The German government is secretly planning to block German states from interfering with its war preparations, a joint investigation by the Telegraph and Die Welt revealed yesterday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz allegedly fears that a September election victory of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in two eastern German states could obstruct his party’s military plans designed to defend against a Russian invasion.

A pro-Russian government led by the AfD could use bureaucratic measures to obstruct troop and equipment movements, delay the deployment of state-level police resources, and refuse military priority on local roads.

To prevent such a scenario, Merz’s government is developing a crisis mechanism that overrides state governments’ decision-making powers. Tobias Krull, the deputy chairman of parliament’s interior committee in Saxony-Anhalt, said:

There are considerations about what could be done to bypass the state government in the event of an AfD single-party government.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Bild am Sonntag on July 5 that he is looking into ways to prevent AfD politicians from accessing classified documents.

While Germany has long cooperated with Russia, many politicians and industrialists know there will be a forceful break in these relations. The AfD seems to count on good relations with Russia for years to come.

Germany’s urgent military preparations are alarming. As Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains, Bible prophecy reveals that Germany is preparing for World War iii. It will not allow the AfD or anyone else to stand in the way.