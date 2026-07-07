The Royal Canadian Navy will buy up to 12 attack submarines from German-Norwegian consortium ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced yesterday. It is the largest military procurement in Canadian history.

The overall contract, which includes decades of support and maintenance, could be worth $70 billion.

This is a choice to draw closer to Germany. It opens the door to the formation of a joint Canadian, German and Norwegian submarine fleet to patrol the North Atlantic and Arctic. The decision will also lead to:

Tens of billions in investment in Canada “across key defense and industrial domains, including space, munitions, autonomous technology, critical minerals and R&D,” according to Carney

The creation and support of 100,000 jobs throughout Canada

tkms constructing two submarine bases in Canada, one on each coast

tkms was competing with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for the bid. Hanwha Ocean offered Canada a submarine type that had already been built and tested, whereas tkms has yet to build or prove its model. Yet the European firm won.

There is a clear political element to this choice. Canada has been pivoting toward Europe since Carney became prime minister last year, and this deal advances that trend.

Hosea 5:13 warns that Canada, as a descendant of Ephraim, would turn to Germany. This deal moves in that direction.

Germany, however, is not Canada’s friend, prophecy shows. Several passages, such as Isaiah 10, Hosea 5 and Revelation 17, warn that Canada will fall to Germany along with Britain and the United States.

Now Germany has a foothold in North America.