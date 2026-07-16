Germany’s military tech is in high demand, and the nation is rapidly increasing weapons exports. In the first half of 2026, the government has approved four times as many arms exports compared to the same period last year.

So far it has approved $16 billion worth of arms exports, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs published yesterday.

These exports are increasingly flowing outside the Continent: The share of military equipment exported to EU or nato members and close allies decreased from 83 percent to around 60 percent. The largest recipients were Ukraine, the United States, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Israel.

Germany is also expanding manufacturing operations beyond its own shores. German drone maker Helsing announced on Tuesday that West Virginia will become the company’s first U.S. manufacturing base.

The planned facility will produce the HX-2, an advanced, AI-enabled strike drone. Soon German-made drones could be filling America’s sky.

The U.S. is inviting an enemy into its midst. The Bible warns that Germany’s rising military might should concern us all.