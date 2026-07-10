United States President Donald Trump has questioned the stationing of American troops along with Tomahawk missiles in Germany. Yesterday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to acquire the missiles.

A letter of intent was signed on Tuesday for the missiles and their ground-based Typhon launchers. Formal approval is expected in August.

While Trump may see this as a victory, the U.S. is losing control over Germany.

“We are closing a critical strategic gap in our defense, while simultaneously working to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe,” Merz told lawmakers after negotiating the deal with the U.S. government on the sidelines of a nato summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Germany’s Taurus cruise missiles only have a range of around 300 miles, compared the Tomahawk’s 1,000 to 1,500 miles.

The deal gives Germany its own long-range strike capability and serves as an interim solution until Europeans develop their own version.

There is a big difference between the U.S. stationing these weapons in Germany and the German military acquiring them. The former approach has helped guarantee peace; the latter lays the groundwork for war.

The Bible reveals that Germany will start World War iii with a devastating attack on Iran and its allies. It will act completely independent from the U.S. This attack will be a steppingstone to prepare for a larger war against the American superpower.

“America’s Naive Trust in Germany” by Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry exposes America’s foolishness.