The German government has agreed on a series of reforms in pension, tax and health insurance schemes that promise to cut costs for employees and help the country become more economically competitive.

But the more immediate challenge is the current German government’s political survival.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday:

Time and again, I hear the accusation that the political center isn’t delivering, that it only obstructs and blocks its own progress. Let me respond in no uncertain terms: The center does deliver. The answers offered by radical parties—whether from the left or the right—may sound tempting, but they do not build: They destroy. They divide our country and, should they assume political responsibility in Germany, would lead it into the abyss.

Germany’s former economics minister and prominent political commentator Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg said in a podcast posted today:

It has certainly been noted that some reforms were pushed through the parliamentary process at a speed that is inconceivable by German standards.

The crucial question, Guttenberg added, is “whether these reforms actually address what our country needs most urgently right now—namely, a return to economic growth. And that is precisely what many doubt.”

He sees some signs for hope:

The reduction of bureaucracy is finally being tackled.

The Federal Constitutional Court rejected complaints that would have added additional obstacles to passing the reforms.

“Patience will be needed,” he added, “Patience, however, is not exactly a trait that prevails at a time when political fringe groups are trying to capitalize on precisely this impatience.”

Political and economic pressures are forcing Germany to transform. The Trumpet expects these pressures to grow until the German people cry out for another führer who will radically transform the nation. In his December 1991 article “The Rise of the Far Right,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned:

If a real crisis develops, will the Germans call for a new führer? Your Bible says that is going to happen! That crisis will probably be triggered by an economic collapse in the U.S.

To learn more, read “Coming Soon: A German Explosion.”