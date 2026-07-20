China Is Stealing Advanced U.S. AI Technology

Communist China is stealing artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic, OpenAI and other American companies. On Thursday, Chinese start-up Moonshot AI released Kimi K3, an open-source AI chatbot that matches or comes very close to the latest versions of Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In February, OpenAI accused Chinese company DeepSeek of stealing its technology.

In June, Anthropic told Congress that the Chinese company Alibaba used 25,000 fake accounts to pull 28.8 million answers from its Claude AI to train its own AI models.

In April, White House science official Michael Kratsios said China is running “deliberate, industrial-scale campaigns” to steal U.S. AI technology.

Stealing enables China to create advanced AI models much faster and cheaper—threatening U.S. national security. Analysts estimate that without the thefts, China would be about 18 months behind the U.S. in the best AI technology. Thanks to a method called distillation, it is now only six to nine months behind.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong warned that communism would be used to take from America its historically unprecedented national blessings.

“We are not fighting a single nation in a military war, but a gigantic, worldwide, plain-clothes army, masquerading as a political party, seeking to conquer the world with an entirely new kind of warfare!” Mr. Armstrong wrote in 1956. “It’s a kind of warfare we don’t understand, or know how to cope with. It uses every diabolical means to weaken us from within, sapping our strength, perverting our morals, sabotaging our educational system, wrecking our social structure, destroying our spiritual and religious life, weakening our industrial and economic power, demoralizing our armed forces, and finally, after such infiltration, overthrowing our government by force and violence!”

Mr. Armstrong’s warning focused on Communist Russia’s demoralization efforts to pervert our morals, wreck our social structure, and destroy our spiritual values by promoting the “God is dead” movement in American universities. But in terms of industrial and economic power, the main force has been Communist China.

The theft of American AI know-how is part of a long pattern that is seriously weakening the United States.