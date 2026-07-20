‘Eternal Peace in the Middle East’ Remains Elusive

If there were any doubt the United States’ ceasefire with Iran was over, the events over the weekend have dispelled it.

Iran struck a U.S. military base in Jordan Saturday, killing two servicemen. These are the first U.S. casualties since the April 8 ceasefire. About 17 servicemen have been killed since the war began on February 28.

The U.S. retaliated hours later and continued strikes into Sunday evening, targeting “Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and communications networks,” according to Central Command.

Kuwait claimed Monday morning it was responding to Iranian drone attacks.

The U.S. claims it is now trying to bring Iran into final submission. But there are serious questions if the U.S.—which has sorely lacked the willpower to decisively win conflicts since World War ii—is even physically capable of winning a conventional conflict anymore.

A “U.S. official” speaking with the Washington Post claimed the military’s stockpile of munitions is shrinking too fast to keep up a meaningful campaign, saying, “We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that.”

nbc reported on July 14 that the cost of the Iran war could approach $100 billion. This is still only 10 percent of America’s annual military budget, but it is far larger than the $29 billion cost the government estimated in May.

reported on July 14 that the cost of the Iran war could approach $100 billion. This is still only 10 percent of America’s annual military budget, but it is far larger than the $29 billion cost the government estimated in May. Oil prices briefly reached over $91 a barrel Monday, a monthly high, with average gasoline prices in the U.S. exceeding $4 a gallon. Diesel exceeded $5 a gallon.

President Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech that he wished his “proudest legacy” to be “that of a peacemaker and unifier.” Yet his attempts to bring peace to the Middle East are ending in failure. There is a missing dimension to peacemaking that President Trump is completely overlooking. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains what this missing dimension is in The Way of Peace Restored Momentarily.