Secret Files Reveal New Era of Russia-China Military Cooperation

Leaked documents from closed-door, Russian-Chinese military meetings expose the extraordinary depth of cooperation now underway between the two nations. Analyzed by the Insider on July 9, the files show that the two Asian giants are pooling their resources to push at the United States, advance their imperialist goals, and develop cutting-edge weapons that neither could build alone.

The documents include a signed protocol from highly secretive bilateral talks held in Moscow in mid-2023 and four presentation decks from the Third China-Russia Military-Technical Cooperation Forum in Guangzhou in November 2023—a recurring event that has remained out of public view until now. They detail collaboration across five military domains: aviation, space warfare and anti-satellite weapons, autonomous drone swarms, integrated air and missile defense, and next-generation armored vehicles.

Building America’s Nightmare

The files show that in May 2023, officials from China’s Central Military Commission, the body directly overseen by Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping, spent a week in Moscow meeting with Russia’s foremost missile-defense designers, including engineers behind the vaunted S-300, S-400 and S-500 air-defense systems.

Their talks were shrouded in absolute secrecy. They culminated in a signed agreement to jointly develop an advanced air- and missile-defense system specifically engineered to intercept America’s most advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles.

This goal is ambitious. But with the Russian side bringing the legacy of the Soviet missile-defense empire and some 70 years of missile defense experience, and China bringing the industrial might of the world’s foremost manufacturing superpower and remarkable technological prowess, it is far from impossible.

Their collaboration is expected to produce a system that surpasses anything either of them currently possesses. But it requires years of joint research and engineering, and it means Russia is showing the Chinese some of its most sensitive and prized technologies.

“This is the holy of holies—something that neither Russia nor the Soviet Union ever wanted to share,” defense analyst Pavel Luzin told the Insider. “Now Russia is nevertheless prepared to do so.”

The agreement demonstrates that Russia and China have moved well beyond a buyer-seller relationship. They are now showing each other their most valuable cards to develop some of the world’s most sophisticated strategic weapons—made specifically to counter America’s military advantages.

Shooting for the Stars

One slideshow presentation focuses entirely on a shared Russo-Chinese goal to destroy Starlink. Created by researchers from China’s leading state-owned aerospace contractor, the presentation portrays Elon Musk’s satellite network as an indispensable pillar of Western military power, including in Ukraine’s stand against Russia.

The slides describe Starlink as having “reconnaissance surveillance capability,” which provides Ukraine with an “asymmetric intelligence advantage,” to “high-reliability navigation positioning service,” which gives “combat advantage.”

The proposal describes Starlink as a threat that Russia and China must defeat together, and it outlines a three-stage campaign to do so. First, Moscow and Beijing would use diplomatic and legal pressure to slow Starlink’s expansion. Next, they would coordinate electronic warfare to jam the network while blocking future satellites from reaching orbit. Finally comes the ultimate objective: physically destroying the constellation through cyberattacks and anti-satellite weapons that knock satellites out of orbit faster than they can be replaced.

The documents call for Russia and China not only to combine their technologies to destroy the Starlink constellation but also to recruit other countries into a “technical alliance” against the network.

So far, the most dangerous steps envisioned in the documents—physical destruction of Starlink satellites—remain theoretical. But in the time since this 2023 presentation, there is evidence that Russia has made notable gains in electronic warfare and jamming, while China has acquired key knowledge on how to overcome the advantages provided by large satellite constellations.

Russian Battlefield Lessons, Chinese Industrial Power

Throughout the documents, the underlying bargain shaping the partnership becomes clear: Russia provides combat experience; China provides technological scale.

One presentation by Li Rong of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences outlines how the two nations could combine these two strengths, specifically in the development of drones.

He explains that China possesses a vast drone industry and now produces hundreds of disparate loitering munition designs, but it lacks battlefield experience. Russia, by contrast, has accumulated nearly 4½ years of real-world data from its war on Ukraine. The proposal calls for Moscow to share lessons it’s learned from combat while Beijing contributes artificial intelligence, electronics and the ability to manufacture weapons at scale.

Since 2023, that exchange has become clearly visible on the battlefield. Ukrainian intelligence documents from 2025 show that one of Russia’s most widely used drones, the V2U, relies on Chinese-made AI modules, lidar sensors, batteries and solid-state drives. The evolution of the weapons found in Ukraine suggests that the Chinese continually refine the technology based on input from the Russians using it.

A separate presentation examines another area where Russia and China have maximized mutual benefit: armored warfare. Researchers at China’s North Vehicle Research Institute gave detailed autopsies of Russian armored vehicle losses in Ukraine, including those destroyed by Javelin missiles, drones and Western precision weapons. They argued that their understanding should guide the development of a new generation of Russian-Chinese combat vehicles featuring AI, unmanned turrets, active protection systems and integrated drone capabilities.

The files also reveal a strategy for overcoming Western sanctions. China would provide critical chips and electronics that Russia can no longer easily get, while Russia would contribute resources and specialized military knowledge. Together, the two nations hope to overcome technological bottlenecks that neither can easily bypass alone.

Chinese Neutrality on Ukraine?

Officially, China tells the world that it is neutral in Russia’s war on Ukraine. From the start, the claim was at obvious odds with facts on the ground, and these documents utterly shatter that narrative. They reveal that China’s backing of Russia is not symbolic or superficial but a substantive partnership giving Russia the technology, expertise and industrial capacity needed to keep killing.

The Insider writes: “From air- and missile-defense systems to AI-enhanced drone capabilities, cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is allowing Russian forces to keep pace with Ukrainian innovations.”

It continues:

Chinese experts have advised Russia on building a factory for the mass production of kamikaze drones and have helped construct a network that lets Russian troops at the front reach the Internet after Starlink cut off service to unregistered users located on Ukrainian territory in early 2026, effectively disabling the terminals formerly used by occupying Russian soldiers.

Along with China’s vast purchases of sanctioned Russian energy, these revelations show that China has been among the most significant factors enabling Russia to keep fighting the war.

Kings of the East

The Trumpet closely monitors the strengthening Russia-China partnership because biblical prophecy warns that a vast Asian alliance will take shape in the modern era. It will be a force that shakes the world.

Revelation 16:12 calls this bloc “the kings of the east.” Revelation 9:16 says it will field a force of a jaw-dropping 200 million soldiers. These and related passages make plain that this Asian force will play a key role in the final world war. Ezekiel 38 shows that Russia will lead this power, with China as a close ally. We are now witnessing the two fulfill the early stages of these prophecies.

In the early weeks of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explained:

The rise of Vladimir Putin, Russia’s invasions, a budding alliance between Russia, China and other Asian nations—these are all signs that Bible prophecies are true! Bible prophecy and an honest look at the world reveal that this is all building toward a nuclear World War iii! When nuclear bombs begin detonating, when a 200 million-man army mobilizes, when World War iii explodes, it will seem like this will literally be the end of the world, the end of life on Earth. And it would be, except for something else the Bible prophesies. The Bible forecasts not only the geopolitical situation we are facing right now and the resulting violent eruption but also what comes next: the precise events leading to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ!

To understand the details of the prophesied Asian bloc that is already emerging today, the dark future it is building toward, and the profound peace that will follow directly after, order your free copy of Russia and China in Prophecy.