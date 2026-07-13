Iran Hostilities and Talks Continue

The United States military again struck targets in Iran today, reportedly including an underground facility at an airbase in Dezful.

This is the fourth wave of U.S. strikes since Iran struck three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on July 6 and United States President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over.

Iran has declared the strait closed, while President Trump has said it is open, remarking today, “We’ll become the guardian of the strait. … And we should be reimbursed for that.”

Meanwhile, bizarrely, U.S.-Iran negotiations continue.

In other news, Israel, a target of Iran and of its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, has announced it will hold its next national elections on October 27.