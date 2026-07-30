Iran Is Forcing the Arab World to Pick Sides

Throughout the Iran war, Iran has dragged unwilling Arab countries into getting involved in hostilities. This week, this trend has gained new momentum.

Early on Wednesday, Iran attacked the United States Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan. Past Iranian strikes have appeared mostly retaliatory, but this time, Iran struck first. The U.S. military called it an “attempted surprise attack” and reported that no one was killed.

Three U.S. personnel died in another Iranian strike on the same air base two weeks ago.

Shortly after these strikes, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia conducted joint strikes against Iran-affiliated militias in Iraq. The Institute for the Study of War cataloged reports of nine separate air strikes.

This follows the Iraqi militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, attacking Saudi Arabia from July 26 to 28.

These are apparently the first publicly acknowledged U.S.-Saudi joint strikes since the war began.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia are key members of the “Psalm 83 alliance,” a coalition of Middle Eastern peoples prophesied in the Bible to join forces with German-dominated Europe.

Germany will build this alliance to oppose Iran and its radical Islamic allies, called the “king of the south” in Daniel 11:40. Despite not being explicitly mentioned in prophecy, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry points to Iraq as being part of the “king of the south alliance.”

The Iran war is not only between Iran and the U.S. Despite their best efforts to stay out, Arab nations are being forced to choose sides. Bible prophecy says this is only the beginning of massive changes in the Middle East that will ignite a war like no other. Mr. Flurry’s free book The King of the South explains these two alliances and the prophecies behind them in detail.