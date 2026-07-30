Is Germany Secretly Developing WMDs?

It’s no secret that the uranium enrichment plant in Gronau, Germany, could enrich weapons-grade uranium with some modifications. That’s why the International Atomic Energy Agency and Euratom inspectors monitor the facilities to ensure this isn’t happening.

Germany has had this capability for decades, using some of the most advanced centrifuges in the world. While it shut down its last nuclear power plants in 2024, it continues to enrich uranium for export.

But some warn that Germany has switched from being capable of producing nuclear weapons to actively pursuing them.

Germany is conducting “active research and development work” with “a nuclear weapons focus,” the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia warned on July 20. The report claims that “the relevant ministries of one of the key nato states are expressing concern” as well.

This might be a rare case where a Russian government claim is both propaganda and truth.The intelligence service said, “nato military experts believe that Berlin is capable of independently developing the necessary fissile material within one to three months, and constructing an operational nuclear explosive device within up to one year.”

Germany’s engineering and industrial capacity to produce nuclear weapons is unquestioned.

It could enrich weapons-grade uranium if it decides to. That is by far the hardest step toward a nuclear weapon.

It has an advanced aerospace and missile industry capable of developing sophisticated cruise missiles such as the air-launched Taurus missile it refused to supply to Ukraine.

It has supplied Israel with Dolphin-class submarines widely believed to be capable of launching nuclear-armed cruise missiles.

It also has nuclear-capable fighter jets that practice every year to deploy nuclear weapons that America stationed in Germany.

Germany has all the capability it needs, from enriching the uranium to dropping the bomb.

But the bold claim of the Russian report is that Germany is already coordinating a weapons program. According to the report, Germany’s allies are concerned about its research “in sensitive areas such as specialized materials science, shock wave physics and nuclear and neutron physics, which involves 30 national universities.”

We obviously can’t take a Russian intelligence report as verified truth, but dismissing Germany’s nuclear breakout potential could cost the lives of millions.

Russia’s press release concluded by pointing to Germany’s “revanchist sentiments” and the Nazis’ effort to create wunderwaffen (wonder weapons). It asked: “Has history still not taught us anything?!”

Our world has not learned from history. Germany is “a country fertile in military surprises,” Winston Churchill once warned. In the August 1996 Philadelphia Trumpet, Gerald Flurry wrote:

Hitler said before World War ii that if war came, “I should fall upon my enemy suddenly, like lighting striking out of the night”! The problem is most people didn’t believe him, even after he made the statement! Have we learned anything from history? … It’s the same old story. Men never learn from history. Again and again and again we make the same mistakes!

As recently as the Cold War, Germany considered using the nuclear weapons stored on its soil without America’s consent. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was alarmed by the plans of former German Nuclear Minister Franz Josef Strauss. Kissinger even demanded that Germany’s access to the nuclear arsenal be “physically impossible” without U.S. “consent.”

In 2012, Der Spiegel gained access to “top secret” documents of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office that proved Kissinger’s concerns were legitimate. Strauss did plan to use the nuclear bombs without American approval if there was an imminent threat from Russia.

The same Strauss also worked furiously to further Germany’s civil nuclear industry, enabling it to be ready to produce its own nuclear weapons.

Would it really be a surprise that Germany would work on developing its own nuclear weapons now that war is raging on the Continent and trust in America is at an all-time low?

But it’s not just nuclear weapons of mass destruction that Germany has experience in. Mark Aarons and John Loftus write in The Unholy Trinity:

Among the dubious achievements of Nazi science was the invention of sarin, tabun and soman. These nerve gases … were so effective that the same formulae are still in use today …. During the 1970s, U.S. codebreakers found dramatic evidence that West German companies were selling the sarin secret to several Arab nations ….

Spiegel reported in 2013: “Syria’s dictator [Bashar] Assad may have used chemicals from Germany to produce the poison gas sarin. As early as 1988, Saddam Hussein killed thousands of Kurds with the help of German companies. But little has changed in terms of export practice since then.”

In 1992, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote: “[I]t is a well-known fact that the former West Germany aided iraq in its development of chemical warfare weapons! These deadly arsenals are a constant threat to the peace of the Middle East and the world.”

The question is not whether Germany can develop weapons of mass destruction. The question is how soon and what kind. And who will be Germany’s target?

The Bible reveals the frightening answer.

Isaiah 6:11 prophesies of a time when cities will “be wasted without inhabitant.” This is an end-time prophecy of a nuclear disaster. In the New Testament, Jesus Christ warned of tribulation so great that without His intervention, no man would be saved alive (Matthew 24:21-22).

This is talking about the coming nuclear holocaust.

Isaiah 10:5-7 read: “O Assyrian, the rod of mine anger, and the staff in their hand is mine indignation. I will send him against an hypocritical nation, and against the people of my wrath will I give him a charge, to take the spoil, and to take the prey, and to tread them down like the mire of the streets. Howbeit he meaneth not so, neither doth his heart think so; but it is in his heart to destroy and cut off nations not a few.”

As we prove in Germany and the Holy Roman Empire, Assyria in Bible prophecy refers to Germany; the hypocritical nation refers to the descendants of ancient Israel, primarily the U.S. and Britain.

How long can we ignore Germany’s military capabilities and these frightening prophecies? God wants to get our attention. He would never usher in these prophecies if our world would repent.