President Donald Trump said today he thinks the ceasefire with Iran is “over,” commenting: “I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum.” He said negotiations were “just a waste of time.”

In 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, Iran attacked three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Why? “Despite the threat of strikes, conservatives in Tehran have watched with rising alarm as traffic that was deterred from crossing during the war now ply the U.S.-backed route near Oman,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran needs to get ships to stick with its route if it is going to charge them tolls.

between Monday and Tuesday, Iran attacked three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Why? “Despite the threat of strikes, conservatives in Tehran have watched with rising alarm as traffic that was deterred from crossing during the war now ply the U.S.-backed route near Oman,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran needs to get ships to stick with its route if it is going to charge them tolls. In retaliation, the U.S. struck Iranian targets in the Hormuz area and revoked a waiver for Iran to sell its oil.

Three weeks ago, Trump said the peace deal represented Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” That was wishful thinking untethered from reality.

There has been a lot of that driving American policy over the course of this conflict. But underlying truths do not bend to what the Apostle Paul called “will worship.”