own power. Will he succeed?

By Josué Michels • May 22

Over the weekend, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for breaking up the nation’s governing coalition and holding new elections in September. Kurz’s decision followed the posting of a secretly recorded video that exposed Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache’s undemocratic nature. While the media at large focuses on Strache’s scandals and the political turmoil, they are missing Kurz’s politically calculated moves.

The video, published last week, features Strache at a secret meeting with a supposed Russian benefactor. Strache is seen offering government contracts in exchange for political donations. Strache didn’t know that the meeting was a trap.

The video was allegedly filmed on the Spanish island of Ibiza in July 2017.

“What we’re seeing on this video is staggering: it’s about abuse of power, and that’s serious and problematic,” Kurz said. “It’s about open offers of corruption and attacks against the free press.”

Strache called the video “a carefully planned political assassination,” since it was released just prior to elections for European Parliament.

Kurz is also coming into the crossfire, but claims that Strache’s corruption were not evident during the coalition negotiations. He sees no fault in himself for cooperating with Strache’s party.

Even prior to the video’s release, Kurz had often been criticized for entering a coalition with Austria’s Freedom Party due to its far-right agenda. The party was founded in 1956 by Anton Reinthaller, a former Nazi Germany SS officer. In 1989, Strache himself was arrested in Germany after taking part in a Hitler Youth-style neo-Nazi rally. Strache managed to characterize the alleged Nazi associations as sins of his youth, but Kurz no doubt knew what he was getting into when forming the coalition.

Strache’s Scandal, Kurz’s Chance?

Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party and Stache’s Freedom Party have governed together for 17 months. During this time, Kurz has been able to strengthen his power and reputation internationally and domestically. The video scandal has terminated the coalition and could possibly endanger Kurz’s chancellorship. But if disappointed Freedom Party voters switch to Kurz’s party or don’t vote at all, Kurz may actually be able to use the turmoil to expand his power.

Kurz is showing no mercy for his former coalition partner. In statements to the press, he has called for resignations and further investigations.

Following Strache’s resignation, Kurz advised Austria’s president to fire Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, who was Strache’s secretary general during the time of the video. While a chancellor has the right to suggest the ousting of ministers, Kurz is the first to make use of that right.

Kurz knew that his demand to fire Kickl would likely result in the Freedom Party’s withdrawal of all its ministers from the government. He was willing to take the risk. As expected, they withdrew. Following their withdrawal, he announced that the vacant ministries would be filled with “experts or senior government officials” until the elections in September.

If Kurz’s plan succeeds, he not only will retain the chancellorship but also unburden himself from a scandalous coalition partner. He likely figures this is worth the Freedom Party feeling betrayed. It has accused him of “obsession with power.”

A no-confidence vote has been called for, which will take place this coming Monday, the day after European Parliament elections. Confidence is something Kurz is not lacking in: We will see how many of his fellow politicians agree.

This is not the first time that Kurz has made bold moves to strengthen his power.

In May 2017, the People’s Party was struggling and its leader resigned. The party approached the young political phenom, but he declined, at first. He gave the party two options: accept him as a leader with unprecedented authority, or go into the next election without a clear leader. The party submitted to Kurz and accepted his conditions. Following his power grab, he immediately ended the party’s existing coalition with the Social Democrats and called for reelections. The strategy ultimately ended in him becoming the youngest chancellor in Austrian history.

A Prophecy of Dictators

While Austria and Europe may sigh in relief as Austria’s far-right leaves office, a far more serious trend is unfolding before our eyes. Bible prophecy reveals that the real danger lies in the rise of strongmen who gain authoritarian power in Europe. The Bible calls these leaders “kings,” and the fate of Europe lies in their hands.

A prophecy in Revelation 17 describes these 10 kings rising in Europe: “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast” (verses 12-13).

These are not normal heads of state. The Bible calls them “kings”—not because of royal lineage, necessarily, but because they act like kings and are admired for it. The late Herbert W. Armstrong, editor in chief of the Plain Truth, taught that these “kings” would rule as dictators. The Trumpet has watched for the rise of these kings and has expected one to rise in Austria.

But these kings alone will not able to rally all Europe behind them to solve its crises. The Bible shows that one overarching “king” will lead them all. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explained:

Watch Europe! This last “head” of the Holy Roman Empire is going to have 10 kings banding together, with one as the supreme head. Even today, Europe is looking for a strong leader who can resolve the challenges of European unity and move the project forward. You can be sure that this most powerful king will be from Germany. As has been the case so many times in history, Germany will preside over and control the whole empire.

Revelations 17 reveals that these 10 kings are of “one mind.” The two things they have in common is that they rule Europe with power and cooperate with the Catholic Church. Read “Austria’s New King” to learn more about how Kurz fits the description of these prophesied kings.

Kurz is demonstrating leadership that Austria hasn’t seen for decades. He is willing to take great risks to gain great power. He has already made great strides in transforming Austria with his coalition with the Freedom Party. But now he has gained enough power to move on without his coalition partner. Kurz is backed by the Catholic Church and powerful leaders in Germany. Therefore we expect that Kurz will also lead Austria in the future.

You can learn more about where Kurz’s leadership will lead Europe in “The Holy Roman Empire Goes Public—Big Time!” by Gerald Flurry. Also request a free copy of Who or What Is the Prophetic Beast? by Herbert W. Armstrong to fully understand why the Trumpet watches the rise of dictators. Mr. Armstrong’s booklet is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand European politics and the future. What’s more, Who or What Is the Prophetic Beast? gives the hope needed to endure the coming time of worldwide suffering.

