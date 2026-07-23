A Look at Britain’s New Government

Andy Burnham became Britain’s new prime minister on Monday. Over the last few days, he has named his new cabinet. Some of the most notable posts include:

Ed Miliband, foreign secretary: During Donald Trump’s first term, Miliband called him “a racist, misogynistic, self-confessed groper.” This means Britain’s new top diplomat already has an awkward relationship with the current U.S. administration—though it’s probably hard for Burnham to find a Labour politician who hasn’t said something rude about Trump to appoint to the job.

Miliband’s biggest foreign-policy contribution thus far was to save Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in 2013. America and Britain were poised to go to war to oust Assad. Miliband, then leader of the opposition, promised to support it, but when it came to a vote, he changed his mind. Britain had to suddenly reverse course, and the anti-Assad coalition fell apart.

At least half a million people then died in the Syrian civil war. A bombing campaign or no-fly zone from Britain and America wouldn’t necessarily have stopped that. But Miliband suddenly going back on his word did lasting damage to Britain’s credibility and reliability as an ally.

John Healey, chancellor: Healey served as defense minister under Keir Starmer. He resigned because the government was unwilling to spend what he considered the bare minimum for defense. Now he controls the entire budget, under the prime minister, as chancellor of the exchequer. This could benefit military funding.

He has a tough job though. Burnham wants tax cuts. But the government is borrowing huge amounts of money. Interest rates are rising and money is tight.

Shaban Mahmood, home secretary: Mahmood kept the same job she held under Starmer. From the right wing of the Labour Party, she has not been Britain’s worst home secretary ever. She’s making small cuts to immigration numbers, but wholesale change will be impossible without withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights, something Labour would never countenance.

Wes Streeting, defense secretary: A homosexual is now in charge of Britain’s military. Former British Special Forces commander Richard Williams wrote in the Telegraph today:

The combination of Wes Streeting in the [Ministry of Defense], Chris Bryant as Northern Ireland secretary, Ed Miliband as foreign secretary, Ellie Reeves as the attorney general, and the obviously compliant chief of the defense staff, will most probably lead to the continued feminization and under-resourcing of UK defense. The lanyard class wants to see the purging of the old, messy, violent men who win wars and to allow the new high-tech, human-rights-compliant, lower-cost substitutes to flourish.

Ultimately, this equates to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

Miliband is likely to be a terrible foreign minister. But he might be less dangerous there than he was in his previous job as environment minister, where he seemed to delight in making life impossible for British industry and pushing up bills for British citizens.

The chronic race-baiter David Lammy is out, as is Roger Helmer, the attorney general who used international law to empower Britain’s enemies and attack its own armed forces.

But this doesn’t come close to addressing the scale of the crises Britain faces.