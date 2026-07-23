Russia: Germany Is Preparing to Build Nuclear Weapons

Germany is conducting “active research and development work” with “a nuclear weapons focus,” the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia warned on July 20. The report claims “the relevant ministries of one of the key nato states are expressing concern” as well.

Does Germany have a secret nuclear weapons program? This might be one of the rare cases where a Russian government claim is both propaganda and the truth.

Russia claims that Germany’s allies are concerned about its research “in sensitive areas such as specialized materials science, shock wave physics and nuclear and neutron physics, which involves 30 national universities.”

The intelligence service claimed that “ nato military experts believe that Berlin is capable of independently developing the necessary fissile material within one to three months, and constructing an operational nuclear explosive device within up to one year.”

Germany’s engineering and industrial capacity to produce nuclear weapons is unquestioned, but the speed at which it could transform its civilian capacity into military use is less clear.

A bold claim of the Russian report is that Germany is already actively coordinating a weapons program.

The claims are unverified, and Russia obviously has an interest in turning its enemies, including its German “frenemy,” against each other. It also wants to talk up the threat from Germany to distract from its own military ambitions and to stoke fear. Nonetheless, the threat is real.

Russia’s press release concludes by pointing to Germany’s “revanchist sentiments” and points back to the Nazis’ effort to create wunderwaffen (wonder weapons). It then asks: “Has history still not taught us anything?!”

Germany is “a country fertile in military surprises,” Winston Churchill once warned. But today, no one seems to warn that Germany could again become a devastating military threat, except Russian propaganda channels.

While Russia’s statements are often closer to fiction than reality, the Bible warns that Germany’s military ambitions are real and reveals that Germany will use nuclear weapons to shock the world!

Isaiah 6:11 prophesies of a time when cities will “be wasted without inhabitant.” This is an end-time prophecy of a nuclear disaster. In the New Testament, Jesus Christ warned of “great tribulation” and that without His intervention, no man would be saved alive (Matthew 24).

To learn about the role Germany will play in these prophecies, request our free booklet Nahum—An End-Time Prophecy for Germany, by Gerald Flurry.