Kim Jong-un to Visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

Kim Jong-un to Visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves as he prepares to leave Vietnam after a two-day official visit preceded by the DPRK-USA Hanoi summit, on March 2 in Dong Dang, Vietnam.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Kim Jong-un to Visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

Report comes days after negotiations collapsed between North Korea’s leader and U.S. President Trump.

By Jeremiah Jacques • March 6

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will soon travel to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, according to a March 4 report from Putin’s press secretary.

“I have already said that such a visit is really on the agenda,” press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. “There is a necessary invitation, and we hope that in the foreseeable future the exact date and place will also be agreed on.”

The announcement comes just four days after Kim’s second meeting with United States President Donald Trump came to an abrupt end in Vietnam, after the two sides failed to reach an agreement about denuclearizing North Korea.

The collapse of the Trump-Kim talks was ridiculed on Russian government-run tv, and now Putin appears eager to pounce on the opportunity to increase his influence with North Korea. The fact that the upcoming visit will take place somewhere in Russia—instead of in a neutral third country as with the U.S. summit—also indicates that Kim may desire a more personal relationship with Putin, similar to the close relationship he has cultivated with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Kim’s first foreign trip since becoming North Korea’s supreme leader in 2011 was to Beijing in March 2018, where he met with Xi. Kim has made three other trips to China to meet Xi since then, in May 2018, June 2018 and January 2019.

Kim’s visits with Xi and his upcoming trip to Russia reveal where North Korea’s support and power originate. And they point to where the greater threat lies.

In 2017, at the height of North Korea’s provocations, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry said Bible prophecy shows that the world should be more concerned about Russia and China than about North Korea. He pointed out that those two nations allow the North to behave as it does.

He wrote in a co-worker letter on Sept. 13, 2017:

The Bible’s prophecies show that, in a sense, the North Korea crisis is a massive distraction from the real threat posed by China and Russia. These powerful Asian nations are the only reason North Korea is able to operate so freely. And Bible prophecy shows that they pose a threat many times greater than the one from North Korea! Nevertheless, nuclear technology from North Korea could still play a major role in events during the time ahead.

The prophecies that Mr. Flurry’s understanding is based on can be found mainly in Ezekiel 38 and 39, Daniel 11 and Revelation 9:16 and 16:12. These reveal that Russia will lead a stunningly powerful military bloc in the end time, with China in a position of junior leadership. These passages show that several Asian countries, likely including North Korea, will be integrated into that Russian-led confederacy and lend their military might to it. But they will not be lead players.

In his booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia,’ Mr. Flurry explains how these various scriptural passages connect. And he shows that Russia, with Vladimir Putin in charge, will be at the helm of this furious end-time Asian military power. He shows that this bloc will soon play a key role in the most violent conflict in mankind’s history.

But Mr. Flurry also shows that some astonishingly good news lies at the heart of these prophecies.

He writes:

Vladimir Putin is a sign, literally a sign, that Jesus Christ is about to return! This is one of the most inspiring messages in the Bible. What we are seeing in Russia ultimately leads to the transition from man ruling man to God ruling man! And it is almost here! It is just a few short years away.

Putin’s leadership, including his outreach to Kim Jong-un, is destabilizing the world, intensifying threats, and laying the groundwork for global catastrophe. But it is also “literally a sign” that righteous leadership is “just a few short years away”!

To understand more about both the danger and the hope in these prophecies, order your free copy of Mr. Flurry’s booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’

Offers
Trends

E-mail Jeremiah Jacques

New Cover .jpg

Are You Observing the Right Day of Worship?

Most Christians have never studied why Sunday is their day of worship. If you are one of them, you are denying yourself special blessings from God!

By Gerald Flurry
Read More

The True History of Charlemagne

iStock.com/ZU_09

The True History of Charlemagne

By Richard Palmer • March 5

We write a lot about the emperor Charlemagne in the Trumpet. If you have been reading our articles for any length of time, you have probably run across this quote from Otto von Habsburg, son of the last Austrian emperor: “We possess a European symbol which belongs to all nations of Europe equally. This is the crown of the Holy Roman Empire, which embodies the tradition of Charlemagne.”

In our magazine, we emphasize how Charlemagne converted Europe to Catholicism with the sword. If you read most articles and books about Charlemagne today, however, they emphasize Charlemagne’s efforts in culture and education—not his bloody wars.

These days, Charlemagne receives little attention in history classes worldwide—especially outside of Europe.

I received an e-mail recently from someone who was questioning the apparent contradiction between modern accounts of Charlemagne and what we write in the Trumpet. Apart from our website and magazine, everything this person has read about Charlemagne highlights the cultural achievements of his reign—not the violence he used to forge his empire.

Perhaps some of you in our Trumpet audience have the same question.

So who was Charlemagne, really? The true history of Charlemagne is essential knowledge in order to understand Europe’s past, its present and its future. It also makes today’s European news events so much more significant. We must know this history, or we will be missing the important context we need to properly watch and pray.

If you’ve read about Charlemagne in our magazine and want to know more, this article is for you.

In A History of Christianity, Paul Johnson writes about Charlemagne’s empire: “It laid the foundations for the complementary concepts of Christendom and Europe. It projected, in broad outline, the directions which European institutions and culture would take. And it determined in embryo many of the aspects of the world we live in now. We are right to regard the total Christianity of the Carolingian age as one of the great formative phases of human history” (emphasis added throughout).

Consider the Europe that Charlemagne was born into. For hundreds of years before he was born, Europe was ruled by the Roman Empire, which did an outstanding job of assimilating the provinces it conquered. Under Rome, there was relative peace in Europe, or Pax Romana. That peace was underpinned by an incredible brutality, however—a fact that is often overlooked. When Caesar conquered the land that is France today in the Gallic Wars, about a million Gauls were killed and another million taken as slaves. If you consider how much smaller the population of Europe was at that time, that is a historic death toll.

Pax Romana came to an end when the Roman Empire crumbled during the a.d. 400s. Rome’s rule disintegrated, its legions retreated, and the western leg of the empire fell to Germanic kings. However, Roman culture, tradition, language and religion still survived in this area during the time known as the Dark Ages.

Without a single political power in charge, Europe was overrun by warring powers. In the a.d. 500s and 600s, a Germanic tribe called the Franks moved into the territory now known as France and established an empire. The eastern leg of the Roman Empire became the Byzantine Empire, headquartered at Constantinople.

Beginning in the early 700s, Islam began making inroads into Europe, pushing first against the Byzantine Empire and then coming in through Spain. Muslims tried to invade France in the 730s, but they were blocked by Charles Martel, or Charles the Hammer, the leader of the Franks at the time. Charles Martel’s grandson was Charlemagne.

“Frank” sounds a lot like “France,” but this tribe was Germanic. This is why both France and Germany claim Charlemagne.

Charlemagne the Man

Charlemagne was born around 740. His father was Pepin, king of the Franks. Recently, the Local wrote in “How Charlemagne Was the Original Fighter for European Unity”:

Along with his brother, Carloman, and encouraged by his father, Pepin, Charlemagne spent his adolescence and early adulthood involved in both military conquests expanding Frankish control and suppressing rebellions, until the death of Pepin in 768. At that point, Carloman and Charles became co-regents, ruling the Frankish kingdoms together, for three years until Carloman died. …

Charles would then spend the next few decades taking his forces down into the Iberian Peninsula and, closer to home, eastwards into the territory held by the Saxons.

In a series of bloody actions … nobles and local dignitaries were made to swear allegiance or be put to the sword.

Some chroniclers suggest that the sword was often used anyway.

Now, as the first “Holy Roman Emperor,” Charles or “Charlemagne” (“Charles the Great”) had the kind of unified control over the European continent that hadn’t been seen in more than three centuries.

The Local did a good job of emphasizing the bloody beginning of Charlemagne’s reign. However, for the rest of the article, it emphasized the positives: “When Charlemagne died in 814, he left a European continent more unified, more stable than it had been since the fall of Rome.”

In The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy, we explain this apparent dichotomy:

To many, the image of an enlightened ruler promoting culture and education for all seems incompatible with a violent warrior converting thousands by the sword. But Charlemagne’s example teaches us an important lesson: Culture and peace do not always go together. Modern Europe may appear to be a cultured and sophisticated group of nations. But as history reveals, that does not mean it is immune to Charlemagne’s style of violence.

You can see this apparent contradiction throughout Europe’s history. Europe is arguably the most cultured continent in history, and also arguably the most violent and destructive. You can see both aspects of the human spirit there. Charlemagne did focus on learning, education and unifying Europe—but histories of his reign tend to rivet on those things and gloss over the blood and gore that made all of it possible.

This combination of brutality and culture was the hallmark of Charlemagne’s reign, and of the leaders of the Holy Roman Empire throughout the ages.

Charlemagne used two primary tactics for uniting Europe: force and religion.

Charlemagne the Warrior

Warfare History Network published a more balanced article on Charlemagne in its recent article about the “Frankish Disaster in Saxony,” telling the story of Charlemagne’s violent war on the Saxons in the late 700s. His own brother wrote, “Never was there a war more prolonged or crueler than this, nor one that required greater efforts on the part of the Frankish peoples.”

When Saxon leader Widukind led his men to rebel against Charlemagne’s rule and outsmarted his troops at the Battle of Suntel, Charlemagne exacted a terrible retribution on them: He had 4,500 Saxon prisoners executed. Tom Holland describes the general pattern of destruction in his book Millennium:

Warfare had long been the activity of choice among the Franks. Back in the days of Childeric, it had served to win them Gaul, after all. Leaders who failed to provide their followers with the spoils of pillage rarely endured for long. No sooner had winter thawed into spring than the Frankish people, dusting down their spears, would prepare to follow their king out on campaign. Charlemagne, whose hunger for booty was insatiable, had inherited to the full the appetites of a primordial line of warrior-chiefs.

Charlemagne was born a warrior, and he was good at it. Holland discusses Charlemagne’s view of himself as a new David, the head of a new chosen people with the sanction of God. Holland continues:

It was in the perfect consciousness of this that Charlemagne made the wastes of Saxony to flow with pagan blood; that he spread even among the barbarous Slavs who swarmed on the outer reaches of the world awful rumors of the wrath and terror of his name; that he returned every autumn from his campaigns with lumbering wagon trains of booty, spoils with which to strengthen the Christian order throughout his vast domains.

It’s no wonder that you don’t hear about this part of Charlemagne’s reign when European leaders glorify his history. Charlemagne wanted to spread Christianity across Europe, and he did it through warfare. Encyclopedia Britannica agrees: “The violent methods by which this missionary task was carried out had been unknown to the earlier Middle Ages, and the sanguinary [bloody] punishment meted out to those who broke canon law or continued to engage in pagan practices called forth criticism in Charles’s own circle.”

So even some of Charlemagne’s advisers questioned his methods, or at least the degree of bloodshed he inflicted. But without this brute force, Charlemagne would not have been able to unite Europe. His tactic was force, something today’s politicians don’t want to talk about.

Charlemagne the Catholic

The other pillar that Charlemagne used to hold his empire together was the Catholic Church. He used religion to unify the many peoples he conquered into one empire, whether they liked it or not. One reason for this is the influence of his father Pepin.

Pepin did not start out as king of the Franks, although he held a high position in the Frankish leadership. But Pepin wasn’t satisfied with that. He wrote a letter to the pope questioning whether Frankish King Childeric iii was the rightful king. The pope decided that Childeric was not and then declared Pepin king of the Franks instead. He was anointed by Catholic priests in 751 in a ceremony patterned after the coronation of Israelite kings David and Solomon. Three years later, the pope repeated the ceremony to make it even more official.

Donald Bullough wrote in The Age of Charlemagne:

Phrases like “revolutionary happenings,” “a decisive moment in European history” are easy to write, less easy to justify. Yet the direct involvement of the bishop of Imperial Rome in a change of royal dynasty among a Germanic people, the association of a religious ceremony with the making of a king, and the unavoidable political consequences of a closer link between the papacy and the largest of the Romano-Germanic kingdoms surely warranted such language, even if the son and successor of Pepin had not turned out to be the man he was.

Pepin was indebted to the pope for his kingship. This cemented a historic connection between the head of the Frankish kingdom and the pope. In 799, Pope Leo iii was kidnapped by conspirators and thrown into prison. After he was rescued, he fled to Charlemagne, who served as his protector from that point forward. Soon afterward, the pope crowned Charlemagne “the 73rd emperor of the fourth world empire,” referring to the Holy Roman Empire.

Charlemagne forcibly converted tens of thousands of Franks to Catholicism. There were strict laws throughout his domain enforcing Catholic worship. The penalty for worshiping any other way was death. (For comparison, the penalty for murder in Charlemagne’s kingdom was to pay compensation to the victim’s family—unless you killed a priest, a crime that received the death penalty.) All children had to be baptized before they were a year old. Unauthorized public meetings were outlawed. The only legal assemblies were government-sanctioned functions and church services.

Charlemagne also helped unify the Catholic Church itself. The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy states:

Prior to Charlemagne, in each of the various regions of Europe, the local Catholic Church celebrated Sunday services with its own local customs. When Charlemagne arrived, he made it policy to use the liturgy from Rome. Throughout his empire, the Sunday service was observed in the same way it was at Rome. Now that Western Europe was united under one empire, the emperor could ensure that “Christianity” was practiced uniformly.

Under the pope’s direction, Charlemagne streamlined the observance of Catholicism throughout Europe, ensuring it was looking to Rome. He also relied on the church to regulate the lives of his subjects. “Bishops, abbots, priests and monks were the king’s chief agents,” writes Johnson. “Royal officials were selected from among the higher clergy, and Charlemagne and his successors expanded and developed the use of church councils as legislative and executive organs. … Through the church, the Carolingian age legislated in enormous detail on every aspect of conduct, especially on economic, family and sexual relationships” [A History of Christianity].

Charlemagne used church officials in his government administration. Appointing priests to positions of power instead of noblemen prevented the possibility of noblemen passing their power on to their children and creating a dynasty that could overthrow him. Priests were not yet required to be celibate—but it was much harder to pass a religious title on to your children than a secular one. Charlemagne would have been very aware of this risk, since that was exactly how his father became king. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church benefited from having positions of power throughout the empire.

Charlemagne also patronized the arts and used the church to establish a common culture in Europe. In The Coronation of Charlemagne, Robert Folz wrote: “His thirst for knowledge was tremendous; he was curious to know and understand everything. His political genius likewise enabled him to see the need for promoting culture if his kingdom was to acquire the splendor and prestige of the ancient world.”

Charlemagne used Catholic priests as the chief educators in his empire. He improved the education of the clergy so they could instruct the general public and establish schools to increase literacy rates. Johnson writes: “His aim, especially in the last decades of his life, was enormously to expand the literate manpower of empire, to create a clergy capable not only of evangelizing the new Christians he had brought under his rule, but of deepening the knowledge of Christianity everywhere.”

Christianity tied the empire together, creating a common culture and religion that everyone could look to.

Charlemagne and Today

Studying how Charlemagne ruled and unified Europe tells us a lot about the path that Europe will walk down again in the very near future. It’s no coincidence that news sites like the Local are writing articles about an emperor who died more than a millennium ago.

The Bible indicates that there is a deep connection between the European empire that is rising now and the tradition of Charlemagne. Revelation 17 describes seven successive resurrections of the Holy Roman Empire. Each of the seven resurrections follows in the footsteps of the last. Charlemagne’s Frankish Kingdom was the second resurrection of this empire.

The chapter also reveals that this seven-headed beast is ridden by a woman, which is the biblical symbol for a church. This is not a righteous woman; she is “drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus” (verse 6). This is exactly the church-state relationship we saw in Charlemagne’s kingdom. The pope crowned Charlemagne as holy Roman emperor. Charlemagne used the church to unite his empire. He used the sword to wipe out religious dissidents and establish Catholicism as the religion of the empire.

This same church-state relationship was evident in the following four resurrections of the Holy Roman Empire that have come and gone. (Read our booklets Daniel Unlocks Revelation and Who or What Is the Prophetic Beast? to understand more about this history.) Revelation 17 shows us that this pattern will continue one last time in the seventh resurrection.

Verse 10 says, “And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come ….” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in “The Holy Roman Empire Goes Public—Big Time!” in the October 2018 Trumpet:

This verse is key to understanding the timing of the next resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire. God says that after five are fallen, He would send someone to explain this prophecy. This was Herbert W. Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong came on the scene as Adolf Hitler was leading the sixth resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire, which is the “one is” in verse 10. When the meaning of Revelation 17 was revealed, during the time of the sixth resurrection, the seventh resurrection had “not yet come.”

Today, however, the revival of that empire is happening!

And remarkably, as they are reviving it, Europeans are doing something they have never done since the vile and murderous sixth head: They are publicizing the Holy Roman Empire! They don’t publicize what Adolf Hitler did; too many people remember that bloody history. Instead they cloak it in the tradition of Charlemagne.

If you have not read it yet, I strongly encourage you to read that article by Mr. Flurry. In it, he explained why romanticizing the history of Charlemagne is so dangerous—and where that kind of picking and choosing from history will soon lead. He also showed how short time is and how essential it is to understand the true history of the Holy Roman Empire.

To gain a more detailed understanding of Charlemagne, read Chapter 3 of The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.

E-mail Richard Palmer
or Follow Richard Palmer on Twitter

Cover - JAG - ColorizediStock-183049532.jpg

‘And the Sun Stood Still’

Was the miracle of Joshua’s long day just an eclipse?

By Christopher Eames
Read More

Germany Urges Political Change in Syria

EU and Arab League leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, attend a group photo session during the first Arab-European Summit on February 24 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Leaders from European and Arab nations are meeting for the two-day summit to discuss a range of topics including security, trade and migration.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Germany Urges Political Change in Syria

In cooperation with member states of the Arab League, Germany seeks to push back Iranian influence in Syria.

By Josué Michels • March 5

The European Union and the Arab League held their first-ever summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on February 24 and 25. At the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “The fate of the European Union also depends on the fate of the states of the Arab League.” In her speech, Merkel addressed the crises in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, specifically urging the members of the Arab League to support Germany’s effort to bring about political change in Syria.

For years, the Trumpet has predicted that Syria would ally with Germany in this end time. This biblical prophecy is about to be fulfilled.

The Arab League—founded in 1945 by Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen—now consists of 22 countries. These countries are united through their common language, Arabic, but disunited on various political topics. But one issue that many of them have in common is concern about Iran, a concern shared by the EU.

At the summit, Merkel urged that the next step in Syria be the establishment of a constitutional committee led by the United Nations. She also emphasized that, since the Syrian conflict has resulted in 6 million people fleeing the country, a “process of political change” has to be initiated.

On February 12, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met for the first time with the new UN special envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen. The two focused on launching a political process to finally end the conflict. Germany’s Foreign Affairs Office commented:

From Germany’s point of view, a solution to the conflict in Syria is only possible within the framework of a sustainable, lasting and comprehensive political process that incorporates the interests of all Syrian people and religious groups.

Beyond working with the UN and local Syrian groups, Germany believes that successful intervention in Syria can only succeed with the strong cooperation of other Arab nations. Concerning Merkel’s speech at the summit, Spiegel Online wrote in its headline, “The Chancellor Calls for Action for Change in Syria.”

A Prophesied Alliance

Few know exactly what that change may entail. Bible prophecy, however, gives a clear picture.

In September 2012, 17 months after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

Did you know that the book of Psalms prophesies the future of Syria? This nation is an important part of the balance of power in the Middle East, and Psalm 83 prophesies that there is about to be a dramatic, violent shift in Syria’s alliances. This will affect many nations, and ultimately lead to an all-out war breaking out all over the Earth!

This prophecy reveals the outcome of the uprising in Syria. It also exposes the key involvement of a major outside nation—something we can already see developing.

Based on the prophecy in Psalm 83, Mr. Flurry predicted that Germany would play a key role in the outcome of the Syrian crisis. In 2012, German involvement in the region still seemed unlikely. It was neither desired by Russia nor deemed necessary by the United States. But with the U.S. withdrawal and Russia’s lack of funding to continue its involvement in the region, German intervention is all the more likely.

What is Germany’s objective in bringing about change in Syria? Mr. Flurry continued:

Here is the critical thing to realize: One of Germany’s primary objectives in this region is to develop an axis with Middle Eastern states that oppose Iran. Germany has been stepping up its political involvement and its financial and military investment in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. It has formed solid trade relationships with virtually all these countries, covering many industries from telecommunications to the military.

For Germany, Syria’s revolution isn’t about a humanitarian crisis at all. It’s about geopolitics and how Berlin can aggressively advance its strategic interests in the Middle East!

America has been too weak to tame Iran and neutralize its allies, but Germany is moving in and filling that power vacuum. The whole world ought to be watching what Germany is doing in the Middle East. …

Biblical prophecy reveals that, very soon, Syria will no longer align with Iran. It also shows that Germany will help cause this split.

At the recent Munich Security Conference, Merkel revealed that this is indeed Germany’s objective in the region. Concerning the U.S. announcement of its military withdrawal from Syria, she said: “Is it a good thing to immediately remove American troops from Syria, or will it not strengthen Russia and Iran’s hand?”

Germany is intensely concerned about Russia’s and especially Iran’s growing influence in the region. Not all in the Arab League share this same concern, but many of the more moderate Arab states do. In their shared goal to push back Iranian influence, Syria has become a major battlefield.

We are seeing the formation of a coming alliance between Catholic Europe and Sunni Arab nations. Their first battle against Iranian influence is fought in Syria, and the Bible foretells that Catholic Europe will eventually destroy Iran. Daniel 11:40 reads: “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.”

The king of the north in this prophecy refers to a German-led Europe, which at the time of the attack may be allied with a few moderate Arab states. The king of the south refers to radical Islam, led by Iran. Some Arab League nations currently aligned with Iran will also fall victim to Germany’s attack. But at the moment, Germany is still pleading with them to join its camp.

You can learn more about this prophecy in Mr. Flurry’s booklet The King of the South, free upon request. Read “How the Syrian Crisis Will End” for a detailed overview of the specific prophecies that led Mr. Flurry to predict Germany’s involvement in Syria. Studying these topics will not only show you exactly where events in the Middle East are heading, but also grant you insight in the great hope that lies within Bible prophecy.

Betraying Israel

Germany’s alliance with Arab League nations is not just about counteracting Iranian influence in the region. It is also about opposing Israel. The members of the Arab League are divided on many issues, but they are united in their hatred of Israel. Hatred of Israel is almost a prerequisite for becoming a League member. After Egypt signed the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979, the Arab League temporarily suspended Egypt’s membership.

Since Israel’s founding in 1948, Arab nations have sought to destroy it. In 1948 to 1949, 1956, 1967, 1973, 1982 and 2006, various Arab forces have united in their struggle against Israel. The main instigators in the conflicts were Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Although their quest always failed—due to internal disagreements, Israel’s military superiority and God’s intervention—Arab hostility did not end. The Bible prophesies in Psalm 83 that some of these nations (together with a few others) will again unite against Israel, but this time, they will be led by Germany. Such an alliance has never happened before in history, but Germany will soon find its interest to be more closely aligned with these Arab nations than with Israel.

Israel is also fighting Iranian influence in the region and seeks stability in Syria. Moreover, Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, the only real upholder of human rights, and the only true ally of the West. Leaders of the Arab League, on the other hand, are accused of severely violating human rights, torturing and killing political opponents, and causing geopolitical strife. Yet Germany chooses to cooperate with the Arab League rather than honestly supporting Israel.

At the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Merkel stated that Germany supports a two-state solution: giving Palestinians their own nation alongside Israel. But a two-state solution would turn the West Bank over to Palestinian control, thus depriving Israel of the ability to defend its eastern border from Arab attack.

Considering the history of the Arab-Israeli conflicts, Germany’s cooperation with Arab nations, and its demand for a two-state solution, one may ask: Are German negotiations aimed at undermining Israel’s defense against another Arab attack?

Consider this: Germany always emphasizes its historic obligation to stand with Israel. But is it really in Israel’s interest to involve its enemies in Syria? Syria can be seen as one of the Arab world’s primary launching pads for attacks against Israel. Syria’s civil war has diminished this prospect significantly. There is no doubt that various Arab nations want stability in Syria in order to lead another war against Israel from there. So why would Germany want to involve these nations in Syria?

If Germany involves the Arab League in bringing about political change in Syria, one thing can be certain: Syria’s next political regime will also be hostile against Israel. This too is exactly what Psalm 83 prophesies. Verses 2-4 read: “For, lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lifted up the head. They have taken crafty counsel against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones. They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.”

Psalm 83 specifically mentions Syria being part of this alliance, along with Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Lebanon. Led by Germany, the ultimate goal of this alliance is to wipe out Israel!

In the imminent future, we can expect that Israel will rejoice over this alliance, as they fight their common enemy: Iran. And while Germany and some moderate Arab nations may claim to defend Israel, the Bible reveals that they inherently seek its destruction. Why?

Psalm 83 reveals that their defiance is directed against God Himself. Islam in the Arab world and Catholicism in Europe each claim to be the only true religion. But the nation of Israel traces its roots back to the real founding of true religion by God. Although the nation of Israel has turned away from God, its history and its sacred writings still testify to that fact.

Soon Syria will join this prophesied alliance we see forming today, and Israel will find itself surrounded by hostile Arab nations that are allied with Germany. At the moment, many German politicians still claim to be pro-Israel, but the warning signs abound that Germany will betray Israel.

God allows all of this to happen for a reason. While this will have devastating consequences for the nation of Israel in the near term, it will eventually lead its people back to God!

Hosea 6:1 reveals the outcome of Israel’s response to the looming suffering: “Come, and let us return unto the Lord: for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up.” Soon, Israel will once again trust God to protect them! But that’s not the end of the story. The Bible reveals that all these events are leading to the return of Jesus Christ who will bring peace to every single nation on this Earth. This is the most wonderful news this world could hear! But to understand how imminent Christ’s return really is, you have to understand the signs that He Himself said would precede His Second Coming. To learn more about these signs, read “Christ’s Coming Is ‘At the Very Door’!” by Gerald Flurry.

Trends

NEW 2- ARM001-20.jpg

God’s Miraculous Work and a Wonder

God wants your life to be full of wonder! This will energize and greatly motivate you. Here is how you can achieve it.

By Gerald Flurry
Read More

Russia Takes Aim at U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor.
Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

Russia Takes Aim at U.S.

The United States is facing threats from a militarized Russia.

March 5

Russian President Vladimir Putin brazenly threatened the United States with a nuclear strike during his annual state of the nation address on February 20. He warned that if the U.S. places missiles in Europe that “can reach Moscow in just 10 to 12 minutes,” then “Russia will be forced to create and deploy weapons that can be used not only in the areas we are directly threatened from, but also in areas that contain decision-making centers for the missile systems threatening us” (official Kremlin translation throughout).

This is a direct threat to the U.S. If the U.S. deploys weapons in Europe, then Russia will be forced to respond by striking the U.S. “These weapons,” Putin continued, “will fully correspond to the threats directed against Russia in their technical specifications, including flight times to these decision-making centers. We know how to do this and will implement these plans immediately, as soon as the threats to us become real.”

This is some of the strongest language to come out of Russia since the end of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and it is a very valid threat. Russia already has the weaponry and is currently developing even more that is capable of hitting and devastating the U.S.

Among these weapons is the autonomous torpedo-like Poseidon submarine, capable of triggering a radioactive tsunami with waves up to 300 feet high and with a nuclear yield of up to 100 megatons. The first Poseidon submarine is scheduled to be launched this year.

Also scheduled to be deployed this year is Russia’s new Avangard hypersonic missile, which the U.S. currently cannot counter. Avangard, according to Putin, is “invulnerable to interception by any existing and prospective missile defense means of the potential adversary.”

In his speech, Putin said that America has “already tried to gain absolute military superiority with their global missile defense project. They need to stop deluding themselves. Our response will always be efficient and effective.” America, the declining global superpower, has been challenged by the emerging Russian superpower.

While Putin emphasized during his address that Russia would only react to the U.S. and act in defense, this strong rhetoric, validated by nightmare weapons systems, reveals the dangerous era that we have entered. As the U.S. withdraws from the world scene, Russia is rising to take its place.

Like Russia, China is also rising to prominence to disrupt the world order. China’s People’s Liberation Army has released a new propaganda video, the Daily Mail reported on February 20. In the video, images and clips flaunting China’s military might are displayed with rapid-fire progression.

Live fire drills, soldiers marching in strict lines, and ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads are strewn across the screen.

The video showed various weapons, including the Dongfeng-41, which reportedly has the longest range of any ballistic rocket in the world and is capable of hitting London or the U.S. with a nuclear warhead. The Dongfeng-26 was also displayed; it is capable of carrying nuclear warheads that can precision strike land or sea targets.

China is proving day after day that it is a rapidly rising formidable force that will soon challenge the world.

The Bible prophesies that in this end time both Russia and China will rise to become world powers with mind-blowing military might. They will lead a powerful end-time Asian bloc called “the kings of the east” (Revelation 16:12). Not only will the technologically advanced weaponry of this alliance “trouble” other world powers (Daniel 11:44), but so will the sheer size of its army—200 million men! (Revelation 9:16).

The dramatic rise of these Asian superpowers—Russia and China—will shake the world. These two powers, together with the Asian hordes they lead, are identified in Ezekiel 38. Through these scriptures we know that Russia will be the primary leader of this alliance, and it will be closely allied with and supported by China. Various translations and commentaries of Ezekiel 38 show that this alliance will be led by the prince of Rosh, or the prince of Russia!

In the September 2014 Trumpet, editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

I strongly believe Vladimir Putin is going to lead the 200 million-man army. Just look at the power he already has. Can you think of any other Russian politician who could become so powerful and have the will to lead Russia into the crisis of crises? I see nobody else on the horizon who could do that. And only a tiny few years remain for the prince of Rosh to appear!

Such a man doesn’t appear overnight. It takes years for even a strong-willed leader to gain such control. Vladimir Putin already has the power—and the will to use it. I believe there is not enough time for a competitor to arise and challenge him. Over 80 percent of his people support his leadership.

This much is absolutely certain: The restoring of Russia’s power by Vladimir Putin—the prince of Russia—was prophesied! He has already solidly allied Russia with China. The prophecy about the prince of Russia includes that main alliance.

These Bible prophecies are being fulfilled, and the Trumpet is boldly proclaiming them. As Putin continues to build up Russia militarily and threaten the world, remember these prophecies. Russia and China are allying and together growing into a formidable military power, threatening the entire world. But everything is happening exactly as God said it would. He is in complete control and these trends are leading to the fulfillment of the most exciting event in the universe—the return of Jesus Christ.

This is the perspective we need as we watch these prophecies play out. To learn more about these end-time prophecies and to know exactly what God is directing on the world scene at this time, to know what is just ahead, read our free booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia’ and our Trend article “Why the Trumpet Watches the Rise of China as a Superpower.”

20190206_GRF Portrait-8508259.jpg

About Gerald Flurry

Read More

Forging a Superpower

Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images, Till Rimmele/Getty Images, Arne Immanuel Bänsche/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Forging a Superpower

German industry is building the machinery for world war—again.

By Brad Macdonald and Josué Michels

From the April 2019 Trumpet Print Edition

Germany is an industrial heavyweight, more powerful than Russia, India and the United Kingdom. Its economy almost single-handedly keeps the European Union from going bust. But in military prowess, Germany is a lightweight.

At the end of 2017, the “Bundeswehr had 128 Eurofighters, of which 39 could fly,” the Spectator reported. “It had six submarines, none of which were working when the [February 2018 Defense Ministry] report was compiled. Of its 13 aging frigates, only five could sail. Of its 93 Tornado jets, 26 were ready for action. German Air Force trainees struggled to qualify because so few aircraft were ready for use” (June 16, 2018). This isn’t merely an issue of decrepit subs and broken jets. Germany’s army, the Bundeswehr, is woefully undermanned and in need of thousands of soldiers, officers and administrators.

Despite this bleak picture, the Trumpet expects Germany to soon transfigure into a terrifying military power that will spark another world war.

This is what the Bible forecasts. And improbable as it may seem, this transformation could happen much more easily and rapidly than most people know!

How? Ultimately it will come down to two key ingredients: industrial capacity and will. Germany already has plenty of the first. It is the world’s fourth-largest industrial power and third-largest exporter. German-made products, from cars to machinery to chemicals and pharmaceuticals, dominate global markets. Germany’s landscape, as anyone who has driven on the Autobahn knows, is a land of factories and cathedrals. Germany already manufactures masses of military products it sells all over the world.

Germany has the industrial capacity. It only needs the willpower, the incentive—and it could transform militarily from dwarf to formidable giant virtually overnight!

Why isn’t Germany more of a military heavyweight already? First, its power isn’t nearly as weak as many say. Second—and this is critical, given the nation’s history—the military is an exceedingly complex and sensitive topic, both domestically and internationally. Germany cannot simply build a powerful military. Until the last 10 to 15 years, the Bundeswehr couldn’t fire up a tank without being accused of starting World War iii.

Germany has to be very careful with how it shapes its military identity. Since the nation reunited in 1990, the costs to its reputation, economy and politics simply haven’t justified the expense of putting on serious military muscle.

But times have changed. The incentive to militarize is intensifying—and Germany is positioned to quickly become a military heavyweight!

Illustrious Military Legacy

Understanding Germany’s military requires historical context. While every race and nation has a long history with war and conflict, the Germans have a unique penchant for combat. This history can be traced all the way back to their forefather Asshur and the ancient Assyrians in Mesopotamia. But that is a story for another day.

The first to unite most of Europe’s Germanic tribes on a large scale was Charlemagne, the eighth-century French-German emperor of the Holy Roman Empire. Less than a century later, the German war machine was operational again, this time under Otto the Great. His kingdom is referred to as the Holy Roman Empire of the German nation. Over the next thousand years, the land between the North Sea and the Adriatic Sea was some of the most war-torn territory in the world. The Thirty Years War (1618–48), for example, which began as a Catholic-versus-Protestant conflict but gradually engulfed most of Europe, caused the deaths of more than 8 million people and reduced the German population by 20 percent.

Even modern Germany was conceived in the crucible of war. At the start of the 19th century, Germany was divided into 300 duchies. Then Otto von Bismarck arrived, and by 1871 he had united these states under Prussian leadership. How did he do it? He picked a fight with the French. The Franco-Prussian War (1870–71) was the glue that united Germany.

Less than 20 years after Bismarck died, Germany again went to war. In 1914, Kaiser Wilhelm started the First World War by manipulating Austria-Hungary into conflict with Serbia (and its ally Russia). Germany was defeated. Within 20 years, Adolf Hitler plunged Germany, and much of the rest of the world, into another terrible war. Germany was again vanquished.

The sheer destruction of World War ii and the horrors of the Holocaust slowed the German war machine. But over time, Germany’s military identity reformed. In the early 1990s, the newly unified German state, together with the Vatican, sparked the Balkans wars.

‘Fertile in Military Surprises’

Time and again Germany has shown a proclivity for subterfuge and deceit over its military capacity and ambitions. At the time Hitler took power in 1933, most Western leaders considered him a peaceful leader seeking only to strengthen his nation’s position in Europe. When war erupted in September 1939, many were shocked by the sheer scale of Germany’s military strength. In just a few years the nation had quietly but not secretly transformed from a hollowed-out power to a military giant, and most of the world had scarcely noticed.

Winston Churchill was one of the few men watching closely; he understood Germany’s capacity for deceit. In a speech on Nov. 28, 1934, he warned about its growing air power. “So far I have dealt with what I believe is the known, but beyond the known there is also the unknown. We hear from all sides of an air development in Germany far in excess of anything which I have stated today. As to that all I would say is, ‘Beware!’ Germany is a country fertile in military surprises.”

Poland was one of the first to experience firsthand the truth in Churchill’s warning when, in September 1939, it was crushed under its martial assault. Poland’s famed cavalry was no match for Germany’s tanks. Next came France—conquered on June 25, 1940, after a mere six weeks of resistance. When the Luftwaffe began bombing London in September 1940, its 2,682 planes outnumbered the Royal Air Force nearly 4 to 1. Were it not for Churchill’s inspired leadership and a series of divine miracles, Britain would have been defeated in 1941.

Remarkably, Hitler was able to build his massive navy, air force and army without Britain, France and America really knowing until it was too late. Virtually the entire world slumbered as Germany prepared for war!

Could this history repeat itself?

Many of the best and brightest men in the West certainly believed it could. This is why Allied leaders gathered in Germany in 1945 and forged the Potsdam Agreement. This agreement demanded “the complete disarmament and demilitarization of Germany and the elimination or control of all German industry that could be used for military production.”

These men recognized the deadly axis between Adolf Hitler and German industry. The Potsdam Agreement curbed Germany’s industrial might, thereby preventing it from building another war machine. But the effort soon failed and within a few years the war factories were again thriving.

In the fall of 1950, Konrad Adenauer, the West German chancellor, gathered at the Himmerod Monastery with military leaders and experts who previously served in Hitler’s Wehrmacht (the Nazi armed forces). The men discussed how to restore the nation’s military following the war. Many of the attendees were later granted high offices in the Bundeswehr and nato.

The substance of this discussion later became part of the “Himmeroder Memorandum” of Oct. 9, 1950. The memo’s main thesis was that a future German Army required rehabilitating the Wehrmacht. This document served as the basis for negotiations with the West. Though Adenauer carefully negotiated and knew the demands had to be implemented in small steps, it is clear that Germany’s military ambition still smoldered.

The embers of World War ii hadn’t yet been extinguished, and already top German leaders were plotting how to rebuild Germany’s military!

By 1955, with the Communist threat rising, Germany was allowed to rearm and join the newly created North Atlantic Treaty Organization. There were conditions: Germany must waive the right to biological and chemical weapons, the Bundeswehr was to be capped at 500,000, and it was to operate under nato command. On June 7, 1955, Theodor Blank was appointed minister of defense, giving Germany its first postwar defense minister.

The Allies also loosened their ban on German rearmament. Step by step, the very same industry that had built Hitler’s war implements was allowed to restart operations. Their stories are told not just in hidden documents but in detail on the companies’ official websites.

For example, the Rheinmetall website provides an extensive chronology of the company’s history during the war. Concerning the years 1942 to 1944, Rheinmetall writes: “As the war progresses, the Nazi regime demands ever greater efforts on the part of industry to step up arms production. The requirements of the German Army, Navy and Luftwaffe for technical innovations force the development departments of Rheinmetall-Borsig to push ahead at full speed, too. By July 1944, the company has developed some 20 weapon systems that have been fielded by the Wehrmacht.” What is Rheinmetall’s intention here? Some would say it is bragging about its support for Adolf Hitler!

Many other arms companies recount similar stories. Even more interesting is how they returned to business after being banned in Potsdam in 1945.

Rheinmetall-Borsig AG split into two companies to make it easier to obtain production permits. In 1950 both companies received permission to manufacture civil sector products. In 1956, Rheinmetall was authorized to resume producing military equipment. Thus the Potsdam Agreement was undermined not long after its ink had dried!

The story of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is even more striking. The company’s official website reads, “Krauss-Maffei Wegmann reflects on 170 years of history which is steeped in tradition and closely linked with the Kassel and Munich locations.” The company is indeed “steeped in tradition”—but tradition to be proud of?

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann contributed to the building of the tanks that rolled into Poland and across Europe. In that tradition, the company today produces greater, faster and far more powerful tanks. It was Nazi tradition to name tanks after big cats, such as Tiger and Panther. The war’s end halted work on another tank that was to be called Leopard. But in the 1960s, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann started production on the Leopard 1 battle tank. The Gepard and Leopard 2 followed. (To learn more about where Hitler’s arms manufacturers are today, see the infographic on page 18.)

The very arms industry that shocked the world in World War ii rose rapidly during the Cold War. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (sipri) says Germany spent as much as 5.2 percent of its gross domestic product on its military in 1963. By 1982, 300 Leopard 2 tanks were manufactured annually. By 1990, the now-reunited German Army numbered 500,000.

nato documents record that throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the Bundeswehr had become the “backbone of nato’s conventional defense in Central Europe.” Mere decades after the Potsdam Agreement, nato was relying on Germany to deter Russia on the Continent, and German industry was churning out tanks and other military supplies.

The Soviet Union’s collapse in December 1991 had a direct impact on Germany’s military expansion. But not in the way you might expect. Germany actually began to reduce military spending. Why?

Saving Money for the Third Round

When the Cold War ended, Germany largely stopped militarizing. Even as nato officials demanded that Berlin increase its military budget, it refused.

Did this mean Germany’s military ambitions had been extinguished? On the contrary: It meant the newly united Germany was rejecting nato’s authority. Within nato, Germany had reached its authorized military potential. To exceed these imposed limitations, it developed its own plan for military domination. This plan required first focusing on getting healthy and strong domestically, bringing Eastern Germany into the fold, and securing dominance over Europe economically and politically.

Rather than invest billions each year to safeguard Europe, Germany relied on the U.S.-sponsored security umbrella. The billions it saved were then invested in the civil industry and economy. Outside of nato, however, Germany developed its arms industry, its integration with other EU armies and its foreign deployment.

Today, while many countries face bankruptcy, Germany has one of the strongest economies in the world.

The U.S. and Russia are still among the world’s largest military powers. But what about the race for the next generation of weapon systems? Can the U.S. or Russia win that race? Technologically, they have the capacity—but both are in trouble financially and are having to cut military spending. Meanwhile, Germany’s economy is comparatively strong, and is ready to finance a military upgrade!

In this age of cyberwarfare, artificial intelligence and technological advancement, it takes a lot of money and effort to keep apace with competitors. At this crucial time in history, the U.S. and Russia are forced to make military cuts—while Germany can rearm.

“Germany has benefited from the fact that the strategic situation has remained calm for two decades, allowing it to invest in the civilian economy,” stated Swiss military expert Albert Stahel in an interview with Focus Online. “But that is now over: The whole orientation of the state must be rethought. The armament machine must be restarted” (Feb. 7, 2017; Trumpet translation throughout).

Germany today is ready—economically and industrially—to reenter the military armament game. It has the technology, factories and industry. It also has decades of experience with producing world-class military hardware.

Secret Strategy Behind Exports

“At first glance,” wrote German public broadcaster ard, “Germany looks like a deeply peaceful country. But that is only partially true. Since the mid-1950s, German armaments companies have been selling weapons all over the world” (Nov. 2, 2017). In 2016, Handelsblatt wrote that “Germany is one of the largest arms producers in the world” (Jan. 25, 2016).

Though Germany’s military spending declined, its military production industry never stopped. In fact, it grew from strength to strength.

The March 2018 sipri Fact Sheet states, “The combined arms exports by European Union member states accounted for 27 percent of the global total in 2013–17.” Germany alone rose to become the world’s third-largest arms exporter. Even after recent cuts, it remains in the top five, currently fabricating 7 percent of the world’s total arms exports. That is impressive, especially for a nation that is such a military lightweight itself!

But why is Germany exporting weapons everywhere? It’s not the profit. In 2017, weapons exports accounted for less than half a percent of its total exports.

Germany’s Economic Ministry states on its website: “Arms exports are not resources for economic policy.” In other words, it has a strategic reason to manufacture and export arms. The government gives at least two reasons: It builds strategic partnerships and alliances, and it maintains Germany’s arms industry and thus its national security.

Manufacturing and exporting weapons brings enormous strategic and military benefits. Germany may have neglected its military stock at home, but it hasn’t neglected its capacity to manufacture military hardware. It has made profits by producing and exporting weaponry while others have spent money storing and upgrading weaponry. Germany may not have thousands of tanks and millions of machine guns in storage, but it has the factories, the plans and blueprints, the experience and the skill set to militarize!

Germany has tested its weaponry in various terrains around the world. Repeatedly the industry has been alerted to malfunctions in the equipment, and upgraded and perfected its weaponry in peacetime. For example, Turkey used German tanks against the Islamic State in Syria, giving the Germans feedback that helped them perfect their design. Had Germany overstocked its military warehouses with tanks, it would have had to upgrade thousands of malfunctioning tanks on its own dime.

Germany produces some of the most highly demanded tanks in the world. In cooperation with France, it is working on the next generation of combat systems. Newly designed tanks are predicted to outperform Russia’s T-14. A joint venture of Airbus and Dassault Aviation aims for dominance with next-generation fighters and a Future Combat Air System. German-French fighter jets are predicted to excel America’s F-35.

War Factories

Though Germany isn’t a military heavyweight, the overall picture is strong. Its military budget is the seventh highest in the world. This rank could suddenly rise if Germany commits to rearm—for which its capacity is mighty.

Germany excels in the small-arms industry, which is a conglomerate of smaller manufacturers and other industry branches that also produce arms and security technologies. Among its greatest armories is Heckler & Koch, one of the world’s five largest gun manufacturers, which produces handguns, pistols, rifles and machine guns. Its G3 is modeled after the Kalashnikov AK-47.

Another great manufacturer is Germany’s photonics group Jenoptik, which produces mechatronic and sensory products for civilian and military markets. The company is present in more than 80 countries. In 2017, it generated about €748 million (us$850 million) in revenue.

The Munich-based company mtu Aero Engines produces engines for combat aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, and the civilian Airbus A380. Founded in 1934, the company today extends worldwide to 14 locations, with 10,000 employees and revenue of €5 billion ($5.7 billion).

Diehl Defense is the armaments division of the Nuremberg-based Diehl Group. The company specializes in the production of tank tracks, ammunition and guided missiles. The company is present in 18 locations, primarily in Europe.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann specializes in manufacturing howitzers, troop transporters and tanks. Its famous Leopard 2 was built in cooperation with Rheinmetall. kmw has 3,500 employees in seven countries; 30 countries rely on its military technology.

Rheinmetall Defense is the armaments division of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group. Its main products include tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Steel manufacturer ThyssenKrupp also operates an armaments division. The company produces world-class submarines and naval vessels.

Some of Germany’s arms manufacturers have also expanded through mergers beyond national borders. mbda developed into a European defense company with locations in France, Britain, Italy, Germany and Spain. The company specializes in guided missiles.

Germany’s largest arms manufacturer is also a merger. The Airbus Group consists of the German dasa, the French Aérospatiale-Matra and the Spanish casa. The company specializes in fighter jets, troop transporters, tankers and combat helicopters. European aircraft producer Airbus is ranked the second-largest industry in the field.

Europe’s land and maritime production industries are undergoing similar mergers. Government reports published in November say Germany will lead the production of a new European super tank that involves the German companies Rheinmetall and kmw and the French Nexter. France’s state-owned Naval Group also seeks to merge with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

German industry has also formed business and strategic partnerships with industries worldwide. Take Rheinmetall: Beyond exporting its goods around the world, the company is known for investing in other countries directly. For example, it has been heavily involved in the construction of a tank factory in Turkey.

Rheinmetall’s reach gives it power to subjugate competitors. In January, the British defense company bae Systems announced that it is selling a majority controlling share of its Land UK division to the German Rheinmetall Group.

Andreas Schwer, a native German and executive for the Düsseldorf Rheinmetall Group, sits on the board of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries. Then there’s Rheinmetall Italia and American Rheinmetall Munitions, the company’s operations in Italy and America.

This manufacturer was banned after World War ii, and today it is one of the top industrial companies in the world!

Combining the strength of its arms industry with its civil industry, Germany could soon be mass-producing tanks and other military vehicles instead of cars. Incidentally, Europe’s great car and truck producers, Mercedes, Volvo, Renault, Volkswagen and man, are all involved to some degree in the production of military equipment and parts.

These factors give Germany enormous military potential. It may not be brimming with tanks, fighter jets and guns, but it has the industrial capacity to create all these things. Indeed, it does manufacture them for others. It need only keep a few at home.

As peaceful as Germany seems because its army has shrunk since 1990, its military potential has grown exponentially. The stage for sudden rearmament is set.

European Strategy

When calculating Germany’s military potential, it is important to also consider the capacity of its European neighbors. Why? Because, thanks to its economic and political position in Europe, Germany can tap into their assets. Moreover, Bible prophecy speaks of an end-time European superpower, led by Germany.

In time, we will see Germany gain more influence and even exercise direct control over France’s air force, Italy’s navy and Poland’s impressive tank brigade. Indeed, the effort to streamline these disparate sectors is already underway. Germany is working to merge Europe’s weapons industry, its military operational headquarters, its armies and its leadership. Most of the Dutch Army is already integrated into the German Army. The Czech and Romanian armies have also agreed to join the Germans. Our Trend article details the progress of the integration: “Europe’s Push Toward a Unified Military.”

In 2017, EU nations launched a military pact called Permanent Structured Cooperation (pesco) that includes logistics, transportation and training missions that will help coordinate member countries’ operations.

But Europe’s army and military would be largely ineffective without capable leadership at the officer level. This is why Germany is training military officers all over Europe.

The Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, currently has 24 training facilities open to soldiers from other EU member states. It also has troops in 55 training facilities of other armies across Europe. Some Bundeswehr officers are attending the elite officers’ school in Saint-Cyr, learning about the military structure, strategies, resources and mentality of France.

German officers are learning to work with and to command foreign soldiers. They are cooperating with the French on flying helicopters. German submarines could soon set off for patrol carrying joint German-Norwegian crews.

Preparing for World War III

In 1945, Herbert W. Armstrong told radio listeners: “From the very start of World War ii, [the Germans] have considered the possibility of losing this second round, as they did the first—and they have carefully, methodically planned, in such eventuality, the third round—World War iii!” (May 9, 1945).

Between 1945 and his death in 1986, Mr. Armstrong delivered this same warning hundreds, perhaps thousands, of times. Like Churchill, he understood that Germany “is a country fertile in military surprises.” But Mr. Armstrong had another advantage: He understood the many biblical passages prophesying the formation of an end-time German-led United States of Europe.

He knew the prophecy in Isaiah 10, where God says He will use the “Assyrian” as a corrective rod to punish the nations of Israel (America and Britain). Verse 6 says Germany (modern-day Assyria) will have the military might “to tread them down like the mire of the streets.”

He knew the prophecy of Daniel 7. Depicted in this chapter are four “beasts,” each representing a world-ruling empire. These empires rise and fall chronologically; that means the fourth is on the scene prior to the return of Jesus Christ. This fourth “beast” is the most destructive; verse 7 says it is “dreadful and terrible, and strong exceedingly ….”

Mr. Armstrong knew the prophecies of Revelation 13 and 17. He understood the identity of the “woman” in Revelation 17 who rides the seven-headed, 10-horned beast. He understood that the seven heads of this beast represent the seven consecutive resurrections of the Holy Roman Empire, and that the 10 horns on the seventh and final head represent a united, German-led European empire.

He understood the prophecies in Ezekiel, Habakkuk and Matthew 24 that describe a time of intense violence and tribulation. Notice Habakkuk 1:8-10, which describe this end-time European empire: “Their horses also are swifter than the leopards, and are more fierce than the evening wolves: and their horsemen shall spread themselves, and their horsemen shall come from far; they shall fly as the eagle that hasteth to eat. They shall come all for violence: their faces shall sup up as the east wind, and they shall gather the captivity as the sand. And they shall scoff at the kings, and the princes shall be a scorn unto them: they shall deride every strong hold; for they shall heap dust, and take it.”

This passage is describing the single most destructive, most frightening military force in human history!

Remember Genghis Khan’s mass slaughter, Joseph Stalin’s gulags and purges, and the Nazi Holocaust? The destruction inflicted by the German-led European war machine described in Bible prophecy will eclipse all these!

This is why we must closely monitor Germany’s military. The Germans are an industrious, disciplined people, with many wonderful qualities. But history shows they have a penchant for war and conquest. It would be unwise to discard centuries of history in a moment of self-righteous political correctness.

The will, the incentive, for war grows almost by the week. Inside Germany, issues like migration, radical Islam and economic uncertainty are arousing nationalist sentiments. As anxieties and fears grow, the people will naturally begin to think more about the need for security and protection, and the need to defend their interests at home and abroad. The more threatened they feel, the more they will accept the need to militarize.

Nearly the entire international community is virtually begging for Germany to do more militarily—and not just in Europe, but also in the Middle East, in Central Asia and in Africa. How often in the past two years have we heard America’s president call on Berlin to spend more on the military and take more responsibility for Europe’s security? Now we see France and Germany making real progress on developing a European military.

Consider the mounting threats too. Europe faces pressure from Russia, which is unafraid to show force and is drawing ever closer to China and Asia. The problems in the Middle East, in Iran, Syria and Turkey, all ripple into Europe. The continued invasion by migrants from the Middle East and Africa is a daily threat. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Britain—once the guarantors of Europe’s strategic defense—are abandoning that role.

There has never been more incentive for Germany and Europe to militarize.

But there is also an even more profound and inspiring reason why Germany is militarizing!

In 2011, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote, “But here’s the most astounding and inspiring part of Revelation 17: God put it in the minds of Europe’s leaders to do what they’re doing!” (February 2011). He was referring to verse 17, which says, “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.”

Will you believe what the Bible plainly states? Germany’s imminent militarization, followed by its initiation of World War iii, is actually God’s will.

But why would God allow another world war? This is hard for many people to fathom.

The answer? Through this coming conflict, God is trying to establish a connection with mankind, particularly with the end-time nations of Israel. God takes no pleasure in suffering. In Ezekiel 33:11, God says, “As I live … I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?”

This is God’s great purpose for the coming tribulation: He is correcting the nations of Israel, and all mankind, to help them turn from their ways and live!

Since 1931, especially since December 1989, God has been telling Israel, “Turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways.” God has been measuring Israel’s correction for many, many years. Some have listened, repented and changed—and these people will be protected in a place of safety when the tribulation comes (Revelation 12:14). But most people and nations reject God and reject His warnings.

Today, the only way God can get people’s attention is by getting tough. Mankind simply must see the consequences of their rebellion and repent. You might wonder: Is there no other way that God could break through to mankind? Sadly, God has tried every other option.

But there are a few, and indeed only a few, who understand what God is doing today. These few understand the prophecies and see the great hope in their fulfillment. They see God’s hand in world events. They see Bible prophecy as proof of God’s existence, and that His Word, the Holy Bible, is true and accurate. These few today proclaim God’s master plan. These few are striving to submit to God’s law and government, and they experience the happiness and blessings that result.

E-mail: Brad Macdonald
or follow on Twitter: Brad Macdonald

locus_9898.png

Who Was Herbert W. Armstrong?

Read More

Iran Launches First Submarine Cruise Missile

A screen grab from PressTV shows Iran’s new Fateh submarine.
PressTV via YouTube

Iran Launches First Submarine Cruise Missile

Large-scale naval drills threaten the Strait of Hormuz.

By Warren Reinsch • March 4

Iranian military drills near the Strait of Hormuz are exacerbating the fear that Iran will halt all passage through this major oil shipping route. On February 22, Iran began its annual Operation Velayat 97 naval drills in the Sea of Oman near the mouth of the Persian Gulf. According to the public relations department of the Islamic Republic Army, over 100 vessels participated in the maneuvers, and for the first time, Iran test-launched sea-to-air cruise missiles from its new Fateh submarine.

Iranian Navy Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said the naval exercises included “plans to deal with any external threats, displaying power, assessing the equipment, the level of preparedness and accountability of the Navy, and declaring readiness to achieve collective security in open waters.” The Jerusalem Post said that the drills “would begin two kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, and continue to 10 degrees north of the Indian Ocean.”

The three-day operation, which ended on February 24, was supposed to have four stages; use of helicopters, submarines, surveillance planes and warships; and include electronic warfare tactics and data transmission from the coast. Khanzadi also said that Iranian warships would test-launch various-range missiles during the exercises.

Iran’s government-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that anti-submarine helicopters would land and take off from the flight deck of the Sahand destroyer.

In 2017, during Operation Velayat 95, Iran successfully test-fired its Dehlaviyeh anti-ship missile for the first time. The missile is designed to be fired from land at passing ships. Now, Iran has upped the ante by increasing its missile-firing capabilities.

On February 17, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the newly retrofitted, domestically built Fateh-class submarine. This “state-of-the-art” submarine weighs 600 tons and is equipped with naval mines and a guided missiles system capable of launching torpedos and anti-ship cruise missiles. According to the Jerusalem Post, “The Fateh, which also has an advanced sonic radar system that can identify enemy vessels, was also said to be able to dive to a depth of 200 meters for up to five weeks.”

According to government-controlled Islamic Republic News Agency, on the third day of the naval exercises, a Ghadir-class Iranian Navy submarine successfully launched the Jask-2 anti-ship cruise missile, which reportedly hit its target. The Ghadir-class submarine has to surface in order to launch a cruise missile, but the Fateh-class submarine can, allegedly, launch cruise missiles while submerged, making it less vulnerable and harder to detect.

Khanzadi said, “For the first time, these weapons will be tested seriously and we can make the maritime region unsafe for the enemy in any way possible.”

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on the sidelines of the military drills that the “Iranian Army is vigilantly monitoring all threats in the region.” During the drills, the Iranian Navy Marines practiced recapturing land and sea territory in southern Iran from a hypothetical enemy by using amphibious vessels.

Because Iran frequently makes such threatening statements, some in the international community refuse to believe it is an aggressive nation. Ghanbar Naderi, an Iran-based defense analyst, told Al-Jazeera, “There is nothing exceptional about this annual event …. The whole idea is to test the readiness of the armed forces. This should not be interpreted as a threat to regional security.”

In Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Rouhani even said, “Our defense power is solely defensive,” and blamed increased military development on the “enemy’s pressure and sanctions imposed on Iran.” The dichotomy of Iranian statements makes it hard for some to understand Iran’s true intentions, but the nation’s actions clearly show that it is on the offensive.

The Operation Velayat 97 drills were conducted after the entrance of a United States amphibious assault carrier into the Persian Gulf. According to Stratfor, the uss Kearsarge ported in Manama, Bahrain, on February 21.

A similar situation occurred last December. Iran conducted extensive military drills on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz as the uss John C. Stennis aircraft carrier entered the Persian Gulf. Some Iranian warships even launched missiles into the sea in the vicinity of the U.S. carrier.

Military drills are held for three primary reasons: to prepare a nation’s military for a specific circumstance, to provide an excuse for deploying troops to a given area, and to send a message to enemy nations. By conducting military drills in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is increasing its readiness to act in the vital oil shipping route.

In July 2018, Ali Jafari reiterated Rouhani’s warning: “We will make the enemy understand that either all can use the Strait of Hormuz or no one.” Iran’s war games at Qeshm Island and the Gulf of Oman give its military experience in operating around the Strait of Hormuz, presumably to provide backing for its threat of closing the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz facilitates about 30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil. This makes it a very important oil artery. In July 2018, Stratfor wrote, “The mere threat of closing the strait increases market uncertainty, stokes oil prices, and creates some leverage for Iran without requiring that it follow through.” Iran could wreak major disruptions to the global economy, causing prices around the world to rise suddenly and dramatically.

In 2011, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned of Iran’s strategy to gain control of the region’s vital oil arteries. In his booklet The King of the South, Mr. Flurry identifies radical Islam, led by Iran, as the biblical “king of the south” prophesied in Daniel 11:40. This scripture states that Iran will “push” against a European power in the north. Iran’s efforts to control these vital oil arteries is one aspect of that push. (Request your free copy of The King of the South.)

In his April 2015 article “Iran Gets a Stranglehold on the Middle East,” Mr. Flurry wrote:

Daniel 11:40 shows that as these events play out with Iran, the United States won’t be a factor! It is Europe that Iran is going to push against. And it is Europe that will respond.

A European superpower is rising on the scene that will have the boldness and the power to deal with Iran’s pushing.

Europe is very worried about what Iran just did in Yemen. And unlike America, this European power will act!

Iran is continuing to see how far it can push until it is stopped. So far, it has not reached its limit. Iran’s growing military capabilities continue to rise. As it continues to demonstrate its newfound strength, Iran becomes more emboldened. Watch for Iran to continue to operate in these vital oil arteries until it finally pushes too far and causes a European retaliation.

For more information about Iran’s strategy to control these vital waterways, please read Mr. Flurry’s article “Iran Gets a Stranglehold on the Middle East.”

Sidebar
Offers

E-mail Warren Reinsch

Copyright © 2019 Philadelphia Church of God, All Rights Reserved.