Germany’s Environment Ministry for Lower Saxony approved a French-Russian project on Wednesday to produce nuclear fuel rods in Germany.

That’s even though the state’s environment minister, Christian Meyer, said that “dealings and close cooperation with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s nuclear agency are totally wrong.”

the state’s environment minister, Christian Meyer, said that “dealings and close cooperation with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s nuclear agency are totally wrong.” He acknowledged, however, that there was “no legal possibility to reject” the application in the absence of sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom government nuclear energy agency.

The companies involved are tvel, a subsidiary of Rosatom and France’s Advanced Nuclear Fuels, a subsidiary of nuclear technology company Framatome.

Germany used to have a deal with the Russians to get cheap gas. Now it is making nuclear energy deals with them—while they use all possible revenue to kill more people in Ukraine.

Why has Germany not sanctioned Russia’s Rosatom or nuclear energy imports from Russia?

Profit for Germany and Russia: Germany shut down its last nuclear power plants in 2023, but it still imports Russian uranium to resell it. Some Eastern European countries still have nuclear power plants designed in the Soviet era that rely on the fuel rods.

In 2024, Germany imported 68.6 tons of uranium from Russia, a 70 percent increase from 2023.

The European Union’s enriched uranium imports from Russia increased eight-fold to $186 million from January to the end of April, compared to the same period last year, according to Eurostat data released June 15.

Bigger context: This isn’t the only example of the EU and Germany continuing to work with Russia.

The EU also increased its liquefied natural gas imports from Russia in the first six months of this year by 18 percent compared to last year.

While Germany has sanctioned various imports from Russia, it has always found other ways to keep the relationship going.

Why is Germany still working with Russia? Mr. Flurry explained in the July 2022 issue of the Philadelphia Trumpet:

These two nations are working to empower themselves and each other at the expense of Europe and the U.S.-led world order. Both want to tear down that order and build themselves into great empires! Those empires will inevitably clash, but for now it is in both Germany’s and Russia’s interest to weaken everyone else and strengthen themselves and each other. With this in mind, Germany’s duplicitous behavior is easy to understand.

Learn more by reading “Germany’s Secret Deal With Russia—Exposed.”