Jewish Americans Like Mamdani More Than Netanyahu

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a radical Muslim socialist, is more popular among American Jews than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new survey.

The Associated Press- norc Center for Public Affairs Research released its poll of 1,022 American Jews on Tuesday. It found that 44 percent of Jewish adults view the Muslim mayor favorably, compared with only 32 percent who view the Israeli prime minister favorably.

Center for Public Affairs Research released its poll of 1,022 American Jews on Tuesday. It found that 44 percent of Jewish adults view the Muslim mayor favorably, compared with only 32 percent who view the Israeli prime minister favorably. The poll found 43 percent of Jewish respondents believed the U.S. is not doing enough for the Palestinians, 38 percent believed the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, and 30 percent believed the Israeli government is committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

About 70 percent of American Jews identify as or lean Democratic, Pew Research Center data shows. Yet most of these liberal Jews are secular or non-observant.

By contrast, 75 percent of Orthodox Jews identify as or lean Republican, and 60 percent are conservative.

Such statistics highlight that rising anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. is not driven by ethnic hatred of biological Jews as much as it is driven by hatred of conservative values. Secular Jews support Muslims like Mamdani, while religious Jews support conservatives like Netanyahu.

The State of Israel is the only functioning Western republic in the Middle East, while Hamas is a radical Islamic theocracy. Yet millions of leftists condemn Israel and support Hamas precisely because they hate Western civilization and the biblical precepts it was founded upon.

“For well over a generation, Islamist leaders have referred to America as the ‘Great Satan’ and to Israel as the ‘Little Satan,’” the Trumpet reported in February 2024. “Now, many atheists, socialist, feminist American students, professors and other elites agree.”

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress endorsed by Mamdani, has outright called on her supporters to “eradicate” Western civilization. Sadly, even though Western civilization originated in the Hebrew Bible, about 4 out of every 10 Jewish Americans support a radical, anti-Western, socialist movement that seeks to destroy Israel.