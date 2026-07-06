Lithuanian Politicians Agree to Host Nukes

On Thursday, President Gitanas Nausėda announced that Lithuania’s political leaders had reached a “practically unanimous” agreement to end the country’s constitutional ban on nuclear weapons.

The constitution also prohibits foreign military bases, yet Germany is stationing 5,000 troops in Rukla and Vilnius and is constructing a base in Rūdninkai, Lithuania.

As nato members, we have the right, the duty, and the desire to be full and equal members of nato. The primary means of deterrence is nuclear deterrence.

—Juozas Olekas, Lithuanian parliament speaker

Mushroom clouds on the horizon: The U.S. is discussing stationing more nuclear warheads in countries on nato’s eastern flank, the Financial Times reported in June.

France has offered an alternative in which it guarantees nuclear protection to other European countries.

Due to its proximity to Russia, Lithuania is a prime candidate for both, which triggered talks to end the ban.

The weapons that can erase humanity from Earth are once again in high demand. But while some hope to use them as deterrence, the Bible reveals that others will use them for world domination.

In World War ii, Lithuania sided with Germany, celebrated its advances, and joined the persecution and mass murder of Jews. Last year it welcomed Germany’s first foreign permanent military base since the Nazi regime. Could Lithuania’s quest for nukes assist Germany’s military ambitions once again?

In “Lithuania in Prophecy,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

Many people know nothing about Lithuania; they couldn’t even identify it on a map. Almost no one is paying attention, but some crucial, consequential history is repeating itself before our eyes in this little East European country.

History is repeating itself, but this time, even more than the 60 million lives lost in World War ii are at risk. For the first time in history, nuclear war makes the destruction of all mankind possible, as Jesus Christ warned in Matthew 24.