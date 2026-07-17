France and Germany’s Growing Nuclear Collaboration

Two French Rafale fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons joined two German Eurofighters yesterday in a mid-air refueling exercise at Nörvenich Air Base near Cologne. It is their first practical step toward joint nuclear deterrence.

A French nuclear exercise is planned later this year to include German military personnel.

Adding nukes to European unity: A Franco-German defense and security council convenes today. French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that the meeting adds a “new dynamic” to the creation of a “powerful Europe which unites our strengths.”

But what France sees as greater security leaves a dangerous open door for Germany.

“France under Macron is wholeheartedly supporting a European military with nuclear weapons. But little does France know to what end Germany plans to use this power!” Gerald Flurry warned in “France’s Deadly Ignorance About Germany.”

Bible prophecy is clear about the danger France is overlooking. A nuclear-armed Germany, leading a European empire that includes France, will play a major role in catastrophic end-time events.