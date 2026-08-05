America Is Running Out of Missiles

The United States has exhausted its stockpile of long-range precision missiles in the Iran war, Reuters reported yesterday. Its sources claimed the U.S. Army has used “virtually” all its main surface-to-surface weapons, the Army Tactical Missile Systems and the Precision Strike Missiles.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies previously reported on the shortage of Precision Strike Missiles, among many others.

Each unit costs over $1 million.

This isn’t immediately crippling for America. Army Tactical Missile Systems are being phased out, the Department of War is drastically increasing orders of munitions, and numerous other types of missiles and bombs are available.

But there is a risk. More powerful U.S. adversaries like Russia and China could take advantage of the situation by starting new campaigns without having to worry about the U.S. supplying weapons to their enemies. As we wrote in June: “Criminals are emboldened when they know the global policeman has no more bullets.”

Iran is not a superpower. It has no nuclear weapons (yet) and uses far less sophisticated technology than the U.S. Yet the U.S. cannot defeat it. The American military “juggernaut” is revealed, as prophesied in Leviticus 26:20, as spending its strength in vain.

The blessings and curses of Leviticus 26 apply more to modern America than most realize. These prophecies apply not only to the people of Israel who were alive at the time but to their descendants, which include the people of the United States. America’s frustrated effort in Iran is a demonstration that the curses of Leviticus are in effect.