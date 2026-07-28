Can Netanyahu Save His Relationship With Trump?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first visit with Donald Trump since the Iran war began highlights the major division between Israel and the U.S. “Netanyahu is deeply unpopular in Washington these days, among Democrats, Trump’s close circle and the maga base,” wrote Axios.

Netanyahu struggled to get a meeting with Trump at all. Axios claims he wanted to come last week but “couldn’t get an appointment.” Members of Trump’s cabinet “view Netanyahu with disdain,” it wrote.

Netanyahu has failed to influence many of Donald Trump’s biggest decisions in the Middle East in recent months. Netanyahu tried and failed to persuade him:

Not to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran

To rule out the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

To force Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a nuclear deal

This divide between the Jews in the Middle East and the U.S. revives one of the most destructive legacies of Barack Obama.

“In a world this hostile, Britain, America and the Jewish nation of Israel need to stick together and to turn toward God,” wrote Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry. “But they are splitting from God and from each other. There will be no helper for Israel—not even from other modern Israelite nations. It is shameful that we are causing so much of this division and bringing it upon ourselves.”

President Trump has been a great help to the Jews in the past, and we may see some kind of turnaround at the meeting today. But the mood in America is quickly turning against the Jews. This is dangerous for both powers.