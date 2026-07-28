German Chancellor Friedrich Merz completed a major cabinet reshuffle yesterday. It was triggered by the resignation of Jens Spahn on July 18, the parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union.

Merz used the chance to prune those who did not bear fruit and to concentrate power around himself, bringing considerable criticism.

Merz dismissed Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder amid widespread criticism over his failure to address Germany’s deteriorating transport infrastructure, despite overseeing an unprecedented multibillion-dollar investment program.

However, Merz’s planned replacement withdrew at the last minute, leaving Schnieder in political limbo for several days. It fueled criticism of the chancellor, with people calling him a “feudal king,” accusing him of ruling arbitrarily and undermining trust in democracy.

Several other positions Merz is filling with former cabinet members or other current government officials. As German news source BR24 wrote:

With this reshuffle, the chancellor is placing close confidants in key positions. Internally, he is strengthening his leadership structure; externally, the restructuring is intended to signal a new beginning.

Germany’s future: For years Germany has been plagued by political division and compromise. Merz has tried to change this by leaning toward more-authoritarian rule. However, he lacks the necessary charisma to pull this off.

Bible prophecy reveals that Germany’s future will entail much more authoritarian rule than Merz currently provides.