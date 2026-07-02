Liberals Outraged at Texas Bible Requirement

Passages from the Bible were included in a mandatory statewide reading list adopted by Texas last week, and a surprising number of people aren’t happy about it.

“The Texas State Board of Education is misusing public schools to impose one narrow set of religious beliefs and indoctrinate a new generation of Americans in the lie that America is a Christian country.”

—Americans United for Separation of Church and State

Protesters held up signs saying “RIP: Religious Freedom.” Kasey Meehan, director of pen America’s Freedom to Read program, complained that the list “excludes a lot of diverse voices.”

Many Americans are allergic to almost any mention of the Bible in education. Yet a familiarity with the Bible is required to understand almost any great work of literature—let alone the invaluable moral instruction.

Erasing the Bible from public life was not the intent of America’s Founding Fathers. Indeed, the Bible informed the very establishment of the new country.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary this week, this is critical history to remember. Our article “Is the U.S. Constitution Based on the Bible?” shows how essential the Bible was and is to the American nation.