The Hidden Danger of Canada’s Submarine Deal With Germany

As I write this article, the endless swell of the Atlantic Ocean passes by my window. Sailing on the North Atlantic has recalled some important history. Only 80 years ago, many young Canadian men my age looked over the same ocean, watching land disappear over the horizon, fighting the war for civilization on the waves. These young men were called upon to tackle the U-boat menace during the Battle of the Atlantic. It took great courage, knowing that at any moment a U-boat could strike, leaving them at the mercy of the merciless ocean.

During the Battle of the Atlantic, 4,400 sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy and Merchant Marine perished while taking vital war supplies to Great Britain and the Western Front. They sank 30 German submarines.

This history is important to remember today as Canada makes some disastrous decisions.

On July 6, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada would purchase 12 diesel-electric submarines from German shipbuilder Thyssen Krupp Maritime Systems (tkms). This contract is worth an estimated $100 billion and includes building two supply bases, a maintenance environment, and the prospect of a submarine fleet-sharing program with Norway and Germany.

Not only is Canada buying German submarines, but Canadian submarine crews could also serve alongside German crews on 21st-century U-boats.

Canada is undergoing a historic transformation of alliances and values. This contract with Germany highlights a hidden danger that can only be revealed by Bible prophecy. All Canadians should consider where we are headed as a nation: toward disaster or prosperity?

Broken Strategy

It is no secret that Carney’s strategy is to pivot Canada away from America and toward Europe. The Wall Street Journal wrote in an in-depth feature titled “The Canadian Who Steered Europe Away From the U.S.”: “Since World War ii, the alliance had worked like a wheel: The U.S. as the indispensable hub and the rest as spokes. Carney argued that Canada and Europe would have to build an alternative model, a ‘dense web of connections’ that wouldn’t overly depend on any single country.” This implies breaking away economically and militarily from America.

Carney built a European network when he was governor of the Bank of England. “[Carney’s] own staff struggled to keep up as he texted European leaders he’d known from the finance world,” the article continues, “like Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron, now France’s president; onetime chairman of BlackRock’s German subsidiary, Friedrich Merz, now German chancellor; and the European Investment Bank’s Alexander Stubb, now Finland’s president.”

Carney coauthored an op-ed in the Economist with his friend Stubb. The piece is a scavenger hunt of geopolitical buzzwords, but it illustrates that this Euro-Canadian alliance has a clear agenda: “The world order built after 1945 is unraveling. Institutions as they stand are ill prepared to avert this decline. This is a moment that comes once in a century, in which our collective prosperity is defined by what we choose to build and how we build it.”

Carney is choosing to build the German military machine by providing funding and raw materials. Since becoming prime minister one year ago, Carney has signed multiple trade agreements with Germany, including for liquefied natural gas and artificial intelligence. tkms has invested in a carbon-capture project in Alberta. Carney is invested in one of the companies involved and will profit from the initiative. There is an apparent quid pro quo between Carney and tkms.

By supporting the German war machine and Europe’s desire to be economically free from the United States, Carney is supporting a new world order that will lead to the next world war.

Bible prophecy warns that a German-led military alliance will rise from the ashes of World War ii and try again to conquer the American and British peoples. This is the final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire, which Canada fought to defeat 80 years ago and now is actively aiding! This is explained in our book The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.

Broken Navy

The Royal Canadian Navy has been irrelevant for many decades. That is painful to admit since my own family served proudly, but it is true.

At the end of World War ii, the Canadian Navy was the fourth-largest in the world. It beat Nazi Germany but could not win against universal health care. As domestic spending took precedence, major budget cuts and the unification policy in 1968 (which abolished the three services and made them one) destroyed moral tradition and capability. Chronic underfunding combined with incompetent procurement over the past 40 years have left the Navy in crisis.

“The Royal Canadian Navy (rcn) is at a tipping point,” writes 19FortyFive. “Persistent shortfalls in personnel, aging equipment, mismanaged procurement and crumbling infrastructure have left the Navy struggling to meet the demands of 21st-century maritime security. These challenges are not abstract; they compromise Canada’s ability to defend its waters, safeguard its sovereignty in the Arctic, and contribute credibly to nato operations.”

Canada does not have the ability to defend its coastline or the Arctic, let alone contribute to joint naval exercises.

The rcn is facing a crisis with its aging submarine fleet. It currently has four Victoria-class diesel-electric submarines purchased from Britain in 1998. Only one can be deployed because the other three are in maintenance. Submarines are especially needed for Arctic security because ice limits surface ship operations.

Diesel-electric submarines are severely handicapped in the Arctic theatre due to the need to resurface to recharge the electric batteries for diving. Only nuclear-powered submarines are suited for Arctic operations. Canada began a project in 1987 to acquire American nuclear-powered submarine technology, but scrapped the program due to costs.

For two years, the Canadian government went through a procurement process for new submarines, narrowing the selection to tkms or Hanwha, a South Korean shipbuilder. Hanwha underwent a multimillion-dollar ad campaign and sent an operational submarine to Canada’s west coast. tkms sent only a plastic model, yet somehow won the contract. The tkms submarine deal was clearly a political decision.

tkms has built 70 percent of nato’s submarine vessels, giving Canada a shared weapons system with its European partners. The contract has some serious weaknesses. The first submarine won’t be delivered until 2034, so the already obsolete Victoria class would need to continue operating for another 10 years. The diesel-electric 212CD submarines also do not address the inability to operate under ice flows in the Arctic.

It is highly unlikely Canada will ever receive these submarines. We may send Germany billions of dollars to build them, but this funding may eventually be used against us!

Broken Judgment

Is it wise to break away from America and trust Germany? Has Germany repented of its Nazi past? We can’t afford to be wrong about this.

The Bible prophesies not only that our modern-day leaders will have broken judgment, but also that Canada will seek a German alliance. The Bible identifies the British peoples as the modern-day tribe of Ephraim. This is explained in Herbert W. Armstrong’s classic work The United States and Britain in Prophecy.

Hosea 5:11 says, “Ephraim is oppressed and broken in judgment ….” Our leaders have broken judgment; they make disastrous decisions, and Canadians are making the disastrous decision to elect such oppressive leaders.

One of these broken judgments is seeking an alliance with Germany. Notice Hosea 7:11-13:

Ephraim also is like a silly dove without heart: they call to Egypt, they go to Assyria. When they shall go, I will spread my net upon them; I will bring them down as the fowls of the heaven; I will chastise them, as their congregation hath heard. Woe unto them! for they have fled from me: destruction unto them! because they have transgressed against me: though I have redeemed them, yet they have spoken lies against me.

Canada goes to Germany (modern-day Assyria) for help, but it will be caught in a trap. God says it is a net He will spread on them. Like a silly dove unable to recognize danger, we will be caught like a bird in a net. Why does God allow this? To chastise us! Instead of trusting in the living God who gave us all our abundant blessings and who gave us victory in World War ii, we look to Germany for salvation.

This is the hidden danger in Canada’s submarine deal: Our own faithlessness toward God is leading us to trust Germany. In the end, this will be a fatal trap.

At the heart of this broken judgment and broken strategy is broken morality. Our sins against God are the root cause of our national problems.

A person on the ocean realizes how small and insignificant he is; how pathetic his own strength is. Right now, Canada is like a nation being tossed to and fro on the ocean, plotted on a dangerous course. We need to realize our own nothingness next to God’s greatness and learn to trust Him now before we make terrible mistakes!

There is hope in returning to God! “O Israel, return unto the Lord thy God; for thou hast fallen by thine iniquity. Take with you words, and turn to the Lord: say unto him, Take away all iniquity, and receive us graciously …. Asshur shall not save us; we will not ride upon horses …” (Hosea 14:1-3). God eagerly waits to heal our nations. If we turn to Him, “I will heal their backsliding, I will love them freely: for mine anger is turned away from him” (verse 4).

Read more about God’s message of correction and hope in our free booklet Hosea—Reaping the Whirlwind.