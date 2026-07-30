Germany Leading in Anti-Semitism
Jews outside of Israel face the most persecution in Germany, according to a report released yesterday by the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Anti-Semitism group. The organization represents the major Jewish communities across seven nations.
- The report examined seven countries where 90 percent of Jews outside Israel live: Australia, Germany, Argentina, Britain, Canada, France and the United States (from the smallest to the largest Jewish communities).
2025 was the deadliest year since 1994. Fifteen people were killed last year at a Islamic terrorist mass shooting at a Hanukkah festival near Australia’s Bondi Beach alone.
- There were more than 23,000 anti-Semitic incidents across the seven countries in 2025, compared to 9,800 recorded incidents in 2022.
- “Anti-Semitism in our seven countries is no longer a surge; it is our new normal,” the J7 task force said.
Germany ranked number one in anti-Semitic incidents in absolute and relative terms. It recorded 8,725 cases in 2025, more than three times as many as in 2022. Canada had the second-highest number, with 6,800 cases.
- While 807 cases in Germany are attributed to right-wing extremism, 501 to left-wing extremism and 166 to an Islamic background, most of the other cases don’t have an identified political background, the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism said.
- The seven countries registered 718 violent anti-Semitic incidents. Germany accounted for 182 of these.
Germany at the heart of Jew hatred: For centuries, Jews have been persecuted in Europe, by Catholic fanatics in the Crusades and Inquisition and most recently in the Holocaust.
- In the 19th century, Germany started exporting Jew hatred into the Middle East. Anti-Jewish propaganda drastically increased during World War ii, as proven in Nazis, Islamists and the Making of the Modern Middle East, a 2014 book by Middle Eastern scholars Wolfgang G. Schwanitz and Barry Rubin.
Worse to come: Today we see a deeply rooted Jew hatred in Islamist countries, among Islamist migrants and in Germany. Psalm 83 reveals these nations will ally to blot out Jewish lives.