SCOTUS Justices: We Need More Protection

Yesterday, Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testified before Congress, requesting millions more for security amid rising threats against the judiciary.

The U.S. Marshals Service recorded 564 threats against federal judges last year, a 57 percent increase over 2024. To address these threats, the Supreme Court is requesting $228 million next year, 10 percent more than this year. The extra funding would add six more protection agents for each justice and create an off-site security station for emergencies.

Barrett told lawmakers she received a death threat shortly after the 2022 leak of the Dobbs decision that eliminated special protections for abortion that had been created by the Roe v. Wade decision. Officers sent her home wearing a bulletproof vest. When she set it down in her bedroom, her young son saw it and asked what it was.

After the four assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s life and the murder of Charlie Kirk, which is now going to trial, people are waking up to the fact that America is becoming more politically violent. The Prophet Ezekiel describes these conditions in grisly detail, warning that in the end time, bloody crimes will occur one after another, like links in a chain (Ezekiel 7:23-24).

The Supreme Court’s request for six more protection agents for each justice is an acknowledgment that political violence and assassination attempts are now much more frequent.