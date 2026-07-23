France Puts Nuclear Weapons Within Germany’s Reach

Germany is preparing for a future without America’s nuclear umbrella.

On July 16, two nuclear-capable French Rafale jets and two German Eurofighter jets participated in the first joint air drill between the two nations, marking “the practical start of nuclear cooperation,” Germany’s Handelsblatt wrote.

The next day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the Franco-German Defense and Security Council for a meeting at the Nörvenich military airfield near Cologne, Germany. Macron said the meeting added a “new dynamic” to the creation of a “powerful Europe which unites our strengths.”

Merz posted that day: “Germany and France are deepening their defense cooperation. We are strengthening European deterrence. Later this year, we will participate in a nuclear exercise conducted by the French armed forces.”

Deutschland und Frankreich vertiefen ihre Zusammenarbeit in der Verteidigung. Wir stärken die europäische Abschreckung. Noch in diesem Jahr werden wir uns an einer nuklearen Übung der französischen Streitkräfte beteiligen. pic.twitter.com/zTtA1eoCHY — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) July 17, 2026

Why would Germany pursue an independent European nuclear umbrella? It is a dangerous sign that Germany’s relationship with the U.S. is rapidly deteriorating—the relationship that prevented Germany’s open remilitarization after World War ii and has prevented nuclear World War iii.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in “France’s Deadly Ignorance About Germany”:

Germany doesn’t want to give up America’s nuclear bombs. But Macron’s support for Europeanizing France’s bombs gives Germany more negotiating power with America. Germany can in effect say, We don’t need your nuclear bombs; we can have France’s or develop our own bombs with French support. This means the U.S. has lost power over Germany’s security. What then is left for America to do other than try to uphold good relations with Germany on the latter’s terms? As I have often warned, Bible prophecy indicates that German relations with America are about to worsen to the point that Germany will use American bombs against their maker!

France is estimated to have roughly 300 nuclear warheads, most of which are for submarine launch and about 50 of which can be delivered by warplanes.

Handelsblatt wrote on February 2, “In the future, Germany could participate in French nuclear maneuvers and provide fighter jets or even submarines equipped with French nuclear missiles.” Later that month, Merz said the German Air Force could potentially carry French nuclear bombs, which Macron has so far ruled out.

Macron is giving Germany controlled access to its weapons of mass destruction. If Germany were only interested in nuclear deterrence, this would be sufficient. Yet the Bible reveals that Germany has different plans.

“France under Macron is wholeheartedly supporting a European military with nuclear weapons. But little does France know to what end Germany plans to use this power!” Mr. Flurry wrote.

Revelation 17:13 prophesies that 10 kings or leaders in Europe will “give their power and strength unto the beast”—an overarching king who will rule this rising European empire.

Daniel 2 speaks about these same 10 kings rising after a succession of world-ruling empires from the time of Babylon to the Roman Empire to today. Both prophecies reveal this is just before the return of Jesus Christ.

Daniel 2 also shows that the union will be “part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken” (verse 42). In Daniel Unlocks Revelation, Mr. Flurry explains:

The clay represents some of the lost tribes of Israel, and God wants to shape and mold them (e.g. Jeremiah 18:6). Yet Israel refuses. Here, in this beast power, Israel is mixed right in with the Gentiles. They are able to come together in an emergency, but the unity won’t last. It is a divided empire. … The fact that Israel is mixed in—like France, for example—makes it inherently weak. It will not last long.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong identified France as Reuben in prophecy and predicted it would join Germany in this last resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire.

But as Mr. Flurry noted in his article:

Like the other Israelite nations, France has departed far from God. It is now caught in a very dangerous situation that will turn out to be its worst nightmare. You can already see this in the fact that France apparently knows nothing about Germany’s deal with Russia. This ignorance is also prophetic. … There will come a point when Germany goes into full attack mode against America and Britain. Many prophecies reveal this. At that point, France will think, What have we gotten ourselves into? But then it will be too late! Once they see the “beast” power they have empowered and recognize what utter devastation they have helped cause, the French people, like Reuben anciently, will be utterly shocked!

France should know that the power that started two world wars will look for every opportunity to conquer America and Britain in a third round.

The thought of these nuclear weapons being used one day is absolutely frightening. Many shy away from discussing this reality. However, there is great hope when we face it and see how the fulfillment of these prophecies points to the existence of God who is in charge of world events.