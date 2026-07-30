Germany Leading in Anti-Semitism

Jews outside of Israel face the most persecution in Germany, according to a report released yesterday by the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Anti-Semitism group. The organization represents the major Jewish communities across seven nations.

The report examined seven countries where 90 percent of Jews outside Israel live: Australia, Germany, Argentina, Britain, Canada, France and the United States (from the smallest to the largest Jewish communities).

2025 was the deadliest year since 1994. Fifteen people were killed last year at a Islamic terrorist mass shooting at a Hanukkah festival near Australia’s Bondi Beach alone.

There were more than 23,000 anti-Semitic incidents across the seven countries in 2025, compared to 9,800 recorded incidents in 2022.

“Anti-Semitism in our seven countries is no longer a surge; it is our new normal,” the J7 task force said.

Germany ranked number one in anti-Semitic incidents in absolute and relative terms. It recorded 8,725 cases in 2025, more than three times as many as in 2022. Canada had the second-highest number, with 6,800 cases.

While 807 cases in Germany are attributed to right-wing extremism, 501 to left-wing extremism and 166 to an Islamic background, most of the other cases don’t have an identified political background, the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism said.

The seven countries registered 718 violent anti-Semitic incidents. Germany accounted for 182 of these.

Germany at the heart of Jew hatred: For centuries, Jews have been persecuted in Europe, by Catholic fanatics in the Crusades and Inquisition and most recently in the Holocaust.

In the 19th century, Germany started exporting Jew hatred into the Middle East. Anti-Jewish propaganda drastically increased during World War ii , as proven in Nazis, Islamists and the Making of the Modern Middle East, a 2014 book by Middle Eastern scholars Wolfgang G. Schwanitz and Barry Rubin.

Worse to come: Today we see a deeply rooted Jew hatred in Islamist countries, among Islamist migrants and in Germany. Psalm 83 reveals these nations will ally to blot out Jewish lives.