Canada Chooses Germany Over South Korea
The Royal Canadian Navy will buy up to 12 attack submarines from German-Norwegian consortium ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced yesterday. It is the largest military procurement in Canadian history.
- The overall contract, which includes decades of support and maintenance, could be worth $70 billion.
This is a choice to draw closer to Germany. It opens the door to the formation of a joint Canadian, German and Norwegian submarine fleet to patrol the North Atlantic and Arctic. The decision will also lead to:
- Tens of billions in investment in Canada “across key defense and industrial domains, including space, munitions, autonomous technology, critical minerals and R&D,” according to Carney
- The creation and support of 100,000 jobs throughout Canada
- tkms constructing two submarine bases in Canada, one on each coast
tkms was competing with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for the bid. Hanwha Ocean offered Canada a submarine type that had already been built and tested, whereas tkms has yet to build or prove its model. Yet the European firm won.
- There is a clear political element to this choice. Canada has been pivoting toward Europe since Carney became prime minister last year, and this deal advances that trend.
Hosea 5:13 warns that Canada, as a descendant of Ephraim, would turn to Germany. This deal moves in that direction.
- Germany, however, is not Canada’s friend, prophecy shows. Several passages, such as Isaiah 10, Hosea 5 and Revelation 17, warn that Canada will fall to Germany along with Britain and the United States.
Now Germany has a foothold in North America.