Trump Links Saudi Nuke Deal With Abraham Accords

United States President Donald Trump claimed yesterday his nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, already signed, is now contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel. He said:

The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and the [United Arab Emirates] (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respectful and successful Abraham Accords.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the idea “a historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East.” The Saudi government has yet to comment.

This appears identical to a deal Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, offered the Saudis. (President Trump started the concept during his first term.) That deal was reportedly close to happening before Hamas perpetrated its Oct. 7, 2023, terror massacre.

To avoid the appearance of siding with Israel over Palestinians, Saudi Arabia has since insisted it will open relations with Israel only if it makes irreversible concessions to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

With the Palestinian issue now out of mind for many, Saudi Arabia may feel it can go for the terms of the original deal and make significant advances in nuclear technology.

When the original Abraham Accords were announced in 2020, most of the world saw them as a positive development. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote that the agreements “have a deadly flaw”:

Biblical prophecy gives us deep insight into these agreements. It actually foretells that moderate Arabs will unite, somewhat like we are now seeing. But they are prophesied not to cooperate with the United States or Israel!

Psalm 83 is the prophecy he was referring to, which mentions “the Ishmaelites”—the modern peninsular Arabs—joining an alliance “that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance” (verses 4, 6).

Mr. Flurry made his comments regarding the smaller Arab states of Bahrain and the U.A.E. A country with the size and economy of Saudi Arabia—and a nuclear program—could further this prophecy’s momentum even more.

To learn more, read Mr. Flurry’s article “Deadly Flaw in Mideast Peace Deals.”