The United States Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for President Donald Trump’s administration to start turning back migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border before they physically enter the country.

In a 6-3 decision, the court’s conservative majority overturned a lower court order that had blocked a Trump administration policy limiting the number of people who can apply for asylum each day at ports of entry.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, held that migrants blocked on the Mexican side have not “arrived in” the U.S. under the asylum statute and therefore are not entitled to apply for asylum at that point.

This ruling revives a practice known as “metering,” first used under President Barack Obama and expanded in Trump’s first term to manage overcrowding at border facilities.

Critics say metering created a humanitarian crisis as thousands of people settled in unsafe makeshift shelters to await their turn to apply for asylum. The Trump administration said it is necessary to deal with an increase of asylum seekers at the border.

A separate 6-3 ruling issued the same day allowed the administration to end Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, the same 6-3 majority ruled that border officers can treat returning green-card holders as new applicants and block them from entering the country if they are accused of committing a serious crime involving “moral turpitude.”

During the Biden administration, border agents encountered more than 6,000 immigrants a day trying to cross the border illegally. Those daily numbers have dropped to about 370 under President Trump.

The support the Trump administration is receiving from the Supreme Court is a big reason for President Trumps’ success in securing America’s southern border.

In his article “Is America’s Supreme Court in Bible Prophecy?” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry highlighted a prophecy in Amos 7:13 about the “king’s court,” which would be better translated as “kingdom’s court.” He explained why he believes this refers to the U.S. Supreme Court, and how this indicates that, though it is not personally loyal to America’s end-time Jeroboam (President Trump), it does favor his fight against left-wing lawlessness.