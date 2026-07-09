Total testosterone levels in men fell 54 percent between 1972 and 2019, according to a study presented Tuesday at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology conference.

Researchers combined data from six studies involving more than 118,000 men across Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Israel and the United States. They found that testosterone levels are falling at an unprecedented rate.

“I think that we have a major crisis in male reproductive health, and it’s currently not given enough attention,” said Prof. Hagai Levine at the Hebrew University–Hadassah Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine. “We saw an over 50 percent decline in total testosterone over this time period. It reflects a more than 1 percent decline each year, so this is not a fluke; this is not a statistical error.”

The decline has accelerated since 2000.

Researchers say rising obesity and diabetes are significant contributors, as excess body fat causes the body to convert testosterone to estrogen. Global obesity has more than doubled since the 1970s. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals in everyday products may also play a role.

Plummeting testosterone levels are a sign of poor overall health. And since testosterone regulates sperm production, libido, muscle mass, bone density, mood and metabolism, many health experts are urging lifestyle improvements.

Evidence-based ways to naturally boost testosterone production include:

Adequate sleep: Most testosterone is produced during deep/ rem sleep.

sleep. Weight training: Compound lifts boost both acute and baseline testosterone levels.

Physical fitness: Reducing excess fat preserves testosterone.

Quality nutrition: Eat a whole food diet rich in vegetables, nuts, olive oil and protein.

Stress management: Chronic high cortisol suppresses testosterone.

Limit alcohol: Alcohol consumption converts testosterone into estrogen.

Beware plastics: Plastics contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong’s booklet The Seven Laws of Success dedicates significant space to physical health as a part of human well-being. Actively improving your physical health can help you mentally, emotionally and spiritually.