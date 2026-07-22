German-Russian Secret Talks in Azerbaijan

“Our territory was used for such a meeting without our knowledge,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told reporters at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz yesterday. He was referring to a secret meeting between former German and Russian officials that took place July 12 to 14.

There have been at least four meetings in Baku and Abu Dhabi since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

German government clueless? “I’m not aware of any such meeting,” Merz said at the same press conference.

Historically, Germany and Russia have been both rivals and partners. For years the Trumpet has warned that the two will once again plot together to overthrow the present world order. These secret meetings are yet another sign of this.

Who is talking:

Ronald Pofalla , former chief of staff to former Chancellor Angela Merkel

, former chief of staff to former Chancellor Angela Merkel Matthias Platzeck , former state premier of Brandenburg

, former state premier of Brandenburg Valery Fadeyev , head of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Council for Civil Society and Human Rights

, head of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Viktor Zubkov, former Russian prime minister and current Gazprom supervisory board chairman

Germany’s Die Zeit and ard Kontraste exclusively revealed on July 16:

Also present was Alexey Gromyko, director of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Science. In a confidential report to the Kremlin some time ago, his institute recommended that “the fear among German citizens of a possible conflict between nato and the Russian Federation” should be stoked.

Putin also held a private meeting with former ​German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder last month.

What are they talking about? We don’t know. But the above quote suggests something sinister.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned in 2018 concerning Germany and Russia’s partnership: “The fact that these two are working so closely together strongly indicates that they agree on a plan to destroy nato.”

Official or unofficial? “Is this a group of former politicians on a private mission? Or are they perhaps acting in coordination with the federal government?” the ard investigative report asked.

Russia wants to destroy nato to resurrect the Soviet Empire. Germany wants to destroy nato and gain military dominance over Europe.

The Ukraine conflict has sown distrust for U.S. military security guarantees and has allowed for increased German militarization. What else are Germany and Russia up to?

To find out, read Mr. Flurry’s article “Germany’s Secret Deal With Russia—Exposed.”